The Unfortunate Reality of High Conflict Divorce

Wedding aisle Photo by Asad Photo Maldives from Pexels

A high conflict divorce is usually a lengthy one. It can drag out for years because one or both spouses are unwilling to settle. This typically involves a difficult personality. An individual who doesn't view divorce as an unfortunate ending but a time to exercise control, punishment, and manipulation.

They are vying for power and a win.

They are not seeking a responsibly mature and fair settlement.

Adults embarrass themselves by acting out this way. Their first responsibility should be to their children. Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for high conflict divorces to involve an individual with Narcissistic personality disorder. This is not a person who can be reasoned with. But not all of these divorces involve those with a serious mental health disorder.

Plenty of overly long divorces simply involve difficult people.

An individual whose personality will exponentially multiply during this relationship conflict.

In essence, you won't know who you're married to until you divorce them. They will escalate to unrecognizable proportions. If you are divorcing someone who is controlling they will be a hundred times more controlling. If they are unyielding, vindictive, selfish, immature, punishing, money-hungry, etc., whatever the quality, it will assume crater-esque dimensions.

They will put anger first and love last.

Even the love for their own children. Divorce will be about this person, no one else. They will use, confuse, and manipulate their own kids in their desire to win. They will hide money, reduce income, lie and use illegal means to gain control over assets. They will overtly or passive-aggressively drag out any type of resolution. Especially if it means they will gain a financial or custody advantage because of it.

Difficult personalities compound divorce because they're used to getting their way.

But their motives usually revolve around three central themes.

They are controlling. And they were able to maintain this advantage during the marriage. Therefore, they are unwilling to let go of it now. It's ingrained in their DNA. They want to be in a position of power. They want to dictate the 'proper' outcome in their mind. A controlling individual will not be told what to do.

They are obsessed with money. And define divorce strictly monetarily. This may involve delaying to avoid child support, hiding money, or lowering income. This person doesn't believe in a fair division of assets. They think everything belongs to them. Or they believe they deserve more than they do. They are defining how the relationship played out with only one motivator.

They are consumed with retribution. And they want to punish their partner. It doesn't have to be for something like an affair. It could simply be because their spouse chose to leave them or because the conflict has gone on for so long they are bitter. Whatever the reason, this individual allows the marital issues to play out in a divorce. In this reality, the relationship never ended it's just taken on a new dimension. They won't let go.

It's hard to say there are healthy divorces, just less painful mature ones.

But there are certainly abusively unhealthy ones. Where an impossibly unyielding personality believes they deserve the right to suspend a family in turmoil for years. No child deserves to be at the receiving end of an adult behaving badly. Especially one who brought them into this world.

Is there hope the duration of high conflict divorces may decrease?

Not likely, because people are permitted to play roles in families. The difficult person has been indulged their entire lives. And then they marry someone who allows it to continue. Until they attempt to break free. Now you are escaping an overly indulged, immature, ego-filled, selfish spouse. A

A childlike being.

An intensely spoiled one.

Whose own children will behave better.