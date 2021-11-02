Downsizing Your Home Is Emotional Cleansing

House with blue door Photo by Olga Lioncat from Pexels

I am in the infancy of dissecting our home. Not by choice but by the finalization of an unbearably long five-year divorce. I have to get rid of ninety percent of our belongings. We will be moving into a space which size-wise, isn't a quarter of our house.

My son walks into my room, "Where's your bed" he asks.

"Someone came and took it today," I say.

He sits down and begins to cry.

"This is where I came each day to say goodnight to you," he says.

I am reminded of my own mother. When my siblings and I were sorting through her belongings I wanted four pictures from her bedroom wall. There was nothing overtly special about them. They held a memory. A constant from growing up. Each night I would walk down the hall and they were the first thing I would see when I came in to tell her I was home.

I understand my college-age son. I understand running through the house in search of our mother to tell her what happened that day, that we'd gotten home safely, or simply say I love you. When our children are little we seek them and tuck them in.

When they grow, they walk back towards us with that same intent.

Closing out their day with the conversion of that same loving ritual.

This experience is difficult for my boys. Especially watching one of the first items to exit. It makes it real. They are watching their life be taken apart and the things they grew up with evaporate. I think it's harder for them because this is not by choice. They didn't get a few calm and healing years to process the demise of their parent's marriage. Instead, they endured the chaos and unpredictability of their father's financial and emotional bullying.

This home has become an even more intensified security blanket.

And now they are being physically and emotionally downsized.

We have a relationship with our belongings. You don't have to be materialistic to place a value on things. It's an emotional bond to an otherwise inanimate object. It connects us to family and who we are.

That picture is my grandmother's. My mom drank her tea from that cup. My uncle gave me that when my first article was published. I rocked my babies to sleep in that chair. My son carved his initials in that piece. My boys ran their Matchbox cars around that table.

Our home is the physical representation of the life we built.

My children didn't know it but I cried too when those first few pieces flew out our door.

The dining room table symbolized our unity and held remnants of the spirit of family members who had now passed. Our oversized coffee table hosted our family nights when I recklessly told my children we were abandoning dinner in favor of snacks and a movie. These communal pieces were the hardest to watch leave.

They were the moments we came together as an undeniable whole. And it was frightening to leave that behind. As if we wouldn't be the same if we gathered elsewhere. Or without these manufactured items that emotionally tethered us.

The things of monetary value were easier. Even society didn't place a significance on many of them any longer. Antiques are now just old furniture. Collectibles are junk to the minimalist young. And too many decorative items deemed clutter.

I was front and center with my boys in the trauma department, I felt each of their tears.

But then something happened, it got easier.

The more our world walked out, the less encumbered I felt. They were things. Yes, some of them were sentimental, but still just belongings. And many of them weren't necessarily items I wanted, they were things I felt guilty parting with.

I didn't need that many possessions of my mom. She is with me now more than ever. I didn't need to hold onto gifts I didn't like because I loved the person who gave them to me. I didn't need to keep the items in the junk drawer, just in case, I needed them because I rarely did. I didn't have to hold onto an item just because it was expensive and I didn't want to throw it out.

And then something unexpected happened. Something magical that reinforced it's not a tragedy to downsize. I began hearing from some of the people who had come to purchase our belongings. They were grateful to afford something they otherwise couldn't.

The young couple who bought our dining room table sent me a picture of it in its new home. I could envision a whole new life of memories around it. The man who bought our coffee table painted it and sent a snap of it where his small children would be reveling around it as mine had. The fabulous black iron planters that adorned our steps were reinvented with a touch of glam and gold.

A new life came from old things.

It was their time to transition, as it was ours.

There will always be a lump in my throat when I speak of home. As there is from the one we began with and the one we grew up to build. There will always be those things from my youth I still can't part with. And the one as a mother I will never let go of. What I carried with us.

My twenty-five percent.

When I was down to the last few things, I went to get rid of a pair of candlesticks from our foyer. I had now gone to the other extreme. I just wanted to keep purging. I felt a weight lifted off my shoulders. I could do this. It wasn't the end of the world. It was a brand new beginning.

"You can't get rid of those," says my youngest son. "Those are the kinda things we saw every day and remind us of home."

I retrieve the inexpensive white TJ Maxx candlesticks from the box.

"Kids cling to unexpected items," says my cousin.

Yes, they do and so do we.