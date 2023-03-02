Lansford, PA

Potential Florida Bound Plane Bomber Caught In PA

Colin Munro Wood

Federal agents arrested a Pennsylvania man Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to bring explosives in his suitcase on a flight from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida.

Court documents revealed that an alarm was triggered, indicating that Marc Muffley's baggage contained explosives.

In response, Transportation Security Administration agents called for Muffley over the airport intercom system, instructing him to report to the security desk. However, Muffley failed to show up.

Subsequently, security cameras captured footage of Muffley leaving the airport after he had checked his luggage on Flight 201 destined for Orlando Sanford International Airport. The FBI affidavit included a driver's license photo of the alleged suspect Marc Muffley.

The Carbon County chief of detectives confirmed that Muffley's address matched the one on his driver's license.

According to court documents, the FBI arrested Marc Muffley, who is 40 years old, without incident at his Lansford, PA, residence on Monday night. Muffley remains in custody and is scheduled for his initial court appearance on Thursday.

Sources: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/pennsylvania-man-arrested-after-allegedly-trying-to-bring-explosives-in-his-suitcase-on-a-flight/ar-AA186UI6

https://www.youtube.com/@KHOU

# bomber# plane# florida# pennsylvania# suitcase bomb

