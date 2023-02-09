The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied History

Visions Veteran's Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY Photo by By Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States | Wikimedia Commons

Broome County's Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, located in Binghamton, New York, was built in 1973 to honor the community's veterans. The arena was constructed to provide the residents of Broome County with a space to commemorate all the sacrifices made by those who served in the military.

The arena was designed to host various events, including concerts, sports games, and exhibitions. Over the years, the arena has undergone several renovations and upgrades to keep it a top-notch facility for the community. In the early 2000s, the arena was renamed to honor the area's veterans, becoming the Broome County Veterans Memorial Arena, which until recently was also named the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, named after the founder of the former long-living local food distribution business Maines, in Conklin, NY.

The arena has been home to several local AHL and UHL sports teams, including the Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League. The arena has also hosted numerous notable concerts and performances by famous musicians, including Elton John, Billy Joel, the Grateful Dead, and many more. It has also been the perfect venue for college and high school graduations and business-related functions.

Over the years, it has been home to several minor league hockey teams, including:

Binghamton Senators (American Hockey League)

Binghamton Rangers (American Hockey League)

Binghamton Whalers (Eastern Hockey League)

Binghamton Dusters (North American Hockey League)

Currently, the Arena is home to the minor league team Binghamton Black Bears.

In addition to its role as a venue for entertainment and sports events, the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena also serves as a gathering place for the community. The arena has been the site of numerous events and ceremonies, including memorial services for fallen soldiers and patriotic celebrations on holidays like Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

Today, the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena continues to play an essential role in the community, providing a space for residents to come together and honor the sacrifices made by our nation's veterans. The arena remains a symbol of the community's commitment to remembering and honoring the contributions made by those who have served in the military.