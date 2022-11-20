EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!

Endicott Performing Arts Center | Photo by Emily Foti

Written by Colin Munro Wood, November 14, 2022

I saw A Streetcar Named Desire at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, on Saturday night.

I had never seen the play on stage, although I had read it and done scenes from it at AMDA. I’ve seen the movie with Marlon Brando, a few times.

The audience came in with high hopes for an exciting night. I am unsure that is what we got, but the cast delivered the right feeling of a punch to the gut.

Williams’ Message on Misogyny Rings True

Depending on how one feels about misogyny, that punch would have felt differently for each of us.

L to R: Matt Gaska (Mitch), Steve Taylor (Pablo), Anthony Kane (Steve Hubell), Pierre O'Farrell (Stanley Kowalski) | Endicott Performing Arts Center

Tennessee Williams took chances when he wrote. In a time that shunned any speaking of some men being misogynist pigs, Williams dared to reflect on the intricate character and emotions of a damaged woman. A woman who just wanted to be truly loved, but whose looks were all most men cared about when it came to Blanche DuBois.

The men she chose didn’t care about her heart, her soul, or her own needs and desires. Williams, quite precisely, wrote about such a dynamic and combined it with a more dangerous conflict of the battle between a husband and the sister-in-law he comes to ruin with both driven hate and lust.

Production Breakdown

This production only had one major issue. Pacing. It was missing pacing and timing, and certain characters were missing depth and the true essence of their role, which would have offered the audience greater dynamics and levels between the characters.

With that said, I still enjoyed this production and felt it was well-directed, by Patrick Foti. The issue came down to one role who tended to slow down the scenes and deliver their lines without much inflection or connection with other players on stage, especially the two they should have been bonded with.

The sound was good, but at times, the low-spoken dialogue was tough to understand. This is community theater, so we can’t expect the performers to have gone through all the training that many stage actors in big cities who make a living from acting have completed. This usually includes voice and speech classes.

It wasn’t a continual problem throughout the show. One character did eat off a lot of their lines, with no real-feel personality changes. Unfortunately, this was the only missing key in the production, but a major one.

Main Cast

Jean Graham as Blanche DuBois/Endicott Performing Arts Center - A Streetcar Named Desire, 2022 | Endicott Performing Arts Center

Blanche DuBois – Jean Graham fulfilled the entirety, confusion, tragedy, heart, soul, dynamics, and complete essence of her role. Ms. Graham fed us true emotions and an uncanny connection to Blanche. Her drunken scenes were played with smoothness, but Jean mixed that well with Blanche’s split-like personality. I could feel Blanche’s inner turmoil and pain. Jean was the major glue of the cast.

Stella Kowalski – Kylee Thetga offered a solid and fine performance of Stella, Stanley Kowalski’s wife. Kylee’s performance was very strong. At times, she slipped out of her accent through the first act. As the show progressed and her character grew in strength, but also emotional confusion of dealing with the sexual/hateful conflict between her husband and her sister, Kylee (Stella) fell deeper into her character and the accent became second nature from there on. I enjoyed her dynamics, inflections, and power over the English language. She delivered every line properly and along with Jean Graham offered us the best scenes in the show with strength and composure. The two actresses were the strength of this production, indeed.

Matt Gaska (Mitch) and Kylee Thetga (Stella) | Endicott Performing Arts Center

Stanley Kowalski – Pierre O’Farrell is an actor, without a doubt. I feel he would be or has been a decent film/TV actor. Much of his performance seemed to be better suited to a camera close-up rather than a large stage and a live audience. I believe I would enjoy seeing him in certain past roles in film, but the stage seemed to swallow him. I didn’t feel the highly necessary connections or depths to Stanley’s personal. I felt his scenes with Stella and Blanche were more like line-reading than connecting and feeling with the person in front of you on stage. It was almost as if, Pierre had his version going on in his mind which didn’t fully connect with the humans on stage with him. This said, in no way was he bad. He was solid in the character he developed, and I would surely enjoy him in other things, and much more on camera. However, I did feel, he was the major missing link in moving things along, and connecting in a way that could have given the audience a greater understanding of who Stanley is.

Other small cast roles were all played very well. Every one of them was believable, and dynamic, and seemed to have their stories developed in their minds. Developing who you are, no matter the size of your role, causes you to offer the audience a truer connection that helps tie the feeling of the story together. Tennessee Williams certainly created each role for a purpose.

Matt Gaska, who played Blanche’s current love interest, Harold Mitchell (Mitch) was fantastic as always. Matt created a unique personality with all sorts of dynamics and depth. He altered his voice and nailed the proper southern dialect with perfection. Matt can do anything, and once again he showed why he should be doing movies in Hollywood or anywhere he can. I’d love to see this man on the A-list. However, we all have reasons why we choose our life paths, and I guess that hasn’t been a part of his life plan. But…WOW.

Final Thoughts

Alex Griffin (Stage Manager) ran a smooth show as stage manager, and from a little birdie I heard, he had to sadly work around a cast member that got sick during the show, helping the cast to work around that. No one knew what was happening though.

The play is long, and anything that slows it down can be detrimental. The pace could have been a little faster and a little shorter between scenes and eaten off many.

Overall, I give this community theater performance, 4 out of 5 stars.

I am picky and may find the small issues and missing nuances in a play or musical, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t really good.

I enjoyed the show, and Jean Graham, Kylee Thetga, and Matt Gaska made this version special!

*This article first appeared on https://colinmunrowood.com