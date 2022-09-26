Allie Torto: A Self-Made Vocal Sensation

Allie Torto New Song Cover | Photo by Yohance Bailey

Allie Torto is a self-made, self-learned, and self-grown vocal powerhouse. She is already breaking souls locally, on YouTube, and Tik Tok.

While I write this, views of her self-written and recorded songs and videos, directed by a rising videographer star and director, Yohance Bailey, are surely climbing. Both are rooted in Broome County, New York, near the farthest eastern tip of the Southern Tier.

As an aside, Binghamton, NY, has always been a music mecca. The area is known for many famous things, such as businesses, carousels, famous people, and much more.

It has also grown into a vast college community. However, Binghamton has been mainly the home of music, theater, and entertainment.

Broome County has the Arena, Forum, Anderson Center, Tri-Cities Opera, Summer Savoyards, SRO III Productions, Endicott Performing Arts Center, KNOW Theater, several other performing arts venues, and many other genres of art and artists.

You can't escape music, art, or theater unless you map a secret escape route out of town. Most folks know Rod Serling is from Binghamton. Many famous names originated from here and in surrounding areas. But I digress.

Allie Torto Is a Powerhouse of Talent, Strength, and Abundant Courage

I asked Allie Torto to meet me at the Lost Dog Lounge for an interview. It was karaoke night, provided by Frankie Cepero's Powerhouse Entertainment. The fun began at 9 PM.

Learning that Allie was balancing her work as a Dental Hygienist between two offices, approximately sixty miles apart, I felt lucky to set a time for 8 PM.

Allie has more than just work on her plate; she is a true professional. She also arrived on time. We ordered a couple of drinks and appetizers and got talking.

Well, I asked some questions and let her do the talking. Here is what I learned from this vocal sensation and incredibly focused woman.

Allie has lived a tough life. Many details I leaned are private, understandably, and I agreed not to share them here. She has been through many difficult situations. They include becoming an adult very quickly to take care of her two nieces.

After Allie graduated from Windsor High School, she stepped in to raise her nieces when there was no one else to give them a safe and stable home. Throughout the two children's youths and into their teens, Allie had to battle for what was best for them.

Many of us have gone through similar situations. However, after learning the entire story, I realized that all three have faced something more difficult than I imagined.

Despite all she has been through, Allie has trudged through ugliness in others, jealousy, hard work, and buying her own home. With those successes in her back pocket, she created her own singing career, music, lyrics, videos, and gigs.

If that isn't focus and determination to give her heart and talent to the world, what is? Yet, humbly, she took the time to meet with me on a Thursday night. Not even a weekend.

I had recorded our meeting to put a Q & A in this article, but I made a technical boo-boo and lost it. I am writing this from memory instead. Her story and answers are strong in my mind because they meant a lot to me, and I felt I learned a couple things from this young, intelligent woman.

Allie Torto Began Singing Young

I queried Ms. Torto about when she began singing, and she replied that it was when she was young. Like we've seen of other great singers throughout the era of social media, Allie had a video of herself singing in her youth.

If I remember correctly, she was about six or seven. You could immediately hear the genuine star quality of her voice, and she was right in telling me she knew she would be a singer.

Against all odds, she bore through a father who didn't support her and insulted her. She was taught to be a strong spirit by her mother. Once they escaped a home of abuse and difficulties, she learned to be self-reliant. But none of that caused Allie to doubt herself.

Allie's mother has instilled great courage and bold confidence that is well deserved. She taught her to put her past behind her, believe in herself, her thoughts, beliefs, and plans, and help others.

When you meet Allie, you may feel a bit sheepish. It is difficult to find flaws in her. She cares very much for her friends and close family and has high hopes for her future. I predicted a Grammy in her future in a previous article.

Allie listened to many of the greatest singers in history. She learned to sing with great power and range. She put her lessons of life, her defeats over the odds, and her brilliance to work, building her talent throughout her life.

Torto uses all of that to write lyrics that rip your heart out but fill it with that desire to know we can keep going on, never give up, and survive to reach our own goals.

As you listen to her lyrics and beautifully moving melodies, you cannot keep from whistling, humming, or singing her songs during any moment of your day. I sure do.

Allie's popularity is growing worldwide. I feel her songs connect with many hearts and souls, male and female. I saw it, when I attended two of her many recent events and checked out her media.

Wish You The Best is Allie's Newest Album Release

Wish You The Best on Spotify | Allie Torto

Wish You The Best is the kind of album you listen to in your car and sing along to, like James Corden's Car Karaoke. I promise you will hit the replay button on several songs and the entire album once you get through it.

Her melodies and lyrics are incredibly passionate, powerful, meaningful, soulful, original, and moving.

I get lost in her voice. I did it often in my younger days. I listened to Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Sara McLaughlin, Martina McBride, Faith Hill, and other famous female vocal powerhouses. Allie moves spirits to a level we forget exists most days. She can also belt out some fierce soul/gospel and has a taste of Motown in her.

If you need an escape from life, sorrows, and pain Allie Torto's Wish You The Best will give you hope, inspiration, courage, strength, faith, belief, and self-confidence. She will remind you that you deserve the best, like anyone else, if you also carry such a warm and profoundly woke love for yourself and others.

Remember the great Whitney's important lyrics in The Greatest Love Of All, which I doubted for decades, and now completely understand, thanks to Allie Torto.

Wish You The Best can be found on Spotify, Amazon, and other sources. Allie Torto humbles me. I leave you with this: Unvalued, a single from her album. You can find more of her videos on YouTube.

