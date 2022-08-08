Broome County Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally Packed in Early Crowds With Fantastic Local Talent On Mainstage

Allie Torto, Kipani Music, Junkyard Heights, and Lou Gramm of Foreigner took to the stage on Saturday At the Broome County Fest and Balloon Rally, with brilliant performances.

Bands set up on mainstage at Broome County, NY Spiedie Fest 2022 Colin Munro Wood-Newsbreak Contributor.

If you were hoping for a great comeback for the Broome County Binghamton Spiedie Festival concert series, David Pessagno gave you what you were looking for. The crowd began trickling in around 3 PM as the talent and crew were setting up their promotion tables and the stage. The sun was bearing down hot. But luckily, it wasn't so humid, making It bearable as a flaming dry Las Vegas afternoon.

Allie Torto Emits Radiance With Superior Vocals and Famed Keyboardist David Robbins At Her Side

Allie Torto Promotions table. Colin Munro Wood- Newsbreak Contributor

New singing sensation, Allie Torto, stunned an ever-growing crowd of nearly 500 people, with fine-tuned and effervescent tone quality with famous cover songs, then with a captured audience, she showed the crowd who she really is and her personal stories poured out with her own top of chart worthy music.

Allie recently released her new album, Wish You The Best, along with a new video release of a heart-wrenching song, Unvalued, on Friday. Torto is heading for stardom. Alongside Allie, was David Robbins, a keyboardist who toured with Rick James for years, and is now seemingly guiding Allie Torto toward a brilliant future and a huge career as one of the next great singers of international fame.

Allie could have easily headlined the whole day.

Even my 15-year-old son was blown away by Allie Torto, but he also loved the band Kipani Music, who opened the day's concert.

Kipani Music, drove the Spiedie Fest wild, powering through incredible original songs packed with smart lyrics, music, vocals, and precision instrumentals.

When my son returned from getting drinks, his head was rocking, and he was smiling with a big smile, and he came up to me with a big smile and shook his head. 'These guys are awesome," he said. So he was definitely thrilled, and he's only 15. Kipani Music definitely resonates with big crowds, young listeners, and us older folks, too. What a great opening for a great day of music!

Mike McManamon (drums) was so focused and intense. His techniques and natural talent reminded me of Dean Castronovo, a Journey legend. Sean Sherwood (Bass/vocals) thunderous and passionate pounding baselines coupled with a great personality and crowd-enticing excitement in his face and bones. Tiffany Jhingoor (lead vocals/keys) is a great vocalist and also a seasoned actor/entertainer. She drew the gathering crowds in fast with a powerful performance and keyboards. The band’s music builds in intensity as they go on. It was a very exciting performance.

Kipani and stage crew set up. Colin Munro Wood- Newsbreak Contributor

Junkyard Heights Rocks Audience

I hadn't heard of Junkyard Heights before I saw the ad for the speedy fest concert series. So I didn't know what to expect. I stepped out during the Junkyard Heights concert. However, I could hear everything they played, and they were phenomenal. They were as professional as any famed rock band I've ever seen or heard on stage, in person.

Whether it's been in Europe, America, or anywhere else, Junkyard Heights pleased my musicality through incredible musicianship and vocals. I would love to see these guys again, somewhere. The crowd definitely loved them as they cheered and roared after every song.

They were a fantastic opening for Lou Gr. I am so excited that David Pessagno put together such an incredible concert series, yesterday, for the Broome County Spiedie Fest. including excellent locals. Thank you, Junkyard Heights for an amazing show.

Junkyard Heights Promotion Table Colin Munro Wood- Newsbreak Contributor

Lou Gramm - Born: 2 May 1950 (age 72), of Foreigner and a Rochester-born native, shockingly still has it. Although Lou, like other singers, as they age, doesn't have quite the range he used to, he still sounds fantastic and the changes or alterations of notes fit perfectly. I certainly loved his own new music as well as the old Foreigner music. The crowd really loved him last night., and they showed him a lot of love.

Former Foreigner frontman - Louis Grammatico Fox 40 News - Binghamton, NY

Gramm is one of three artists scheduled to perform at Spiedie Fest, with his performance planned for Saturday night.

Gramm was first featured at Spiedie Fest in 2005. He said he still looks fondly upon the experience.

"I thoroughly had a great time," Gramm said. "The audience was crazy just the way you like them to be, and it was a beautiful night. And I think we rocked the house."

Gramm said he plans on preforming some of Foreigner's biggest hits, as well as his solo album work.

But on top of what's expected, he said something from "left field" may be preformed as well.

"Sometimes it's an old Beatles song," Gramm said. "I don't want to give the game away, but you never know."

In addition to his performance, Gramm said he'll be enjoying the festival itself -- particularly tomorrow's car show.

"I'll be out there at 9 with a cup of coffee in my hand checking things out," Gramm said.

As a Rochester native, Gramm is no stranger to upstate New York communities. In fact, to Gramm, such communities hold much more meaning than festivals.

"With the insanity that is going in in our country it feels like communities like Binghamton and Rochester are an evermore important backbone to our country," Gramm said.

Interview Credit: Fox 40 News

Additional photos of Saturday, Spiedie Fest Concert Series:

Bands set up for Saturday Night Entertainment at Broome County Spieide Fest Colin Munro Wood- Newsbreak Contributor

Tiffany Jinghoor _ lead singer/keyboards - Kipani Music Colin Munro Wood- Newsbreak Contributor

Sean Sherwood (Bass/vocals) - Kipani Music Colin Munro Wood- Newsbreak Contributor

Allie Torto Colin Munro Wood- Newsbreak Contributor

Sources:

https://www.wicz.com/story/47043179/lou-gramm-to-perform-at-spiedie-fest-for-second-time