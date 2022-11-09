Dearborn, Michigan is the home of the headquarters of the American multinational automaker Ford Motor Company. Also known as Ford, it's located in Dearborn. It was founded by Henry Ford in 1903. Henry Ford was the first person to attempt to start a car manufacturing business. His initial attempt was The Henry Ford Enterprise. It was founded on November 3, 1901.

This Article is purely based on our research & not promotion/ sponsored.

It was renamed the Cadillac Motor Company in August 1902 and officially established on June 16, 1903. The Lincoln premium product is a luxury car, but the Ford brand can be used to sell both cars and trucks. Ford holds 32% of Jiangling Motors, China, and 8% of Aston Martin. Troller is a Brazilian SUV maker.

The below Table shows Information About Ford Motor Company You can also view live data at Google Finance.

Read Also

Rivian Stock Price Prediction 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Apple Stock Price Prediction 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050

Ford Stock Price Prediction 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050

Lucid Stock Price Prediction 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050

Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050

Ford Stock Forecast 2022

YearFord Stock Forecast 20222022$18.50 - $21.25

Ford stock is expected to reach $21.25 by 2022 with $18.50 being the lowest price. Our forecast predicts that the stock will reach $19.75 per share in 2022, but it will continue to decline. If you own Ford stock, you can expect a rise in value in 2022.

Ford Stock Forecast 2024

A team of market experts performed extensive research and analysis and predicted that Ford's stake would reach an all-time high at $32.50 by 2024. It can't fall below $28.25, even though it may decrease. It will continue to rise over the previous year. The average Ford share selling price will be $30.25 if the market is stable and does not move. If you're an experienced investor, 2024 is a great year for selling your investments and increasing your profits.

Ford Stock Forecast 2025

We predict that 2025 will prove to be a great year for all Ford stockholders, who have invested their time and money using our exceptional stock judgment and knowledge. The stock's all-time highs & lows are respectively $40.25 & $34.75. If the economy is in an exceptional situation and maintains equilibrium, then the shares will stabilize at $37.50. Every investor should keep an eye on the stocks that will trade in 2025 as well as those about to be bought. Now is the best time to do so.

Ford Stock Forecast 2026

It is a smart decision to consider whether to buy or sell Ford shares by 2026. We recommend prudent spending because of the economic risk inherent in investing and trading. According to our analysis, Ford will be the most popular seller in 2026. It will reach $49.50 while the minimum price will be $43.25. It is stable, however, and the economy continues its support. The stock will maintain an average price at $46.25.

Ford Stock Forecast 2027

2027 will bring luck and hope to all Ford shareholders. Each share will reach a maximum height and lowest of $61.25 or $53.50. If we consider a stable economy, which many people wish for, the stock will be sold at $57.25 This means that stock prices will skyrocket in 2027. Our estimates suggest that you should hold onto the shares longer as the price of the stock could rise in the coming years. We recommend that you trade or purchase more stocks to increase the price of the stock by 2027, and achieve your goal of owning them.

Ford Stock Forecast 2029

Ford shareholders seem to find 2029 equally lucrative. This year's highest price will be $92.50. The minimum will be around $80.50. The steady market will ensure that each stakeholder receives $86.75. If you have Ford stock, be prepared to make a fortune in 2029. As we have already mentioned, it is important to do your own research before you start these investment tips. Talk to a financial professional before making any investment decisions. Trading and investing both carry significant risks.

Ford Stock Forecast 2030

We expect long-term success for Ford, as it is one of the fastest-growing companies in the world. We expect a significant rise in financial markets by 2030. Analysts predict that Ford could reach $98.50 by 2030. It is expected that Ford shares will increase in value to $112.50 by the end of the first half. The company's value is expected to rise to $106.75 per share in the next six months. Our analysis and extensive market research by many other macroeconomic analysts and analysts show that Amazon investors have a bright future. You should be cautious if you have made investments in the past and wait until 2030.

Ford Stock Forecast 2040

If you have been following our forecast model for equities investments, you will be amazed at what we have for you in 2040. It will be Christmas early in 2040. No! No, not the real one on December 25, but the one that you can celebrate using the proceeds of your Ford stock investments in 2040. Ford stock would trade at a multiplicative price at its maximum price by 2040. It will reach a maximum price of $725 and a minimum of $615. These prices are much higher than in previous years. Stocks will remain at $655 on average. You can now bid goodbye to the waiting period and accept the extra cash.

Conclusion

Ford is a great company with a long history of success. Their products are popular and their stock price is expected to continue to rise in the future. I would recommend investing in Ford stock because it has a lot of potential for growth.