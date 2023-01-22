Was my wife sneaking out at night to be with her lover?

Two people making out in a vehicle at night Photo by cco

This article is written on behalf of a real life incident that a friend of mine went through.

So I am writing about it but keeping their true names anonymous.

Charles was a smart guy, an IT guy, computer nerd, but avid power lifter strong and smart. Linda, his wife also smart, a nurse, educated, loving, and they have both been together since teenage years.

The two had six kids together, their marriage grew strong; but the work load become strong as well; Linda working long hours as a nurse and Charles steadily working on creating his own business to be independent. Charles success took off, so much so he needed his wife to help him at home to run the business. He was making enough money now that Linda felt comfortable and happy to leave her long hours of nursing work to help Charles.

Years went by as the two grew a very successful business; but over the time they went from a small house to moving to a much larger house in a nicer neighborhood. Bills were greater, the work load greater Charles become consumed with his work. Linda and Charles lived next to a neighbor named James who was similiar in their age; He never seemed to do much but stay outside with his son and when his young son was in school he was always in the back yard doing various odd end jobs. For saftey, Charles had security cameras installed at the house to keep an eye on things and give himself a piece of mind. He also had door alarms and home security installed.

The neighbors son would start to grow close to Charles and Linda's youngest daughter, and the two would play inside the house or in Charles and Linda's back yard; The neighbors son would routinely come over to the house throughout the weeks during covid19 lockdown. The neighbor James would come by to get his son from time to time where Linda would greet him at the door. Charles noticed his wife seemed to dress nicer, or put her hair back, or do things that were out of character like going outside to clean the front year in short shorts. Bending over picking up track, wearing make up and getting all prettied up. It was always coinciding when James the neighbor was outside in the front yard with his son.

Time went on and Charles was putting allot of time and life into the growing business hoping to get into a bigger house and even get into a warehouse, but his relationship with Linda was falling apart. She would get dressed very nicely and he noticed her underwear changing to sexier more provocative style g-strings. It would excite him to see these on her, but she never much pursued him or tried getting his attention for sex. It frustrated him because Charles would get turned on wanting his wife seeing such sexy clothing being worn. He noticed her taking pictures in her underwear, in which she stated it was to upload to the clothing website where other women do the same thing.

Over the months their sex life had entirely dwindled, he would argue with Linda about why she all of a sudden stopped wanting to have sex with him, or showing desire and passion. Charles noticed her change in clothing, provocative wear , more make up, and she routinely had all sorts of genuine reasons she needed to leave.

He noticed patterns, such as before the pandemic Linda always ordered food to be delivered to the house never going out shopping in person. As she complained about how much time it always took up from her day and how convenient ordering groceries and having it delivered was, but now she began having reasons to grocery shop and at multiple locations. Charles noticed other patterns she was taking longer to get home from dropping the kids off from school. He began digging through his security cameras and noticed his wife was constantly looking at the neighbor who would be close to the fence as if she was signaling things.

He checked the home security system and noticed the back door was always being left open at night in bypass mode so that it wouldn't log the opening and closing into the system. Linda was smart and techy and became familiar with using and programming both the security cameras and the home security system using smart phone apps. She would log into them and check them or ask Charles about video of the mail man dropping off a package when she couldn't log in to have him help her log in all during these suspicious times.

Charles noticed the security cameras between 1am and 4am never captured cars or movement or any video, but they used too. This time also coincided with the back door being opened. When Charles asked Linda about this she blamed the kids for letting the dog out and not fully closing the sliding back door. He began getting a feeling something wasn't right his imagination was seeing her cheating , but was it just his jealously for his beautiful wife, or was it the guilt from over working not spending time with her, or was it a genuine intuition that something was going on ?

Charles bought extra cameras that were small and portable easily hidden, but Linda knew of the purchases. He noticed the little cameras were always turned off wherever he placed them and questioned himself if he had turned them on after placing them or did he leave them off? Perhaps someone was turning them off ?. It was as if she was looking for them and learning to avoid them or learning to turn them off wherever he tried hiding them. Then he noticed something .. movement in the family van at night after hours of digging through camera recordings before Linda knew that Charles was suspicious. The video was poor, digitized, and at night time, but it really looked like two people in the van doing things together, but the windows were slightly tinted. Fact is video footage in the dark with wifi home security cameras with IR night vision is not the best quality, but being techy Charles began learning video enhancements using video forensic software. This is where things got interesting!

He enhanced the audio, and he hear moaning and talking changing pitch and amplifying low DB sounds while trying to cut out noises using noise filters, and he heard what sounded like references to genital size in a sexual complimentary moan to a male. The clarity of audio was super poor and required quality headphones to hear such, through speakers it wasn't audibly distinguishable. Was his ears fooling him or playing tricks ? Was he looking so deeply that his mind was creating all this ? Charles confided to me that he was absolutely sure she was doing things, and when he confronted Linda about it she got super defensive, berating him saying he was insane and crazy. He began feeling this way despite his discoveries.

They rarely had sex and in Charles mind , heart, and gut his intuition said strongly to him that she's definitely doing something. He was absolutely convinced, but also his love for her made him go into denial. Even if he indeed has caught her and knows and seen her in the poor quality videos of figures in their family van at 3am. Was his mind playing tricks on him ? Charles told me didn't want to admit to himself his wife of twenty years was sneaking out while he was asleep and having a three year long affair with the neighbor.

It sounds insane after all right your wife sneaking out and cheating on you when you fall deep asleep. He even conspired that maybe she gave him Xanx or slipped him things to make him sleep longer because he had days where he woke up extremely lethargic and tired that was completely abnormal. Was she drugging him to have more hours of the night with her lover ? I asked Charles " Does she treat you badly ? ", and he said no we only argue when I bring up my suspicions, but otherwise she cares for me, she constantly tells me she loves me, and she nurtures me when sick etc.. !

Charles confessed, his wife is smart as he is, and would easily know how to hide everything electronically, and that he loves her so much he just wanted to know why she would do such a thing. He wanted to know what drove her to do that with James the neighbor, and what was it about the neighbor that she liked so much. He felt gaslighted into thinking he's wrong and it's all made up in his head, and it had him question himself yet his smart logical business decisions has lead to million dollar success from nearly always being right. Always using his gut to make critical buying decisions or investments, yet is he far off in his suspicion driven by his connection of 20 years with his wife?

I'll end this article with. What would you tell Charles ? Have you been through something similar ?

What if you knew your spouse was betraying you, lying to you, seen things in video that wasn't clear enough to be proof, hear things in audio recordings but could not definitively say for sure it was your spouse. Everything inside you said your spouse is having an affair when your asleep causing you sleepless nights, but your locked in love with six kids not wanting to end the marriage. What would you do ?