Compass Continues Rapid Growth With Top Talent

Grace Goro Kaage Compass

Compass, the real estate technology company, added top Chicago broker, Grace Goro Kaage to the team. In her new role as Managing Director of Sales, Grace will contribute to leading the local strategies for growth and agent experience across Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and Minneapolis.

Kaage joins Compass with over a decade of experience within the real estate industry, most recently serving as Designated Managing Broker and Vice President of Sales for @properties’ Streeterville and Gold Coast offices in Chicago.

“The real estate industry is rapidly changing and agents today deserve a brokerage that’s willing to invest in the technology and resources necessary to provide exceptional service to clients in this landscape. Compass is that brokerage,” Kaage said. "No other company is reshaping the real estate industry by using technology to make people better, rather than replace them, and it’s resulting in stronger relationships between the agent and the client."

As a board member, chairperson and founder for numerous organizations in both the real estate and local community, Kaage brings a wealth of philanthropic, organizational and managerial expertise to Compass. Kaage has been the recipient of both the Chicago Association of REALTORS® President’s Award and Community Service Award. She currently serves on the CAR Board of Directors and is a Major Investor for the REALTORS® Political Action Committee. Grace has been named one of Crain’s Most Influential Residential Realtors in Chicago and her business articles have been featured in local publications including Chicago Real Producers and Chicago REALTOR® Magazine. Grace is a past Chair for the Young Professionals Network Advisory Board and was the President and Founder of the Prostate Cancer League, a 501c3 charitable organization. While in sales, Grace was regularly recognized as a CAR Top Producer, first as an individual and later as a team lead. Most recently, Grace was the Designated Managing Broker and Vice President of Sales for @properties’ Streeterville and Gold Coast offices.

Kaage is a third-generation managing broker. Her father, Chuck Goro, was one of the most successful Vice Presidents and sales managers in Chicagoland for nearly 40 years.

Compass is home to nearly 23,000 agents operating in over 62 markets in the U.S. In 2020, Compass agents assisted home sellers and buyers to transact approximately $152 billion in residential real estate, making Compass the largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.