How Many Solar Panels Does My House Need?

Solar Panels Canva

Solar panels have seen a tremendous rise in popularity in recent years. It's due, at least in part, to an increase in environmentally responsible behavior and a desire to save money by replacing conventional heating, cooling, and power sources with cleaner, more natural ones.

If you're thinking of switching to solar panels, you're probably wondering how many it takes to power a house.

Although the answer may seem complex, if you engage a professional to assist you with this aspect of the job, they'll most likely handle it and maintain and clean the solar panels.

To get an accurate answer to your question, it's essential to know the size of your house, how much power you use, and what climate you live in.

How to Determine How Many Solar Panels Do I Need?

To find out how solar panels are needed to power a house, you'll use a formula with three critical elements: yearly energy consumption, panel wattage, and production ratios.

But what does all that mean exactly?

The average yearly consumption of electricity

The first step is to figure out how much electricity your entire house consumes each year; this is the amount of power consumed by your whole household in a year. The number measured in kilowatt-hours (kWh) includes all kinds of energy used in your home, including small and large appliances, air conditioning units, lights, and air purifiers.

The wattage of solar panels

Solar panels may appear similar, but they aren't manufactured in the same way. Because solar panels are not created equally, you'll need to know the wattage of the ones you want to install. The panel wattage is the amount of electricity emitted by the panel. Solar panels generally have a power output range of 250 to 400 watts.

Production Ratios

The production ratio of a solar panel system is the proportion of the predicted energy output of a system over time (in kWh) to the actual system size (in W). With everything turned out, you'd expect this number to be equal to 1:1. However, variations in the sunlight that shines on your house aren't always constant.

A 1.6 production ratio is needed to produce 16 kWh of energy in a year with a 10 kW system (16/10 = 1.6). In Hawaii, for example, where the days are long, and the sun is constant, this ratio is feasible. In contrast, gloomy, rainy New England may only achieve an average production ratio of 1.2.

How many solar panels do you need to install?

We need a mathematical formula to help you figure that out.

Here's the whole procedure, which you can utilize to figure out how many solar panels you'll need:

system size divided by production ratio divided by panel wattage gives the number of panels.

Using the numbers we've discovered thus far, we can calculate that:

Amount of of panels = 11,000 kW / 1.6 / 300 W

You'd need around 20 to 25 solar panels to make one kilowatt-hour of electricity. This is the same calculation you used to figure out how many solar panels you'll require to power your home. Alternatively, to use the simple method, look at your energy bill to see what it will cost.

See Watts calculator.

Solar Usage: A Different Way to Accurately Gauge It

If you're not interested in crunching the numbers, simply check your utility bills to see how much energy you use. This procedure allows you to multiply your energy consumption by the hours of solid sunshine your home receives and then divide that total by the wattage of the solar panels you're considering.

Factors that Determine How Many Panels You'll Need

Is there anything more to think about besides the computations above? There are a few more things to consider when determining how many solar panels to install on a home.

The efficiency of the system

Solar panels don't function at optimum efficiency all of the time. Consider those three-day bouts of rain that arrive in the fall or massive snowfalls in the winter that take several days to melt away. During these times, you'll want a backup in your energy consumption. Therefore, it's best to have 25% more solar panels than you think.

Hours of sunlight per day

The energy your solar panels produce is directly related to the amount of sunshine your house receives. You'll need more panels if you reside in a region with limited hours of intense sunlight.

The wattage of Your Panels

The wattage of solar panels ranges from 150 to 350 watts per panel. If you use less powerful solar panels, you'll need more to provide enough energy for your home. That is, of course, assuming you want to entirely replace your energy consumption with solar power.

Cost

How much do you want to spend on your solar panels, or how many of them do you intend to install? Make sure you know how many are affordable for your budget before purchasing.