Opinion: Low Vibration Traits For A Bad Year in 2022

low vibrational people Stocksnap

Do you ever feel like you're not connecting with someone or that they are operating on a wavelength that is too low for you?

According to researchers from the University of California, San Diego's Rady School of Management, this may be true.

In this blog article, we'll look at the concept of low vibrational people and how it influences your interactions with them. This is some vital information to bear in mind whether you're aiming to raise your vibration or avoid draining energy from others.

Take a look at these low vibrational person characteristics to see whether you're displaying low vibes before you mend your vibes. This is also a map so you'll know where to concentrate your attention.

Signs You Have Low Vibration Energy

1. You despise individuals who are happy

It bothers you when others laugh and grin a lot since you believe they're merely posing or that they're rubbing their pleasure in your face.

2. You're always waiting for a turning point

You're always on the edge of your seat, waiting for something to change. You're not exactly enthused with your existence, and you're looking forward to a significant transformation. You believe it may play out similar to the rapid montage sequences in films, in which the protagonist's life goes from being a complete loser to becoming an instant winner. You're just waiting and waiting and waiting!

3. The future doesn't excite you

You can tell that life is passing you by. Everyone is getting married, earning more money, and having children. But you've been in the same bind for years now, and you don't expect anything to change in the next decade.

4. You see the world in dark-colored glasses

You're a pessimist by nature, but you choose to be one because it protects you from getting too wounded or let down. People may feel down for a moment when they speak with you, but they shouldn't expect everyone to be as cheerful as they are. Your intentions are clear: you don't want them to have wrong expectations because you understand how painful it is when people set their hopes high only to be disappointed.

5. Your hobby is judging people

Since you've become hooked on it, it's turned into your favorite pastime since it allows you to have a good time by analyzing people, particularly their personality faults and how they live their miserable lives. It makes you happy that others are far more miserable than you.

5. You know you're smarter than everyone else

You're not that disappointed about not having many friends since, on average, people with greater intellect have fewer pals. It's not your goal to be popular; it's to educate morons or, at the absolute least, expose their idiocy. It's your duty to humanity.

6. You hate people who are "shallow" and "superficial" (and there are a lot of them!)

You're not a fan of the Live, Love, laugh personas. They're too one-dimensional. You despise it that they are the ones who are always cheery. Nihilism is beautiful. They enjoy sipping their Starbucks and updating their Instagram photos with obscene gestures. Bah!

7. You hate people whose only main goal is to get filthy rich

For you, these people are the source of all that is wrong with the world. They take and take and take! Because they're too upright for your liking, you wouldn't want to be seen with them.

8. You enjoy a good debate, even a bad one

When people take opposing viewpoints too personally, it's difficult for you to accept that they do so. To you, these individuals who get upset are just "big babies."

9. You're ANTI everything

You despise the notion of Valentine's Day, Instagram, and the #metoo movement. You're a rebel, which is fantastic, but you might quickly become a hater if you go your own path rather than following current trends. You try to be quiet, but it appears that others can detect your negative sentiments even if you force a grin.

Okay, you have a low vibration.

What now?

If you have responded with yes to more than half of the aforementioned questions, you have low vibrational energy.

What should you do?

Should you accept who you are?

Certainly not!

Your vibrations have a significant impact on your life, and if you don't change things, you will be unhappy (or less happy).

Even if everything in your life is going smoothly, you'll find something to gripe about if your vibe is low.

You can't go down the path of "I am what I am, take it or leave it, and I accept myself completely." No, no, no! We're not talking about your head shape; we're talking about your vibes.

You don't have to embrace any negative energy because you CAN change for the better.

You must go after what is truly good for you.

There's no assurance that lowering your vibration will improve your life. It may, however, make things easier to bear and even pleasant.

Rather than acting more desperate, you'll become more enthusiastic about reaching your goals.

You'll be less concerned about nonsense and start sleeping better at night.

The abundance mentality will make you calmer and more optimistic.

You can keep going and become successful no matter where your life takes you.

Here are Some Vibes-boosting Ideas to Try

1. Take care of your body

If you have had trouble sleeping well for weeks, aren't eating properly, and haven't been exercising, it's reasonable to believe that you won't be in a good mood. Our psychological condition has a significant impact on our mental health and feelings.

Get healthier!

2. Have a gratitude journal

Create a list of five things you're thankful for before getting out of bed. It's not essential to focus too much. There is plenty to be grateful for! Thank you for being alive and having your eyes, ears, nose, hands, tongue, and all other body parts! Thank you that you are still among the living.

Another key element of this approach is being grateful for your time. This isn't some Dr. Phil scam. It works well because it teaches your brain to focus on good things in your life. Do this each night before going to sleep. Then, if you like, repeat the process for a month or two.

3. Look for "positivity" idols

Who are the folks who give off such a good vibe? Sandra Bullock or Kristin Wiig would be far more cheerful than Angelina Jolie. Instead of sad people, spend at least a month or two absorbing the happy ones.

It does not imply that you should despise individuals who are drawn to the dark side. Your sort of person has always been rebellious and sad. However, we should look for more cheerful role models in order to reset our minds.

Consider people you admire who have a high degree of vibration. Please make a list or photocopies of them and be inspired by them.

4. Since you're anti-everything, try to challenge yourself

Because you believe that everyone thinks alike, you despise whatever is popular. Consider how unusual you are every day. Every time you have the urge to chastise, rebel, or despise anything, consider how ordinary you are. You're a conformist who's just like millions of other people, you and me.

Take back control of your emotions and thoughts. Consider how many others feel the same way about the world when you tell yourself that it's horrible. Try to encourage your rebel self to resist your usual viewpoints and behaviors.

5. Take in more positive stuff

Listen to feel-good music. Read uplifting stories. Spend time with good people. Learn how to be more cheerful. Keep negative influences at bay for a while. For a while, try avoiding spending time with people with low vibrations.'

This won't have to be done again for the rest of your life. In life, unpleasant and unpleasant events are unavoidable. All we need to do is pull you out of a bad situation and offer you some mental breathing room so that you can gradually decrease your low vibration over time.

One Last Thing Before You Start Transforming Yourself

We're not advising you to go from low vibration to high vibration, as it may appear.

Not really.

No one will recognize you (not even yourself) if you get too high energy because nothing of your basic personality will be left. You don't have to change who you are! If you're a gloomy, sarcastic cynic who occasionally peevishly gets bitter, don't anticipate yourself to become cheerful (although it won't be too awful if that's what you want).

You have excellent qualities, such as being witty and amusing, which I'm sure others appreciate. If you try to be all good, the attractive features will fade away. Proceed gradually and assess whether or not you're still yourself at every stage of change.

The goal isn't to convert you into someone with positive energy. It's not only impossible, but it would be a shame to lose your individuality!

The purpose is to polish your personality while eliminating negativity without losing your essence in order to become a more polished, less quarrelsome, and more optimistic version of yourself.