Heart Broken

Dealing with a failed relationship is hard but it will pass. No respect, no love, no interest in the bull shit. Tired of the games and lack of communication, tired of the pretending and bitterness. I want to be left alone, just as alone as I feel right now.

It started badly so I guess it will finish badly. No more shoulda, woulda, or coulda for me. I'm numb and I'm tired of the roller coaster ride, I'm getting off now I'm giving up this seat. Life is too short to settle for less than. I'm going to be my own damn man. Shit, I work hard to take care of me, there ain't no sugar coating or in between. The truth hurts as it always has, but I saw this coming but avoided the red flags. Warning signs are real so take heed, I'm trying to help you avoid what has happened to me.

It's official and it's bittersweet. You never gave a damn about me, I knew this a long time ago but I thought that things would change. Nothing ever changed but the years and the strain. Stress can be a real beast, I know that I'm better than this. Back and forth, forth and back trying to hold it together but to hell with it!

There is no saving this fall from grace, I thought you were different. I thought you were real. Yep, I got bamboozled, I swallowed that pill. I bought the wolf tickets, I thought I had a keeper. My eyes are open and now I'm a believer. I will be okay, I have to take care of me. Nothing has changed it's just like it used to be.

Frustration has taken over, time is winding down. No more pretending and dealing with a clown. Now I accept it and it is all about me, the days of your disrespect and no love are gone. Soon to be free, this is what you wanted I guess you're waiting on me. One thing that you've shown me is to never pursue a man, I guess that was my lesson that was hard to learn.

To all the ladies that will read this story, it is definitely true, don't chase after him make him chase after you. No hard feelings I bow out with grace, never thought I would return to this stupid place. But here I am again knocking on the door, the second time was a failure no going back for more. I guess I always knew that it would end in a loss, but I refuse to lose myself because I am the boss.

We win some and we lose some, but this is your loss. You had a real one but I see you prefer the false one. I said it before, yep karma is a beast. You'll get back triple what you took from me. It's not a hard loss because it's been coming like a train, hard and fast it's nothing left to remain. I'm feeling confident because I know what I bring, you prefer the fake and phony I hope you enjoy the pain.

Just keeping it 100, no need for regrets. You showed me who you were before but I guess I was blind to the fact. You have hurt me for the last time with the words that you slang, the shade that was thrown could block out the rain. Yes, I may not be your treasure but other men gain. Some men know a diamond when they see it, they can see the shine. Some live for the fake ones and getting drug through the grind.

Trina