Learn to Live in the energy of Appreciation

The more we learn, the more we transform, the more we transition, the more we transition, the more work there is for us to do. This sounds hard but can be easy, when we are living in the energy of Appreciation.

Growth Mindset Vs Fixed Mindset

I've been really in the mental space of having a growth mindset, a term coined by Dr. Carol Dweck after studying children from different backgrounds placed in learning situations that supported their growth vs their academic output.A growth mindset involves active participation in your continued evolution as a person. This can be in any and every category of your life. Staying stagnant, ignoring the growth of others and making an effort to keep things "as they have always been," are fixed mindset traits. The thing I've come to realize is that to stay in a growth mindset, use the energy of Appreciation to support you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48E4np_0nIipTLO00
Photo byKimberly Houston

Getting to Appreciation

Honestly, its simple. I tell all of my clients that they should begin the start of their morning writing for 5-10 mins about what they are grateful for. Then again in the evening, write for 10-15 mins about the things they are grateful for. Even if your day wasn't wonderful, something happened within 24 hours that you can be thankful for. If you find yourself struggling to come up with something, you need to move to the next step.

You may require an energy shift in your life. How do you know when it's time to shift? When you are in a place where, the things that have once served you, no longer offer any value to you. This can be anything from your current place of employment, your current romantic relationship or relationships with members of your family of origin.

The energy of appreciation Visionary Catalyst Podcast

The energy of appreciation requires us to focus on what we have. Start with what you have. Give thanks for the people in your life that advance your purpose on this earth. Be thankful for the home and car you have, even if they aren't the home or car of your dreams. Having gratitude for the journey will allow you to fully appreciate the end result so much more.

Ways to stay in the Energy of Appreciation

Personally, I have gotten back into the practice of filling up my gratitude jar, literally an actual jar! I am filling it up with gratitude written out on small pieces of paper and dropped into the jar. At the very least you can write "I'm grateful that I woke up" especially if the day before was really hard for you.

I'm grateful that I'm in my right mind. I'm grateful that I have the breath of life. I'm grateful that my chosen family is here to support me. I'm grateful that I have another day to influence the nations. The more you focus on the positive, the more positive energy you're bringing into your life, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIpqw_0nIipTLO00
Photo byKimberly Houston

Um, and people are always like, Well, why does that matter? Well, , because at the end of the day, money is energy. And in order for us to manifest the life that we want, it does not always require money. Money is literally just a tool to help us get to where we wanna be. Everything that we're manifesting in life is not a dollar amount.

Some experiences are priceless. The opportunity to be with someone as they take their last breath is priceless. Uh, there you can't put a dollar amount on everything. So we say money is energy and it's in the energy of receiving. It's in the energy that is positive. So in order for you to live in positive energy and a positive frequency, we do gratitude journaling.

The thing to remember is that the best way to keep away negative feelings about what you're manifesting is to be in deep appreciation for it. So even though I would love to manifest the house of my dreams, I am going to be grateful for the house that I am in currently.

At some point in my life would love to be in a very fulfilling and loving relationship. Um, I am focused on being appreciative for the woman that I am becoming. I am appreciative for the friendships that I am forming. I am grateful for the people who are here making deep, meaningful connections with me and walking out this particular season of my life with me.

Living in the Energy of Appreciation Tips

If journaling isn't your thing, cool. Make a video diary! You can follow along with my video diary on either Instagram or Tiktok, but I'll pin Tiktok below. I'm giving you a play by play, week by week of what transformation school looks like. Believe me it's different. I can tell you that this is my fourth degree and this one is absolutely blowing my mind in ways I never really expected for it.

To connect with me and learn more please join me over at Kimberlyinese.com

# energy# Gratitude# mindset# happiness# healing

