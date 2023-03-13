G.R.O.W. your way to a positive mindset: combatting stinking thinking

Negative thoughts are a normal part of life, psychologists call it “Stinking Thinking.” We all experience them from time to time, whether it’s feeling anxious about a big presentation or doubting our abilities to achieve a goal. However, when these negative thoughts start to take over, they can have a serious impact on our mood and well-being. That’s where the G.R.O.W. framework comes in. By using this simple acronym, we can learn how to combat stinking thinking and develop a more positive mindset.

Photo by Kimberly Houston

What is Stinking Thinking?

Stinking thinking is a term used by psychologists to describe a pattern of negative thoughts that can have a harmful impact on our mental health. This can include thoughts like:

“I’m not good enough”

“Nobody likes me”

“I’ll never be successful”

“I’m a failure”

Stinking thinking can lead to feelings of anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. It can also create a cycle of negative thoughts and behaviors that are difficult to break.

The good news is that stinking thinking is not permanent. By using the G.R.O.W. framework, we can learn how to combat negative thoughts and develop a more positive mindset.

G – Get curious about your negative thoughts

The first step in combating stinking thinking is to get curious about our negative thoughts. Instead of simply accepting negative thoughts as fact, we need to take a step back and ask ourselves questions about them. For example, “Why am I feeling this way?”, “Is this thought really true?”, or “What evidence do I have to support this thought?”. By asking these questions, we can start to challenge the negative thought and gain a better understanding of where it’s coming from.

For example, let’s say we’re feeling anxious about an upcoming job interview. We might have a negative thought like “I’m going to fail this interview”. Instead of accepting this thought as true, we can get curious about it. We might ask ourselves, “Why do I think I’m going to fail?”, “Is this thought based on evidence or just my own fears?”, or “What’s the worst that could happen if I don’t get this job?”. By asking these questions, we can start to challenge the negative thought and gain a more balanced perspective.

R – Reframe the thought into a positive one

Once we’ve identified a negative thought and questioned its validity, it’s time to reframe it into a more positive one. This doesn’t mean pretending that everything is fine or ignoring our problems. Rather, it means finding a more positive way to think about the situation.

For example, let’s say we’re feeling anxious about a big presentation we have to give at work. We might have a negative thought like “I’m going to mess up and embarrass myself”. Instead of accepting this thought as true, we can reframe it into a more positive one. We might think, “I’ve prepared for this presentation and I know my stuff. Even if I make a mistake, it’s not the end of the world. I can handle it and move on”. By reframing the thought, we can start to shift our perspective and see things in a more positive light.

O – Observe the positive effects of the new thought

Once we’ve reframed the negative thought, it’s important to take note of how it makes us feel. Does it improve our mood or give us a sense of empowerment? By paying attention to the positive effects of the new thought, we can reinforce its value and make it more likely to become a habit.

For example, let’s say we’ve reframed our negative thought about the job interview into a more positive ones. We might notice that we’re feeling more confident and less anxious about the interview. We might even start to feel excited about the opportunity to showcase our skills and abilities. By observing these positive effects, we can reinforce the value of positive thinking and make it more likely to become a habit.

W – Write down your new thought

Finally, it’s important to write down our new positive thought. This can serve as a reminder to ourselves and help us to stay focused on the positive. We can write it down on a piece of paper, in a journal, or even on our phones. The important thing is that we have a tangible reminder of our new positive thought.

For example, let’s say we’ve reframed our negative thought about the job interview into a more positive ones. We might write down our new positive thought on a sticky note and put it on our computer screen. Every time we see it, we can be reminded of our new positive mindset and feel more confident about the interview.

Final Thoughts

Stinking thinking is a common problem that can have a serious impact on our mental health. However, by using the G.R.O.W. framework, we can learn how to combat negative thoughts and develop a more positive mindset. By getting curious about our negative thoughts, reframing them into positive ones, observing the positive effects, and writing them down, we can create a cycle of positivity that can have a lasting impact on our well-being.

Remember, changing our thought patterns takes time and effort. But by using the G.R.O.W. framework consistently, we can develop a more positive and resilient mindset that will serve us well in all areas of life.