Get Unstuck by Creating a PLAN

This post is part of a series of posts on getting unstuck in life. Be sure to visit 7 ways you can be stuck, practical ways for getting unstuck

Photo by Etty

Feeling stuck in life can be frustrating and overwhelming. Whether you're struggling with your career, your relationships, or your personal growth, it can be difficult to know how to move forward. That's where the PLAN framework comes in. By prioritizing your goals, listing your action steps, assigning deadlines, and noting your progress, you can create a clear and actionable plan for achieving your goals and getting unstuck. In this post, we'll explore each step of the PLAN framework in more detail, and provide practical tips for applying it to your own life. So if you're feeling stuck and don't know where to turn, keep reading to discover how the PLAN framework can help you get back on track.

Break your goals into smaller steps: When setting your goals, break them down into smaller, more manageable steps. This can help you avoid feeling overwhelmed and make it easier to take action. For example, if your goal is to write a book, break it down into smaller tasks like outlining, drafting, and revising. Prioritize your tasks: Once you have your goals broken down into smaller steps, prioritize your tasks. Decide which tasks are most important and tackle those first. This can help you make progress more quickly and feel a sense of accomplishment. Set deadlines: Setting deadlines for your tasks can help you stay accountable and focused. When setting deadlines, make sure they are realistic and achievable. You can also set intermediate deadlines to help you stay on track. Track your progress: Tracking your progress can help you stay motivated and see how far you've come. Consider using a planner, journal, or goal-tracking app to keep track of your progress. This can also help you adjust your plan if needed. Be flexible: It's important to be flexible and adjust your plan as needed. Life can be unpredictable, and sometimes things don't go as planned. If you encounter an obstacle, don't get discouraged. Instead, adjust your plan and keep moving forward. Celebrate your progress: Celebrating your progress can help you stay motivated and feel good about the work you're doing. Take time to celebrate your accomplishments, no matter how small they may seem. This can help you stay positive and motivated on your journey to getting unstuck.

As someone that is super busy and has a lot going on in life sometimes it's just easier for me to think about things in its most simple form. I was thinking about how to best serve my clients. As a scholar-practitioner at the Wright Graduate University, I'm always creating new ways to share the information I'm researching with a broader audience. What I know about overwhelming feelings is that when you experience an amygdala hijack and you literally are so overwhelmed you've become emotional or shut down, you don't want to remember the 7 steps to create a plan. But perhaps after doing some meditative deep breathing you can execute a new PLAN:

My P.L.A.N. Framework

P - Prioritize your goals: Start by prioritizing your goals. Decide which goals are most important to you and which ones you want to tackle first. This can help you focus your efforts and make progress more quickly.

L - List your action steps: Once you've identified your goals, make a list of the action steps you need to take to achieve them. Break your goals down into smaller, manageable tasks that you can work on every day.

A - Assign deadlines: Assign deadlines for your action steps to help you stay accountable and focused. Make sure your deadlines are realistic and achievable.

N - Note your progress: Keep track of your progress as you work on your goals. This can help you stay motivated and make adjustments to your plan if necessary.

Here's an example of how this framework might be used to create a plan for the goal of learning a new language:

P - Prioritize your goals: Learning a new language is your top priority.

L - List your action steps: Your action steps might include signing up for a language course, practicing vocabulary every day, and watching foreign language films.

A - Assign deadlines: Assign deadlines for each of your action steps. For example, you might set a deadline of enrolling in a language course within the next two weeks.

N - Note your progress: Keep track of your progress as you work on your language learning goals. Track how many new vocabulary words you've learned each day, or how much time you've spent practicing your speaking skills.

Using this PLAN framework can help you create a clear and actionable plan for achieving your goals.