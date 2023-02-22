Introducing Mindfulness to Children

Parents wonder when is the time to start introducing mindfulness to children. Mindfulness is something that many of us are being introduced to as adults that never had the chance to do it as kids. But the question remains, is it suitable for children? The answer is an emphatic yes! It can often be a great way to help your children understand and deal with their emotions as they are growing up. Mindfulness practices can help children learn how to handle their big emotions, how to self-soothe, and how to put themselves first. That sounds revolutionary, doesn't it? Imagine if we equipped our children with the skills to practice mindfulness, just how different their lives would be and thus how much our world would change. But, the question remains, how can you encourage mindfulness in children without it feeling like a chore or something you are making them do? Here are some suggestions on what you can try.

Photo byKimberly Houston via Creative Fabrica

How early can you start?

It doesn’t matter how old your child is, whether they have been introduced to the act of mindfulness before or have never had a calm moment in their little lives, you can start today. It is all about a lifestyle change and taking a new approach to how you react and what you do to calm your mind. In truth, it is a journey the whole family can embark on. Let's face it, many of us as children were to be seen and not heard. Our needs went unmet as many of our parents climbed the corporate ladder or worked multiple jobs to feed their family. Many of the messages children receive is that once you're a parent all of the hopes and dreams you once had are now a sacrificial offering to the universe. But what if, we could rewrite the narrative?

We've heard of gentle parenting and the jokes that come with it. When I started homeschooling a decade ago, I knew my parenting style had to change. There was no way I could be a disciplinarian REACTING to my children being...well children. I had to learn how to self-soothe. I gave myself "mommy time outs" because the kids weren't the problem, I was. My house was full of laughter, music, crayons, markers, imagination, and children creating core memories. My internal instinct was to yell, make them be quiet, and sit in silence. That cuts the wings off the child and sends the message they are a burden or a problem. Or even worse that creativity is BAD. None of which is true. I had to accept as a parent that I needed to look at my life, and my lack of self-control, and realize that if were going to survive homeschooling, we needed a reset.

How to encourage mindfulness in the home

Photo byKimberly Houston via Creative Fabrica

To help your children understand what mindfulness is and encourage them to practice it in different ways, you might want to consider how your home environment is perceived. Start with their bedrooms. Is there a specific space they can sit and reflect? Is their room a reflection of THEM not your idea of they are or should be? Ask them what type of space they vision for themselves for them to have "personal time" or quiet time or reflective time. Whatever your family agrees to call it. It could include cushions and blankets, their favorite books, twinkle lights, markers, paper, crayons etc. Let them be involved in making their room a positive place to be.

Secondly, examine your home. How is the energy? Do you need to replace light bulbs, maybe they are too bright for certain areas and not bright enough in others. Is your home welcoming? Does your child feel safe? Reduce yourself to their height and survey your home. Do they have access to things they are mature enough to have access too or are you unintentionally creating barrier to your own peace of mind? For example, I rearranged the pantry when we started homeschooling. I now do this whenever younger family members come to stay for a few days. I put juice boxes, small bottles of water, pre portioned bags of snacks, etc in a place the kids can grab them. They don't have to ask for everything. We have rules and boundaries that all children who enter my home respect.

You could also create some intentional calming environments in the presentation of your home (small waterfalls are great and are sold at craft stores). You can play calming music, and set up overly plush comfortable places to relax. I personally think a home is to be lived in, not a museum to be viewed. Once your home is acclimated to being warm and inviting, check your language. Your tone and your volume. Speak in the affirmative. If your child makes a mistake, encourage them to keep trying because now they have the experience they didn't have before. When YOU make a mistake, don't curse yourself. Be kind to yourself. Use positive language, praise, and also pay close attention to if you are living in a reactive state versus a proactive state to different things that come up. Remember most bad days started with an unpleasant moment. Leave it in the moment. Reduce the drama in your head from a bad day to a bad moment. A moment is fleeting and passes. You will need to lead by example.

Four activities you can do when introducing mindfulness in your family:

There are a few different activities that you can encourage many children to be involved in. From as early as toddlers right through to teenagers, these things can help them to practice mindfulness without it feeling like a chore.

  • Journal - Journals are a great way to encourage mindfulness. You can look at encouraging children to write down their feelings and thoughts. There are specific journals that can help encourage gratitude, journal prompts, or even just getting into the habit of being aware of their feelings and how they feel. The more they do this, the more they can welcome mindfulness into their lives.
  • Creativeness - Getting creative from an early age is also a form of mindfulness. Art, videos, music or even getting creative with words. They can all have a positive effect on the mind.
  • Meditation - Meditation is one of those things that most people will associate with mindfulness, but it is an excellent way to encourage calm with your child. From a young age, you can encourage and promote quiet time and enable them to learn this.
  • Yoga - Yoga is a form of exercise, but it can also be a great way to encourage mindfulness in children. It gives them the chance to do something a little more active while focusing on their breath, body and being more in tune with how they feel.

Kimberly Houston is an Abundance Mindset and Transformational Leader. Her mission is to help women transform their internal dialogue into a powerful voice that helps them grow personally and professionally.

