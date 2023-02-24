Navigate relationships with greater awareness and intention

A common phenomenon that happens to us frequently is the Drama Triangle. My intent with this post is to introduce you to it, show you how it works, and then how to get out of it! The Drama Triangle was first coined by Dr. Stephen Karpman. You can read his in-depth information in the book A Game Free Life. The definitive book on the Drama Triangle and Compassion Triangle by the originator and author. The new transactional analysis of intimacy, openness, and happiness.

This topic is particularly relevant to all of us, as we are all on active healing journeys in our own unique ways. Whether we are here because we are survivors of abuse, have experienced trauma, or simply want to deepen our understanding of how to communicate effectively with others, the Drama Triangle can offer valuable insights and tools to help us move forward in our healing and growth.

It is also important to note that each of us comes from a different background and brings a unique set of experiences to this space. I want to acknowledge and honor the diversity of my audience and affirm that all of our experiences are valid and deserving of respect.

So, with that in mind, let us delve into the Drama Triangle and how it can help us navigate our relationships with greater awareness and intention.

Drama Triangle in Action

Photo by Siavash Ghanbari on Unsplash

The Drama Triangle is a social model that describes three primary roles that people can take on during interactions that are characterized by conflict, tension, or power struggles. These roles are the Victim, the Persecutor, and the Rescuer.

For example, imagine a scenario where two co-workers are working on a project together. One co-worker, let's call her Anna, is feeling overwhelmed and behind on her tasks. She starts to feel like a Victim, thinking to herself "I'm never going to get this done on time, I'm just not good enough."

The other co-worker, let's call him Ben, notices that Anna is struggling and starts to get frustrated with her lack of progress. He takes on the role of Persecutor and says to Anna, "You're really letting the team down, why can't you just get your act together?"

Feeling attacked, Anna starts to feel even more like a Victim and begins to shut down. At this point, a third co-worker, let's call her Carla, enters the conversation and takes on the role of Rescuer. She approaches Anna and says, "Don't worry, I'll help you out. I can take some of your work and we'll get it done together."

While Carla's intentions may be good, this can actually perpetuate the cycle of the Drama Triangle. Anna is now relying on Carla to rescue her, rather than taking responsibility for her own work. Meanwhile, Ben may feel even more frustrated that Anna is getting help, which could reinforce his role as Persecutor.

In this example, we can see how the Drama Triangle can play out in a workplace setting. It's important to recognize that while these roles can be tempting to fall into, they are not productive or healthy ways of relating to others. By understanding the Drama Triangle and developing alternative ways of communicating and problem-solving, we can break free from these patterns and build more positive and fulfilling relationships.

How to Exit the Drama Triangle

Getting out of the Drama Triangle requires a shift in how we think and communicate with others. Here are some effective ways to break free from the Drama Triangle and establish healthier ways of interacting:

Become aware of the Drama Triangle: The first step in breaking free from the Drama Triangle is to become aware of the roles we tend to take on in our interactions with others. By recognizing when we are acting as a Victim, Persecutor, or Rescuer, we can start to challenge these patterns and choose different ways of relating. Take responsibility for our own feelings and needs: Instead of relying on others to rescue us or blaming others for our problems, we can take ownership of our own feelings and needs. This involves being honest with ourselves and others about how we are feeling and what we need, and seeking support in a proactive and responsible way. Use "I" statements instead of "You" statements: When we communicate with others, it's important to express ourselves in a way that is assertive but not aggressive. Using "I" statements, such as "I feel upset when this happens" rather than "You always do this," can help us express our feelings without blaming or attacking others. Practice active listening: Active listening is a powerful communication tool that involves fully engaging with the person we are talking to and seeking to understand their perspective. By listening actively and empathetically, we can avoid falling into the role of Persecutor or Victim, and instead focus on finding solutions that work for everyone involved. Practice healthy boundaries: Setting healthy boundaries is a key aspect of breaking free from the Drama Triangle. This involves being clear about what we will and won't accept from others and communicating those boundaries assertively and respectfully.

By practicing these strategies, we can break free from the Drama Triangle and establish healthier ways of interacting with others. It's important to remember that change takes time and effort, but with practice and patience, we can create more positive and fulfilling relationships in our lives.

An easy way to remember handling the Drama triangle is to E.X.I.T.

E - Explore your emotional triggers: In this step, you'll explore your emotional triggers or the things that tend to set off your stress response. You'll identify the situations or people that tend to trigger you, and reflect on the impact of these triggers on your relationships.

X - X-ray the situation to understand the underlying dynamics: In this step, you'll take a closer look at the situation to understand the underlying dynamics. This could involve reflecting on the power dynamics at play, exploring the feelings and needs of each person involved, and seeking to understand the root causes of the conflict.

I - Implement new behaviors and strategies: In this step, you'll implement new behaviors and strategies to break free from the Drama Triangle. This could involve practicing healthy communication, setting boundaries, using active listening to understand the other person's perspective, or seeking support from a therapist or coach.

T - Transform your relationships through intentional actions: In this final step, you'll work to transform your relationships through intentional actions. This could involve building trust and healthy communication, setting mutual goals and boundaries, and seeking to find solutions that work for everyone involved.

By using "The EXIT Plan" framework, you can break free from the Drama Triangle and build healthier, more fulfilling relationships.

Coach Kimberly Houston is a scholar-practitioner at the Wright Graduate University. Connect: kimberlyinese@outlook.com