Happiness is yours

Coach Kimberly Houston

“You are responsible for your own happiness and satisfaction.” As I read those words, I’m pretty sure my heart skipped a beat, my blood pressure was on the rise and I was arrested by this new thought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3Kuc_0kufJ6Ta00
Photo byKimberly Houston

Unfinished Business

In this week’s Year of More prompt, we are examining our unfinished developmental business. 

In the simplest terms, we are actively seeking the ways we are journeying through life without having our yearnings met.  This can come in the form of repressing our feelings or can require some deep introspective work to examine why we have muted ourselves from living a full and authentic life.  Judith and Bob Wright have created the Rules of Engagement[1] within their book Heart of the Fight.  This week we are exploring rule number four, everyone gets 100% responsibility for their satisfaction.

One of the things that I noticed to be true for myself is that I was raised to prioritize other people’s comfort over my own satisfaction.  This can be from systemic principles that align with cultural norms.  As black women, we have the unfortunate experience of being labeled as angry vs passionate.  Showing emotions as a black woman historically has passed through generations as not being safe.  Research suggests that 8 out of 10 black women have experienced some form of trauma.  This trauma can span from intergenerational trauma, childhood trauma, abusive trauma, or pregnancy trauma.[2]

Photo byKimberly Houston via Creative Fabrica

It has been my experience that as a black woman, I was raised to disown parts of myself for safety and protection.  While I am strong-minded and very educated, I am not outspoken.  I do not always say the things I want to say at any given moment for fear that it can cost me a job or place my life in jeopardy.  The idea that all people should be able to always express themselves freely, is contrary to what is deemed safe culturally.

Responsible for others

As a woman, when it comes to relationships, societal structures do not dictate women having their yearnings met. 

Young girls are given toys that foster the idea of being nurturing, cooking sets, play kitchens, baby dolls, etc.  While young boys are given toys that promote getting dirty, being a protector, etc.  I never questioned the difference in boys’ toys vs girls’ toys until I had my daughter.  One Christmas we bought her about 6 or 7 baby dolls.  We would soon discover them sitting in the corner, facing the wall because my daughter thought the idea of taking care of them was creepy at four years old.  She has held true to this at the age of seventeen where having children is not something on my daughter’s radar and she has always preferred stuffed animals and is now looking at a career in the care of animals.

Reprogramming our Ideas

Yearning-based learning is something I have been doing with my children for the past decade, it’s called unschooling.  We followed their interests, and my children guided their learning.  For me to be a parent that could flow with their level of aliveness and appetite for learning, I had to de-school and unlearn everything I had been taught about learning.  Watching my children allowed me to re-discover parts of myself I was told were not aspirational careers or were not acceptable things for me to do.  Over the last decade, I have gotten married and divorced once I realized the structure of our marriage wasn’t serving me.  I have intentionally, purposefully gone no-contact with people from my family of origin that consistently expected me to ignore the pain they have caused in my life.

How this presents in my Coaching

As a coach my combination of lived experiences coupled with the psychology behind why certain choices make sense, have given me the opportunity to show up as authentically as I can.  I don’t present myself as perfect, I have exposed the good, bad and ugly about the growing process on my podcast, because I think it’s important for people to be able to connect with me.  I’ve become self-aware enough that I am open to looking deeper into my actions or reactions from external stimuli to discover if am I triggered by something that needs some introspective work or is someone projecting their mess onto me?  Being 100 percent responsible for my own satisfaction has given me the grace to remove myself from situations that aren’t worth my time.  It also allows me to live a life that is abundant and joy-filled.

[1] Wright, Robert J., and Judith Wright. The Heart of the Fight: A Couple’s Guide to Fifteen Common Fights, What They Really Mean, and How They Can Bring You Closer. Oakland: New Harbinger, 2016

[2] June 28, 2021 | By Marla Paul. “Examining the Emotional Lives of Black Women.”Northwestern Now. Last modified November 18, 2022. Accessed January 5, 2023. https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2021/06/emotional-lives-of-black-women/.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# personal development# self help# healing# mindset# transformational leadership

Comments / 0

Published by

Kimberly Houston is an Abundance Mindset and Transformational Leader. Her mission is to help women transform their internal dialogue into a powerful voice that helps them grow personally and professionally.

Fairburn, GA
201 followers

More from Coach Kimberly Houston

The Power of a Compliment

As a scholar-practitioner at the Wright Graduate University, my focus is on Transformational leadership and Coaching. As a coach, my style of leadership aims to inspire and motivate my clients, social media followers, and podcast audience to achieve their full potential. I spend a lot of time being a driving force of motivation for a lot of people. I’ve gotten so comfortable as a leader that I’m consistently being a “hope dealer” to the people I come across online and in real life. Until this week, however, I was unaware of how detached I am from the transactional feelings that come with compliments. As a graduate student studying transformational leadership, I have been exploring the impact of giving sincere compliments on myself and those around me. In this paper, I will reflect on my experiences with this power skill, discuss the benefits and challenges of giving sincere compliments and explore how this skill has helped me grow as a leader.

Read full story

Identifying root causes of feeling stuck

As a transformational life coach, I've had the privilege of working with many clients who are feeling stuck in life. Whether they're struggling with their career, relationships, or personal growth, they all share one thing in common: the feeling of being trapped or unable to move forward. One of the key components of my coaching approach is to identify the root causes of why someone is feeling stuck. This can be a challenging process, but it's an essential step in creating meaningful change.

Read full story

Take Action to get unstuck in life

This post is a part of a series of posts on getting unstuck in life. Be sure to visit 7 ways you can be stuck, Practical suggestions for getting unstuck,Understanding Stinking Thinking, Using the PLAN framework to get Unstuck.

Read full story
1 comments

Get Unstuck by Creating a PLAN

This post is part of a series of posts on getting unstuck in life. Be sure to visit 7 ways you can be stuck, practical ways for getting unstuck. Feeling stuck in life can be frustrating and overwhelming. Whether you're struggling with your career, your relationships, or your personal growth, it can be difficult to know how to move forward. That's where the PLAN framework comes in. By prioritizing your goals, listing your action steps, assigning deadlines, and noting your progress, you can create a clear and actionable plan for achieving your goals and getting unstuck. In this post, we'll explore each step of the PLAN framework in more detail, and provide practical tips for applying it to your own life. So if you're feeling stuck and don't know where to turn, keep reading to discover how the PLAN framework can help you get back on track.

Read full story

Power of Being Authentic

This week on my journey through the Year of More, I was supposed to be authentic. The power of authenticity was upon us. Once I was inside my small group, I realized I was the only person that was excited about this process because I live a very authentic life. The following day I talked with my coach and he offered the suggestion of exploring the idea of being more me. Be more me? I sat in silence for a moment on what does this mean. I closed my eyes and saw myself walking out onto a stage, in an arena full of cheering women, all holding my memoir. I opened my eyes and instantly knew how to tap into a new level of authenticity by being more of the me I am becoming. Welcome to my journey this week on the power of authenticity.

Read full story

Introducing Mindfulness to Children

Parents wonder when is the time to start introducing mindfulness to children. Mindfulness is something that many of us are being introduced to as adults that never had the chance to do it as kids. But the question remains, is it suitable for children? The answer is an emphatic yes! It can often be a great way to help your children understand and deal with their emotions as they are growing up. Mindfulness practices can help children learn how to handle their big emotions, how to self-soothe, and how to put themselves first. That sounds revolutionary, doesn't it? Imagine if we equipped our children with the skills to practice mindfulness, just how different their lives would be and thus how much our world would change. But, the question remains, how can you encourage mindfulness in children without it feeling like a chore or something you are making them do? Here are some suggestions on what you can try.

Read full story

Mindfulness Moments for Beginners

Our lives are chaotic and busy, and we are so focused on the past and the future that we often forget to simply be present in the moment. The present is happening right now, yet so many of us take it for granted and don’t appreciate the small elements of life that make it powerful and special.

Read full story

Navigate relationships with greater awareness and intention

A common phenomenon that happens to us frequently is the Drama Triangle. My intent with this post is to introduce you to it, show you how it works, and then how to get out of it! The Drama Triangle was first coined by Dr. Stephen Karpman. You can read his in-depth information in the book A Game Free Life. The definitive book on the Drama Triangle and Compassion Triangle by the originator and author. The new transactional analysis of intimacy, openness, and happiness.

Read full story

Self awareness for beginners

A lot of people are talking about “self-care” these days. We hear it so much that we almost don’t notice it anymore. And even though stress levels are at an all-time high, prioritizing our mental health isn’t happening for most people.

Read full story
3 comments

The impact of family systems

Murray Bowen’s work on the family systems theory gives a beautiful explanation for how we interact with one another as humans. Bowen suggests that families are systems of interconnected and interdependent individuals that cannot be understood without assessing the entire family system. The idea that we cannot be seen as an individual without looking at the family structure is memorizing. In grade school, I was taught about the idea of nature vs nurture when it related to the chemical makeup of our genealogy, but the family systems theory goes further to suggest that this applies to whatever our family of origin looks like, regardless of DNA. Using Bowen’s family system theory, we study a person’s place within the family system as opposed to genealogy. There are eight concepts in the family systems theory: Triangles, differentiation of self, nuclear family emotional system, family projection process, multigenerational transmission process, emotional cutoff, sibling position, and societal emotional process. For the purpose of this paper, I want to focus my attention on family roles, differentiation of self, and the family projection process.

Read full story

Mindfulness for Beginners

Mindfulness is a powerful tool, aiding in the pursuit of self-awareness, improved health, and generally more balanced life. It is a practice that has been around for thousands of years, but only recently has it been embraced by the mainstream as a viable way to reduce stress, improve mental health, and enhance physical well-being. Mindfulness is a practice that can be adopted by anyone and learned in many ways, no matter your age or lifestyle. This blog post will discuss the basics of mindfulness and explain why it is such a powerful tool. It will then provide tips on how to get started with mindfulness, as well as suggestions on how to make it an integral part of your daily routine. We will also identify some of the most common mistakes made when embarking on a mindfulness journey and offer advice for avoiding them. So, if you’re new to mindfulness and are looking for ways to unlock its power, this blog post is for you! If you’re looking to make this a family affair check out my post on Mindfulness for Families.

Read full story

What is emotional maturity?

Emotional Maturity is critical to the success of your relationships. Over the past few weeks, I have been studying what it means to have a growth mindset with regard to relationships. Our focus has been on creating deeper relationships with the people I want and differentiating from the people I do not want to be attached to any longer. The last few weeks have been a weekly opportunity to put my yearnings to matter, to be seen, and be heard at the forefront of how I interact with other people. I have experienced more growth emotionally in the past ten weeks than in my entire adult life. When I entered the Masters in Transformational Leadership and Coaching at the Wright Graduate University, I was completely removed from feelings. I had the mistaken belief that expressing emotion was not only a sign of weakness but a threat to my safety as a black woman. Over the past few weeks, I have experienced significant growth in emotional maturity, emotional regulation, and social-emotional intelligence in all intimate and coaching relationships.

Read full story

Getting unstuck in life

As a Transformation and Abundance Coach, one of the things I hear often is “Coach, I feel stuck in life.” I began hearing it so often that it was hard for me to discern just what exactly that means. Being stuck to one person didn’t equate to the same level of stuckness in my opinion. This led me to research, in what ways can a person be “stuck” in life. My findings were not surprising, but I did have an “aha” moment. In school, we use a phrase called Name it to Tame it. Saying that you are stuck is like saying you are Overwhelmed. The meaning of the words do not actually match up to what you are currently feeling. Let’s take a look at HOW you can be stuck. Once you realize the block, you can devise a plan to work through it or overcome it successfully.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy