Happiness is yours

“You are responsible for your own happiness and satisfaction.” As I read those words, I’m pretty sure my heart skipped a beat, my blood pressure was on the rise and I was arrested by this new thought.

Photo by Kimberly Houston

Unfinished Business

In this week’s Year of More prompt, we are examining our unfinished developmental business.

In the simplest terms, we are actively seeking the ways we are journeying through life without having our yearnings met. This can come in the form of repressing our feelings or can require some deep introspective work to examine why we have muted ourselves from living a full and authentic life. Judith and Bob Wright have created the Rules of Engagement[1] within their book Heart of the Fight. This week we are exploring rule number four, everyone gets 100% responsibility for their satisfaction.

One of the things that I noticed to be true for myself is that I was raised to prioritize other people’s comfort over my own satisfaction. This can be from systemic principles that align with cultural norms. As black women, we have the unfortunate experience of being labeled as angry vs passionate. Showing emotions as a black woman historically has passed through generations as not being safe. Research suggests that 8 out of 10 black women have experienced some form of trauma. This trauma can span from intergenerational trauma, childhood trauma, abusive trauma, or pregnancy trauma.[2]

Photo by Kimberly Houston via Creative Fabrica

It has been my experience that as a black woman, I was raised to disown parts of myself for safety and protection. While I am strong-minded and very educated, I am not outspoken. I do not always say the things I want to say at any given moment for fear that it can cost me a job or place my life in jeopardy. The idea that all people should be able to always express themselves freely, is contrary to what is deemed safe culturally.

Responsible for others

As a woman, when it comes to relationships, societal structures do not dictate women having their yearnings met.

Young girls are given toys that foster the idea of being nurturing, cooking sets, play kitchens, baby dolls, etc. While young boys are given toys that promote getting dirty, being a protector, etc. I never questioned the difference in boys’ toys vs girls’ toys until I had my daughter. One Christmas we bought her about 6 or 7 baby dolls. We would soon discover them sitting in the corner, facing the wall because my daughter thought the idea of taking care of them was creepy at four years old. She has held true to this at the age of seventeen where having children is not something on my daughter’s radar and she has always preferred stuffed animals and is now looking at a career in the care of animals.

Reprogramming our Ideas

Yearning-based learning is something I have been doing with my children for the past decade, it’s called unschooling. We followed their interests, and my children guided their learning. For me to be a parent that could flow with their level of aliveness and appetite for learning, I had to de-school and unlearn everything I had been taught about learning. Watching my children allowed me to re-discover parts of myself I was told were not aspirational careers or were not acceptable things for me to do. Over the last decade, I have gotten married and divorced once I realized the structure of our marriage wasn’t serving me. I have intentionally, purposefully gone no-contact with people from my family of origin that consistently expected me to ignore the pain they have caused in my life.

How this presents in my Coaching

As a coach my combination of lived experiences coupled with the psychology behind why certain choices make sense, have given me the opportunity to show up as authentically as I can. I don’t present myself as perfect, I have exposed the good, bad and ugly about the growing process on my podcast, because I think it’s important for people to be able to connect with me. I’ve become self-aware enough that I am open to looking deeper into my actions or reactions from external stimuli to discover if am I triggered by something that needs some introspective work or is someone projecting their mess onto me? Being 100 percent responsible for my own satisfaction has given me the grace to remove myself from situations that aren’t worth my time. It also allows me to live a life that is abundant and joy-filled.

