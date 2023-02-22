Self awareness for beginners

colorful woman meditating Photo by Kimberly Houston via Creative Fabrica

A lot of people are talking about “self-care” these days. We hear it so much that we almost don’t notice it anymore. And even though stress levels are at an all-time high, prioritizing our mental health isn’t happening for most people.

What could be behind this disconnect? Why is it the more we talk about self-care, the less it seems to happen?

I don’t know about you, but when I heard this phrase, I used to think of chocolate cake and spa days. Sure, sometimes that is the form self-care takes. More often than not, this isn’t what I really need to take care of myself so that I can take care of my business.

What actually helps me recharge so that I have something to give to those around me?

Reading

Being a business owner means a lot of giving of yourself. All businesses require giving of our minds, creativity, and care. We can only give for so long before we’re empty, and this can lead us to burnout.

Reading is a way of putting some of that back. Whether it’s a business book, mindset, or some fantastic fiction, carve time out for yourself to read a few times each week. You can find some of my favorite books for entrepreneurs here.

Drinking in the genius of others is one of the best ways to refill your cup!

Practicing Mindfulness

Being mindful is a beautiful way to practice self-care. Often we think of mindfulness as a separate part of our day where we stop everything and meditate or pray. While this is a part of the picture, it’s more about being present in all you do.

This is a big topic, but let’s hit some highlights to help you get started.

Think of critical moments in your day when being more mindful, more present can increase your focus and enjoyment. For example:

In the morning, as you are thinking over the upcoming day, deciding on your priorities, and focusing on what you genuinely care about accomplishing.

When you are eating, being present helps you slow down, enjoy the taste, and connect to your body.

Bathing and showering are wonderful opportunities to stop and observe how you feel in your skin and even practice gratitude for your body.

When doing chores like dishes, think about things that you’re grateful for.

Once you start to get the hang of it, it’s something you can begin to practice throughout your entire day.

Mindfulness in still moments, when you aren’t doing something else, is also essential. Some of the ways you can do this are through:

Yoga

Meditation

Prayer

Breathing exercises

You can find free apps in the App Store or Google Play, YouTube videos, and podcasts that can help you get started! Be sure to schedule these into your day. Even add them to your planner and set an alarm.

Journaling

One of my favorite ways to practice mindfulness is journaling. There is something about getting thoughts out of my head and onto paper that helps to clear my mind and focus on other things.

Just like practicing mindfulness, there are many approaches to journaling. Some people do morning pages, others scripture journaling, and even do art journals with drawing, watercolor, or collage. One of my recommendations for this is The Planning Woman Journal

The key is to journal without judgment. Write or create anything that comes to mind.

This can be especially hard for high-achieving business owners (who want to do everything as perfectly as possible). This makes the freedom that comes with freeform journaling even more critical. This is your safe space to just “be,” and it should serve as a welcomed break from constantly having to do your best.

Other Ideas For Self-Care

The last fundamental approach to self-care focuses on preventing stress. Some of the best ways to do this are:

Make and stick to a budget

Pay your bills (trust me on this one)

Get plenty of rest

Eat nutritious meals

Drink plenty of water

Spend time outdoors

Exercise

Go out with friends

And yes, you can also order that cake and head to the spa!

Do you have a self-care routine that helps you show up better in your business?

Stay Sweet Loves

Chef Kim *remember to tag me on your self-care posts*