A seasoned pro in the industry knows, the mortgage rates in the big picture, are still low.

CNTV Nation

1971 was the first year Freddie Mac started surveying mortgage lenders, and 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hovered between 7.29% and 7.73%.

Fast forward to today; and 5% would be considered low. But to those new in this industry it may seem that the sky is falling at 5%! Unless you are a 25 year veteran that has seen these fluctuations 1st hand to realize; this is not a panic situation.

Meet James Tennell, a senior loan officer with NEXA mortgage. James was formally educated at the University of Phoenix with an MBA. His past experiences in investment sales, loan officer, consultant and Mortgage banker have provided him the wisdom to know that this is still a great time to purchase real estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pVmT_0i2AhMOn00
James TSkylar G.

As he has served others for over a 1/4 of a century in this industry, he says: "I bought a house but before that, I had the desire to to be in the real estate related industry. So again, I bought a house and experienced both sides of the process; the real estate buying side and the financing side and I just found out.. I like this financing side much better."

When we asked, should consumers be alarmed right now at these new rates? James explains: " The market is a cyclical thing, you know, and that's what I found over the many years I've been doing this. There have been ups and downs through the years. But if you look at the average that we've seen over like 25 years we're still below that average right now. There's many programs that are available that can help my clients and borrowers to still stay well below that average that we've seen over the last quarter century or so. So no, we shouldn't be surprised and we shouldn't be alarmed."

So before anyone, especially 1st time home buyers get overwhelmed; it is best to reach out to a mortgage specialist like James who loves relaxing the 1st timers. He says "first-time homebuyers are also kind of a bread and butter part of my business. Because it can be a little stressful and overwhelming to a lot of people, doing a home purchase for the very first time. I bring a lot of experience in that I explain and pretty much try to eliminate the anxiety and the stress. You know I tell my customers jokingly; I need 150 questions from you minimum, so that they can feel comfortable in the process."

Watch the full interview below with James Tennell and you will see why this veteran professional can normally help you faster and do it less expensive than many others across the nation.

And no, we at Consumer News do not get compensated for you choosing this professional, we just love introducing the professional in your area! We do hope you reach out to him HERE.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mortgage rates# home buying# real estate# investors# home loan

Comments / 0

Published by

Showcasing the "Best of the Nation" since 2010. Introducing & celebrating the local business next door! We'd love to "tell your story" in digital print, billboards and on nationwide & local TV.

Parker, CO
108 followers

More from CNTV Nation

Denver, CO

Real estate is not a spectator sport. You must be fit to sell homes in Denver

Who do the Denver Broncos partner up with to "be sold"? With headquarters in Denver Colorado it is an easy "fit to sell homes" with RE/MAX Professionals! Just as sports news moves at a rapid pace in the Mile High city; so does real estate! But whether if it is buyers market or a sellers market; you definitely want a Professional in your corner. Meet Kim Farnell.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in Colorado

If your job is to help others... then The Moberly team of Colorado Springs makes it their job to help you. From your first day on the job through retirement, when you're ready to consider buying or selling a home they will help you get it done and save you money.

Read full story
1 comments

As mortgage rates rise.. We too rise up to meet the challenge.

We all know there are all kinds of banking, mortgage and insurance options you can choose from. So who can you trust? We all need someone who is always ready to help you decide which products are best for you.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Why is a digital marketing strategy critical for small business?

Remember when you opened your small business and the the 1st "real" marketing step was to place an ad in the local yellow pages?. Well actually the host of CNTV remembers those days as his 1 man photography studio in southern Colorado began with such an ad! Yes, he is THAT old!

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Step aside hamburgers- for BBQ, Indian cuisine is on the Barbie!

A favorite American pastime and a summer tradition for many is the backyard BBQ. We have probably been cooking meat over direct fire for nearly 2 million years!. So how did the American BBQ come about to only limit us to Hamburgers & Hot dogs?

Read full story

American dream, or American nightmare? Home ownership journey captured on reality TV show. Dream Catcher TV now casting.

With interest rates rising and cash offers taking priority, and even inspections being waved, and while those who are able are offering thousands above the asking price- Is the American Dream still worth jumping through the frustrating hoops?

Read full story
1 comments

She is not fat, she is pregnant. Baby & gender reveal gift that is worn is a rite of passage for new moms.

What the engagement ring did for the Bride to Be.. The Mother to B pregnancy symbol will do for the Mother to Be!. When you think about it.. there are really only 2 big events in a woman's life that even the announcement of the big day is worth a celebration! One is the day she announces that she is getting married. The wedding is a huge event; but even the event of the newly engaged woman is worth commemorating with a symbol the entire world recognizes; A diamond ring on that finger next to her pinky on her left hand will always be the symbol of the "Engaged" soon to be bride!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy