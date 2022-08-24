Real estate is not a spectator sport. You must be fit to sell homes in Denver

Who do the Denver Broncos partner up with to "be sold"? With headquarters in Denver Colorado it is an easy "fit to sell homes" with RE/MAX Professionals! Just as sports news moves at a rapid pace in the Mile High city; so does real estate! But whether if it is buyers market or a sellers market; you definitely want a Professional in your corner. Meet Kim Farnell.

Kim Farnell- Realtor Skylar G.

She is "fit to sell homes" in Denver! Since 2013 she's been helping people buy and sell their homes in the Denver metro area as a Colorado native. As a graduate of Colorado State University she really has a passion for fitness and now real estate. In our sit down interview she explains: "For nearly 20 years I was in the fitness business, I was a master trainer, a fitness instructor, and I even did fitness competitions. My degree is in health and exercise science from CSU. I was really drawn to that profession because I love working with people & I love helping people. Helping them better their lives & make positive changes."

She knows the area and would not want to live anywhere else... From California to Hawaii; she prefers Denver. She explains: "I did my internship in Hawaii and then I ran a corporate headquarters club in California. When I was in the fitness business I lived a year in each but other than that.. I take Colorado any day. I think the draw people moving here to Colorado is a big one and now the housing shortage of course there's just the demand we have so many people that are coming here. And the expansion I've seen just like over the years growing up you know, nothing south of c470 even existed when I was growing up in Littleton and now pretty much from Fort Collins all the way up to Pueblo is an influx of people"

Award winning agent Kim Farnell

Buying & selling of real estate in the Denver market is demanding. It is not a sport for the weak or those who simply stay on the sidelines. Throughout the entire process her fitness nature kicks in and fights for every client as she says: "I'm 100% committed to my clients, I'm loyal, I truly always have their best intentions at heart you know be it buying or selling. If they're buying I want to find them what we can. I'm very tenacious, I mean like I'm gonna claw and scratch and do whatever I can to get it for them. For sellers you know what's most important to them- if it's price- if it's timeline, you know um I'm going to make sure we get it done, we get it to the closing table and make the process as smooth as possible."

And if you are a 1st time home buyer she is also an authorized agent for Dream Catcher reality TV show that can get your story to home ownership captured on TV at http://www.dreamcatchertv.com

Denver Broncos Skylar G.

Check out the full TV interview below as she explains her passion for her clients, her hometown of Denver, and of course her love for the Broncos!

And no, we do not get paid if you choose this real estate pro, we just love introducing the local real estate professional across the nation in the news!

