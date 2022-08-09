Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in Colorado

If your job is to help others... then The Moberly team of Colorado Springs makes it their job to help you. From your first day on the job through retirement, when you're ready to consider buying or selling a home they will help you get it done and save you money.

Do you prefer to work with someone who is committed and invested in representing you? They have qualified and experienced real estate professionals hand-selected to serve American heroes just like you. A home is one of the largest investment decisions you can make and these local specialists understand how important their role is in making it happen for you.

Who are these heroes? Firefighters, EMS, Law enforcement & military.. just to name a few.

Ryan Moberly of eXp C. Medina

We sat down with Ryan Moberly of Colorado Springs. This realtor, father, & team leader graduated from college in 2007 in telecommunications both in radio as well as television.. only to leave it all behind as his wife realized he had the "gift of gab" and genuinely enjoyed helping people.

When not wanting to pay the 3% next time they sold a property she told him: You are going to get your real estate license. In our sit down interview Ryan explains to us what he said: "Like NO! I work for the government, I've got a good job, I've got a good pension, I've got retirement, I've got like benefits. I got everything! You want me to leave that? To go self-employed commission only? No I'm not doing it!" Well, he soon found himself studying for his real estate license.

And he has never looked back, but loves working with and helping people from his past as they pursue the American Dream. Ryan says "I am very passionate about real estate and I am very passionate about where I grew up from and I like talking to people from where I grew up about financial freedom and I use words like -yeah let's liquidate the asset and free up your equity and let's go ahead and roll that into either some debt reduction or whatever.. and they're looking at me like... What'd you say?.. and I'm like you're gonna learn it right!

Be it a 1st house, or an investment property Ryan and his team love making the process easy and enjoyable.

When he talks about Homes for Heroes his eyes light up as he explains: "My grandparents actually came here to Colorado Springs about 1958 and my grandpa actually was the foreman on the crew that built the Air force academy chapel so we've been here for a while. My my other grandpa actually just had an honorable burial with the military- he actually served in the Air Force for 22 years and he was stationed at Norad. So in a nutshell, with that being said- All my family fits into that hero demographic one way or another."

Moberly Team of Colorado Springs exp

Obviously, the desire to genuinely help people pays off in this business. They have been the number one team in the state of Colorado and he was awarded rookie of the year for Homes for Heroes in 2017.. and it seems they are just getting started.

If you are a public Hero, or just the Hero of your family in pursuit of the American Dream you can reach out to the leading team in Colorado at www.springsheroes.com.

Watch the full TV interview below and as we introduce the Best of the Nation.

And no, we at CNTV Nation do not get compensated when you choose this winning team. We just love introducing the the local business heroes next door!