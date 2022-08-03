As mortgage rates rise.. We too rise up to meet the challenge and have since 1952.

We all know there are all kinds of banking, mortgage and insurance options you can choose from. So who can you trust, and who has been here for you since the 1950s? We all need someone who is always ready to help you decide which products are best for you.

When mortgage loan officer Gretchen Mueller chose a company to work with she wanted one that has stood the test of time and has been part of the community where she lives.

She is formally educated as a graduate of Haverford college where she went on to receive a double masters at the University of Phoenix. She has been a freelance writer for many sources in areas of finance as well as banking.

Gretchen on Consumer News TV C. Medina

When we sat down with her on TV to discuss her "falling in to" the finance industry, she said "I found that it's been a really good fit for me, I really enjoy what I do. I like to help people, I like to work with people, I like to find a way with creative solutions to their problems- so it's been it's been an interesting journey."

When it comes to a home mortgage, it is probably the largest purchase that most of us will make in our lifetime. And for most of us; we are going to require some type of financing.

In this over saturated world of mortgage broker companies, where you may start out with one, only to find out that your account has been sold off to someone else... It is nice to know that is not how a few still choose to do business. Her company prefers to serve their clients today at the closing, but also in to the future; after all that is exactly how they have succeeded for over 70+ years!

Mortgage shopping does not have to be a nightmare, with a great professional to answer your questions and hold your hand every step of the way like Gretchen continues to do.. you too, can attain your dream home!

When asked if the Dream still exists, she says "I do definitely still think that the American dream is to own a home and to you know bring your kids up in a home with a dog... you know the whole nine yards! I think that definitely is still the American dream!"

5 stars Skylar G.

While mortgage points are not dropping anytime soon.. many mortgage companies will drop out of the game as they realize: Nothing beats over a 1/2 century reputation.. not even the promise of "maybe" lower percentage points tomorrow.

Reaching out to a professional like Gretchen who can serve anyone in 50 states is easy, and rest assured her & her company; are up for the challenge!

Watch the full TV interview below with this finance professional. And no, we at Consumer News do NOT get compensated if you choose to reach out to this professional, We simply love to introduce the professionals in your community!