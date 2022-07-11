The Talk – A Film About Period Poverty By Gabriela Lima Comes To Orlando, FL

Period Poverty Menstrual Justice Forbes/Getty

Orlando, FL: Today, Brazilian director Gabriela Lima announced that she is working on a short film titled " The Talk ," a passionate, cause-related project to which she brings her years of film industry experience. With the new film, Lima wants to positively impact the lives of young girls and their families.

The short film "The Talk" aims to end the stigma surrounding women's periods by helping parents learn how to have healthy conversations about women's reproductive health at home with their children.

Even though the film is in pre-production, it has gained significant attention because of what it hopes to achieve. According to Gabriela Lima, the short film will invite men into the conversation about women's menstrual cycles so that they can understand on a significantly deeper level what a woman endures each month for 40 years of her life, on average.

Lima says that "The Talk" will explore the relationship between a father and daughter after the daughter's mother has passed. During the short, Lima will expertly weave the reality of how a single father copes and deals with his daughter experiencing her first period without the knowledgeable guidance of her mother.

Lima believes that this short film will help fathers, brothers, partners, and husbands willingly engage in conversation about periods so they can better support the women in their lives.

In addition, because of the topic of the story being portrayed through film, Gabriela Lima and her committed team are partnering with a major national nonprofit organization, Alliance for Period Supplies. The organization which works to end period poverty in the U.S. has partnered with Lima because of the potential for this forward-thinking, heartfelt film on women's periods to be shared in communities and schools across the US.

Through the partnership with Alliance for Period Supplies, Lima plans to screen the film at the National Summit on Period Poverty Leadership in Orlando on October 19, 2022. The partnership will also be shared with local, state and national elected officials with the goal of supporting public policies and legislation that ensures period supplies are freely available in every public school in the U.S.

"We plan to make noise, bring attention to the issue and start healthy conversations in hopes of passing legislation that fosters menstrual equity and helps end period poverty," said Lima.

Interestingly, Gabriela Lima and her team are also creating a "Period Kit" that will contain essential period products people who menstruate need to manage their cycles. Every donation received will help a woman while helping Lima fund the project. Lima has stated that "Their partner Alliance for Period Supplies will be responsible for distributing these kits all over the nation."

However, Lima has said that they are still seeking partners, especially those who manufacture menstrual supplies, so that the products can be represented in the film. Additionally, advocates and the general public are invited to support the film by making a monetary donation at thetalkshortfilm.com