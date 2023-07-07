The July 2023 Horoscope Forecast For Zodiac Signs

On July 3rd, a Super Full Buck Moon in Capricorn will give us the urge to focus our energy on things that bring us a return on investment.

Zodiac Circle Photo by Image by author

July will be an ultra-transformative month with a multitude of astrological events occurring over these next 4 weeks.

7/3 Full Buck Moon in Capricorn

7/10 Mars transits into Virgo

7/11 Mercury will traverse Leo

7/17 New Moon in Cancer

7/17 The Lunar Nodes shifts to the Aries-Libra Axis

7/23 Leo Season 2023

7/23 Venus Retrograde 2023

7/23 Chiron Retrograde 2023

7/28 Mercury Enters Virgo

For the best results, remember to view this scope from the perspective of your rising sign. To better understand how this will affect you specifically, I also advise using your Big 3—your Sun, Moon, and Rising.

If you require additional clarification regarding what your Big 3 are, you can also find this information using online chart calculators.

The best websites for researching your horoscope information are Astrodienst, Astroseek, and Astro Charts. Or, if you'd rather use your phone, Timepassages, Sanctuary, and Astromatrix are the coolest apps to download.

And as always, read this article however you like, so if you prefer Sun sign astrology and identify more with your solar vibes, take that perspective. You could also use your moon sign if you consider yourself more of a lunar type.

Cardinal Signs

The cardinal signs have a huge month ahead with Cancer Season still in progress, Pluto’s retrograde back into Capricorn, Chiron RX, an aspect pattern in their modality, and the Lunar Nodes entering the Aries-Libra axis.

Aries

Aries, the Sun, and Mercury will traverse the sectors of your chart dealing with family but will later shift into your house of fun.

For this reason, your focus will be on personal life matters so you can improve your emotional well-being. But by the end of July, it's time to let your hair down with these planets transiting your 5th house. You'll be more in touch with your adventurous side because it governs entertainment and leisure.

Venus will stay in your 5th house for 4 months due to its retrograde cycle. For this reason, you’ll reexamine ways to tap into your creativity, focus on your dating life, and stand out for your magnetic aura. Also, this could be a period to do with children, so this could look like helping close relatives, rethinking having a family of your own, or doing inner child work for yourself.

By the 11th, Mars will move into the portion of your chart governing daily routines, job duties, wellness, details, and analytical skills. Since this planet helps us take action, you’ll feel energized to improve these topics and become a better version of yourself.

For the next 18 months, the Lunar Nodes will enter the parts of your chart to do with individualism and partnerships, which could show you the importance of doing your own thing. And Chiron will retrograde in the sector of your chart regarding self-hood, so it could be a time to work on choosing your needs over other people's wants for a change.

Cancer

It’s still your zodiac’s season giving you most of the month to shine brightly.

Cancer the Sun will be in your house of self-identification until July 23rd, allowing you to feel more energized about the things that give you a sense of aliveness. Mercury will be in that sector for a short period, then shift to your 2nd house, allowing you to focus on personal finances. By the end of the month, these planes will be in that area.

Venus will stay in your 2nd house for 4 months due to its retrograde, giving you the opportunity to work on a sense of worth, how you earn money, material possessions, and self-esteem. This could also be a phase to work on, gaining more tranquility and consistency in your life.

Mars will enter the part of your horoscope dealing with communication, how you understand data, the local environment, siblings, uncles, and aunts. For this reason, you could feel energized about working on these areas of your life.

The Lunar Node axis will be in your personal life and professional arena sector of your chart for the next 18 months. For this reason, you will be focused on letting go of unhealthy familial things in favor of setting into the world and building a better legacy. Also, Chiron will go retrograde in this same sector, allowing you to heal situations tied to your career.

Libra

July will be a month with a lot of action for you, Libra, especially with the sector of your chart to do with platonic relationships.

The Sun and Mercury are in the professional sector of your chart, allowing you to focus on career objectives. Mercury will move on to the portion of your horoscope concerning friends on the 11th, and the Sun will be there by the 23rd, allowing you to reconnect with your core group of friends.

Due to Venus’s regressive cycle, it will be in your 11th house for the next 4 months. For this reason, you’ll rework things with friends, social groups, memberships, and things to do with your hopes and wishes. One thing to note is that this is your governing planet, so you’ll feel these retrograde effects more than most.

Mars will leave on the 11th and enter the sector of your chart to do with things to do with belief and creativity. For this reason, you’ll take action on things to do with spirituality, your sleep quality, and the dreaming world, diving into the unknown, feeling interested in healing, mysticism, and feeling inspired to create.

For the next ½ months, the Lunar Node axis will be in your relationship sector and self-identity part of your chart. For this reason, you could feel pulled to work on your closer relationships vs. only focusing on yourself. Chiron will also retrograde in this area of your horoscope, giving you the urge to heal your tight-knit bonds.

Capricorn

This month will bring much activity to your life, especially with Pluto being back in your sign.

Capricorn, this is a phase to transform things you’ve put on the back burner since the beginning of the year. The Sun and Mercury will move from your house of relationship and into the sector of your chart to do with letting go of what no longer serves you.

Venus goes retrograde this month, causing it to be in your 8th house for the next 4 months. This is the area of your horoscope that governs transformation and other people's money, so these areas may experience significant changes during this time. To move past your stuck behaviors and improve your financial situation, you must go through this phase.

At least some fun will transpire due to Mars entering your house of being open to the possibilities. This will be a time to take action on travel plans, broaden your horizons, be more celebratory, take advantage of opportunities, and lean into a jollier and more optimistic mindset.

With the Lunar Node axis entering the parts of your chart to do with family and professional life, you could feel pulled in multiple directions. Under this influence, you’ll move toward cultivating a healthier home life vs. letting go of toxic work habits that interfere with family matters. And with Chiron in this sector, you could also feel the urge to heal generational baggage.

Fixed Signs

July will be a period of serious reconsideration, with Venus going retrograde in Leo, making this a reconstruction phase for the fixed signs.

Taurus

July’s a month to take care of your emotional needs and make room for some fun.

The Sun and Mercury are in your house of communication, giving you the urge to interact more than expected. Eventually, as we get to the middle and end of the month, both these celestial bodies will move into the sector of your chart regarding personal life matters, which will help you focus on things to do with your home and family.

Taurus, your ruling planet, Venus, will be in the same sector I mentioned earlier regarding personal life scenarios. This planet will stay in this part of your chart for 4 months due to its retrograde cycle. So now is the time to review issues involving family, those who live with you, or friends similar to your relatives.

Mars will enter your house of entertainment and creativity, causing you to take advantage of fun summer activities. Over this period, you’ll be interested in getting out more, participating in events with a bold flair, and feeling inspired to do something artsy.

The Nodal axis will be in two sectors of your chart: your house of spiritual things and the place of daily activities. With these nodes traversing this area for the next 18 months, you’ll work on connecting with more accessible ways of living that help you align with your mystical side rather than rigid routines. And Chiron will retrograde in your 12th house, causing you to heal things to do with beliefs and self-sabotage.

Leo

Happy birthday, Leo your zodiac sign’s season is almost upon us, allowing you to take the reigns as we get to the last part of July.

The start of this month might seem chill due to the Sun and Mercury transiting your house of unquantifiable things. But as we progress through July, both celestial bodies will enter the sector of your chart that's all about your self-identity. Once, they do, you will feel compelled to take action on things that help you shine, feel magnetic and attract attention, and have the urge for an adventure to bring back your sense of aliveness.

On top of that, Venus will be in this sector of your chart for 4 months because this planet will retrograde in your zodiac sign, causing this to be an essential reverting period for you.

For this reason, it might cause you to review things to do with self-motivation and appearance. You may feel inspired to update your wardrobe, skincare regimen, and hairstyle while under this influence, or you may feel refreshed regarding your appearance. However, since this is a regressive cycle, try not to make any drastic changes to these things because it's a time of reexamination.

Mars will be in the professional sector of your chart, which will give you the boost needed to work on your career goals. Some of this could be through taking action to get you to the next level in your job that has been on hold. If you’re self-employed, it can feel like a phase when you’re energized to scale your business/freelancing efforts.

The Lunar Node axis will transit into your house of short-distance trips and long-distance travel. For this reason, it could be a period where you explore things beyond your backyard and open yourself up to new possibilities. Chiron will retrograde in the sector of your chart regarding beliefs, so this could be a period to restore old ideals.

Scorpio

July will feel like a month of returning to business with some transits occurring in your personal horoscope.

Scorpio, the month kicks off with the Sun and Mercury in the portion of your chart to deal with adventurous happenings. Over these next 4 weeks, each celestial body will transit to your professional house, allowing you to improve your career standing.

Venus is currently in that part of your chart as well and will be there for the next 4 months due to its retrograde. For this reason, you’ll review what's working for you career-wise, what needs to be improved, and things you can no longer do because they’re hindering you from progressing professionally.

Mars will enter the section of your chart dealing with platonic connections. The cool thing about this is that you’ll feel motivated to make new friendships and be more social with your pals. Also, this could help you take action in joining associations, clubs, or memberships to align yourself with those on the same wavelength as you.

The Nodal axis will enter your house of routines and sector of unquantifiable things. With this th month-long transit, you will move away from things causing self-sabotage in favor of more structure, wellness, and overall self-improvement. Also, Chiron will retrograde in this part of your horoscope, allowing you to heal the propensity to overanalyze everything.

Aquarius

The summer kicks off with a dynamic period for you, Aquarius, so July will be anything but dull.

Since the Sun and Mercury will start the month in your house of daily routines, you’ll feel motivated to shake things up with your schedule. Once these planets enter Leo, they’ll shift to your chart's sector of close relationships, giving you the urge to interact with those you’re on close with.

And with that being said, Venus will also be in that part of your chart for the next 4 months due to its retrograde in your opposite sign of Leo. This will be a period to review if the tight-knit unions in your life are offering reciprocity. So, this phase is about reexamining relationships with friends, family, or a romantic relationship. You'll be motivated to give these unions some balance during this phase.

Mars will move into your house of transformation, giving you the boost needed to shift things that need your attention. It's an excellent time to make suitable romantic investments to ensure you're not settling for anything less than the best.

The Nodal axis will transit into your house of big-picture thinking and detailed-based information. Therefore, it will be an -month phase to let go of thinking that holds you from seeing the crucial facts, so you’ll release non-linear thoughts through this phase. And Chiron will retrograde in this sector, which could help you heal unconstructive inner dialog.

Mutable Signs

For the mutable signs you’re already experiencing the vibes of Neptune retrograde in fellow modality member, Pisces. Also, Mars and Mercury will both end up in Virgo, making this an action-oriented and chatty month ahead.

Gemini

July will be a month of activities surrounding your social circles.

Gemini, the Sun, and Mercury will be in your house of communication, making it a chatty month. These planets will move on to your family house during the last few weeks of July, highlighting that area of life and giving you the urge to connect with them.

Due to its retrograde cycle, Venus will be in your house of communication for the next 4 months. This sector of your chart also deals with thinking, the immediate environment, immediate family, and how you process information. So, during this regressive cycle, you will work on these areas of life.

Returning to family matters, Mars will enter that portion of your chart on the 10th. For this reason, you’ll feel energized to participate more actively in those relationships. This part of your chart also deals with the home and other personal life matters, so it will be a time to focus on improving things in your abode and relationships with those you live with.

The Nodal axis will enter the parts of your horoscope dealing with group dynamics and creative self-expression. For this reason, you’ll focus more on being a team player rather than placing the focus on yourself. This will help you connect with people on the same wavelength as you. And Chiron will go retrograde in that section of your chart, allowing you to heal your platonic connections.

Virgo

July will be about taking action on things that need your focus.

Virgo, the Sun, and Mercury will be in your professional house, allowing you to focus on improvements in your career. These planets will eventually make their way to your platonic union's sector of your horoscope, making it a time to feel like socializing and doing fun outings.

Venus will stay in your horoscope related to metaphysics and creative inspiration for the next 4 months due to its retrograde cycle. Therefore, it will be a time to reexamine your spiritual objectives and get into the flow with your abilities. This could make it a period of getting back into alignment with meditation, energy healing, writing, art, music, and other creative endeavors.

Just like the Sun and Mercury, Mars will also enter the part of your chart to do with platonic unions. For this reason, you’ll feel more motivated to be around others, have the urge to break out of your comfort zone concerning your social groups, and also be open to a more adventurous time.

The Nodal axis will be in your chart transformation sectors and what brings you comfort for the next 18 months. For this reason, you’ll focus on breaking out of stagnant patterns that don’t allow you to connect with your higher purpose. And Chiron will retrograde your transformation house, causing you to heal old habits that stunt your growth.

Sagittarius

With a month like this, you’ll be focused on play and work.

Sagittarius, the sun, and Mercury will be in your house of transformation, causing you to see where shifts need to be made. Throughout the month, both celestial bodies will move into the sector of your chart that governs optimism, so this will get you feeling like your cheerful self again. It could be a time of feeling motivated to get out more, engage in humorous convos, and maybe through a party or 3.

Venus will also be in that portion of your chart for 4 months due to its retrograde cycle. Through this regressive phase, you could reexamine ways to broaden your horizons, so it will be a phase to understand things from a different scope. This could also be a time to review how you take risks, seek opportunities, travel, academic concepts, and viewpoints while under this influence.

Mars will enter your chart's professional sector, giving you the stamina needed to improve your career circumstances. This will be a period to see what needs polishing to get to the next level at a job. If you’re self-employed, its a time to analyze your stats so you can make alterations to the little things preventing you from growth.

The Nodal Axis will enter the sectors of your chart, involving standing out as an individual and being a part of the group for the next 18 months. For this reason, you’ll work on behaviors that prevent you from shining for your uniqueness. It's a period to be independent and not allow your platonic relationships to hold you back. And Chiron will go retrograde in the portion of your horoscope regarding creativity, so it could be a time to alleviate artistic block.

Pisces

And last but never least, Pisces.

July is a month to get back on track with your goals. The Sun and Mercury will be in your house of entertainment, allowing you to let your hair down and do something adventurous. By the end of this month, these celestial bodies will transit to the part of your horoscope involving daily routines to improve those things.

Venus will also stay in this section of your horoscope for 4 months due to its retrograde cycle. Under this influence, you’ll reexamine your daily habits, work responsibilities, wellness, and the importance of quieting overthinking patterns through this period.

Mars will move into your house of close relationships giving you the opportunity to be an active participant in those unions. For this reason, it will be a busy time for socializing, ensuring fairness, along with doing acts of service for your loved ones to brighten their day.

The Nodal axis will enter the portion of your chart to do with comfort versus transformation. During this 18-month-long phase, you will work on bringing more steadiness versus turbulent change that prevents you from living a dependable life. Chiron will also retrograde in your comfort sector, causing you to work on bringing tranquility to your world.

Have a fantastic July, everyone!!!