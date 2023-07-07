This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For July 3rd to 9th, 2023

In this week’s Astrology, a Full Super Moon in Capricorn will give us the urge to invest time in things that lead to long-term success. And Mercury will make the most alignments enunciating the need to be more introspective.

Sun in Space Photo by Image by author

We have a fascinating week full of planetary transits.

In this week’s Astrology, a Full Buck Moon in Capricorn will transpire on Monday, allowing us to see how far we've come over the last 6 months concerning stability. There will be a 3 planet aspect pattern called a Yod which could give us the nudge to regain faith back in ourselves again. And this will be a Mercury forward week with this planet making the most transits causing us to go from introspective to craving a social outlet.

Don't forget to check out July's horoscope for your zodiac sign.

7/3 The Full Buck Moon in Capricorn: How To Invest Your Time Wisely

We have the first of 4 Super Moons in the next 3 months happening on Monday.

Full Moons are cycles of completion when we look at our progress since the New Moon in the exact sign to see what is ready to launch, things that need alterations, and something no longer serving us.

Under the sign of Capricorn, we focus on hard work, our professional lives, responsibility, maturity, setting boundaries, material success, and how we spend our time. So, this could have been a phase to set limits on the things that stunt your progress in terms of outward security.

Signs that will feel this lunar event more than others will be the cardinal modality Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn between 11 to 21 degrees of these zodiac placements.

7/4 Moon in Aquarius: In The Mood For Something New And Exciting

Being an inventive sign, Aquarius can help us think of new strategies for stepping outside of our norm. So, this will give us the boost needed to change circumstances that have become stagnant.

Over these next two days, we could have the urge to shake things up, do something entertaining that's outside our comfort zone, and find ways to stimulate our emotions. This Sign emphasizes the value of social interaction and creating a close-knit community. As a result, we might prioritize mingling with our core group of friends and family.

7/5 Planetary Yod Pattern: Regaining Your Faith Back In Yourself

Wednesday starts with a 3 planet pattern called a Yod that will be present for the entire week. We started feeling this one on Monday, but now it’s at the exact point of this configuration, causing it to feel more potent over the next week.

A Yod is when a few planets connect in the shape of an isosceles triangle, and from an astrological lens, it enunciates scenarios where we need to take action on something crucial for our highest good.

This one will be formed from Venus, Mars, and the South Node of the Moon with Neptune at the apex point. For this reason, we could feel an extra push to take action on ineffective conduct that no longer supports us because it’s causing problematic scenarios in our lives. Some of this could be about working on regaining faith back in ourselves or a situation we’ve stopped believing in.

Since this Yod is connecting to a retrograde Neptune, this could also bring up situations where we need to work on seeing the truth of a problem, working on our spirituality, paying attention to our dreams, and connecting with our creativity.

7/6 Mars Quincunx Neptune: A Lack Of Awareness About Our Impulsive Behavior

That same day, Mars will align with Neptune in a way that could call to our attention where we need to work on impulsive actions.

Under this influence, irresponsible behavior is enunciated because we’re not thinking about the outcome, are somewhat foggy about the details, or do not want to wait for something. Sometimes this hasty conduct might be about taking action on situations we shouldn't or purchasing unnecessary things.

We must be mindful of the urge to escape through unhealthy outlets; otherwise, it could cause unintended problems. So, try to be cognizant of overconsumption of food, drink, stimulants, or binge-watching to avoid things that need to be addressed.

However, if channeled appropriately, this is excellent for higher-level spiritual work, music, art, watching a movie, and writing.

7/6 Mercury Square Chiron: Ready To Heal The Parts Of Your Mind That Overthinks

On Thursday, we might need some time to collect our racing thoughts.

Mercury is making a complicated connection to Chiron that pronounces the feeling that our minds are in overdrive about stressful things.

For this reason, it could be a day of needing time to ourselves because we’re feeling thrown off by hectic thinking patterns.

The need to appear polished in such a setting could cause significant stress and backfire. Some of this could show up as being overly critical of ourselves and others. Therefore, this alignment gives us a nudge to heal the parts of ourselves that fall into harsh inner dialog and judge others.

Due to the tense vibes of this alignment, we could have a hard time expressing ourselves, causing some of our interactions not to go as smoothly as intended.

7/7 Mercury Sesquiquadrate Saturn: Excessive Criticizing

Friday brings in two Mercury transits with different vibes causing the 7th to be a mixed-bag day.

Mercury will align with Saturn in a way that could enunciate our critical side.

Under this influence, we might feel more judgmental of ourselves, causing us to gloss over mishaps we have no control over. A transit like this can manifest as us being harder on others than we should.

On the flip side, we could deal with individuals micromanaging us and pressing about how we approach things.

Due to the numb nature of this combination, it might make it challenging to have an engaging conversation. So, communication could seem flat or as if people are shutting us out. Therefore, we might be in our minds because we ignored something that didn't go as planned or because someone was overly critical.

7/7 Mercury Sextile Uranus: A Nice Mental Reboot

Fortunately, the Mercury transit that will take place later in the day may enable us to experience a sudden change in our thoughts and social interactions. So, it might offer some mitigation from that harsher alignment with Saturn on that day.

Mercury will connect in a harmonious transit to Uranus, which may allow us to reset our minds.

Energetically, this transit is excellent for social interaction and stimulating conversations with others, so our hangouts won't be boring. As well as unanticipated good news, unexpected communication from people you want to hear from should also happen.

Because we’re feeling mentally refreshed, we’ll have the urge to engage in intellectually stimulating conversations or pursue a personal quest for knowledge during this transit. We may therefore experience the desire to learn more than usual and feel motivated to do so.

Also, this is a great way to learn the most recent information about novel or cutting-edge technological developments.

7/8 Mercury Semisextile Venus: Insincere Communication Pt 1

Venus and Mercury will form a semisquare, which may enhance romantic encounters.

And this is part of the Venus Retrograde cycle, so it will come back up for review. We already had this as a semisquare last week, which will only happen once for the regressive stage. This particular transit will come back up during the post-shadow in October.

Energetically, this produces a high likelihood of attracting the attention of flirtatious types during this transit. However, the superficial nature of this energy may make some of these interactions seem shallow and as if it’s about forming a real relationship. Some of this could show up as overly flirtatious interactions that may come across as buttering up with an agenda and, in some ways, seem deceptive.

Another way this could show up is through feeling agitated when we aren’t receiving the praise we’re commanding from others. So, it’s crucial to rein ourselves in if we’re getting in our heads about wanting instant gratification through an ego boost.

7/9 Mars Quincunx Pluto: Failing To Recognize Problematic Issues With Our Temperament

Sunday brings in a mixed bag of energies which could go from feeling irritated to wanting to think more compassionately.

Mars will align with Pluto in a way that can pronounce problematic conduct that leads to an angry reaction toward others.

Since we're dealing with a quincunx configuration, it reveals where our blind spots are, enabling us to see areas where we lack understanding of our behavior. And because of the energies in play today, we might not be as open to it, which could lead to a blowout.

Due to the abrasive nature of this transit, power struggles with people with authoritarian personalities may result in arguments. With an influence like this, we may need to work on areas where our behavior is excessively dominant.

We must therefore control our tempers and understand that if we do so, it may result in adverse circumstances in our personal lives.

Another facet of this alignment is it might pronounce the urge to bring up old grudges, causing annoyance and resentment from repressed feelings. For this reason, those suppressed emotions may reappear if there have been other things we've avoided concerning previous disappointment.

Additionally, a vibe like this calls to our attention that it's time to work on long-standing compulsions, fixations, and other unconstructive situations in our lives to improve our circumstances.

7/9 Mercury Trine Neptune: Mentally Mellowing Out Through Mysticism

Mercury and Neptune are forming an alignment that could help us think more compassionately.

And considering the configuration with Mars and Pluto, a friendly vibe like this will be needed to soften the rough edges. So, this may help us de-escalate or mend conversations that went wrong with the more challenging transit occurring today.

Energetically this transit promotes mystical discussions, exchanging spiritual insights with others, and participating in new-age pursuits.

As a result, you might engage in activities today that facilitate communication with your higher self, such as energy healing, meditation, or taking a soothing bath with candles and incense.

Getting in touch with nature is another way to reap the rewards of these feelings of well-being.

For this reason, it could be a Sunday Funday for going to a stone shop to buy crystals that both ground and elevate your energy. By doing this, you'll be able to connect with natural resources, which is excellent for connecting with your higher vibrations.

Vibes For The Week

Transits Graph Photo by Sirius Software

With an odd week filled with varying energies, we could feel up and down over these next 7 days.

Many low-grade energies will be present at the beginning of the week, causing us to feel these subtly. Psychic vibes will intersect family and friends, emotional sensitivity, ambition, mental and romance. Because this is a mixed-bag week, we'll have moments when we need space but other times when we want the company of others.

The family and friends vibes continue to the 7th and will intersect with mental, solitude, and more psychic vibes. The psychic energy will last through the weekend and be one of the most active energies on the graph, causing it to feel like a time of extra sensory occurrences and vivid dreams.

Transits For The Week

With a week like this, we'll feel the need to change the things that bring discomfort to our lives in favor of connecting with our higher selves.

Transits For July 3rd to 9th:

Use this week to gain balance through spirituality.

Have a wonderful week, everyone!!!