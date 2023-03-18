This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For March 13th to 19th, 2023

In this week’s Astrology, Venus transits into Taurus, which will aid us in taking a gentler approach to love and finances. And Mercury enters Aries, pronouncing the urge to speak with honesty.

Sun on Space Photo by Image by author

We have another dynamic week full of planetary transits.

In this week’s Astrology, Mars leaves its post retrograde shadow, allowing us to move out of the energies from the inverse cycle. Venus will enter Taurus giving us the urge to live a more tranquil life regarding love and career. Mercury will make the most transits this week, causing our minds to be overactive and communication to be rampant. And on Sunday, Mercury will enter Aries, allowing us to think and speak more directly.

3/15 Mars Leaves Post-Shadow: Toodaloo, Mars in Gemini Retrograde Series

The Mars Retrograde Cycle is officially over, so now we’ll get one more week of this planetary pairing at normal functioning before it moves out of Gemini.

Signs that would have felt this inverse cycle more than others are the Mutable modality, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces between 6 and 27 degrees of these Zodiac placements.

Dates From This Regressive Cycle:

Enters Gemini on August 19th, 2022

Mars Pre-Shadow September 3rd, 2022

Enters Retrograde October 30th, 2022

Stations out of Retrograde January 12th, 2023

Leaves Post Shadow RX March 15th, 2023

Transits out of Gemini on March 25th, 2023

3/15 Sun Conjunct Neptune: Boosting Your Ego Through Mysticism

We may experience extrasensory phenomena with the Sun and Neptune in a potent configuration.

In other words, we might feel like we are picking up on things intuitively because we are more in touch with our instinct than usual.

Under this influence, our dreams could seem more vivid, and as a result, we may feel more inspired when we awaken. We could feel more psychically aware throughout the day, causing us to be more spot-on than usual about hunches we’re experiencing. Also, this gives us the urge to relax, appreciate spiritual things, and indulge in creativity.

The only drawback to this alignment is that it can lead to complacency and gullibility, so be wary of offers that appear too good to be true.

3/16 Venus In Taurus: A Tranquil Approach To Romance

Taurus Season is a month 1/2 away, but we'll at least get an opportunity to enjoy the soft elements of this sign.

And the cool thing about this ingress is Venus is the ruling planet of Taurus, so we will benefit most from this transit. Now that it is in its own home, this planet can unwind and enjoy itself.

Venus in Taurus teaches us how to revel in pleasure through fine dining, extravagance, and a welcome reprieve from the daily grind.

Therefore, we’ll feel less guilty about treating ourselves and indulging a bit more than we typically do. Taurus paired with Venus pronounces the urge for tranquility and luxurious experiences so we can find ourselves splurging on comfort and beauty products.

Romance-wise, it allows us to seek quality relationships rather than picking just anyone. For those in committed unions, this maximizes the urge to indulge in your love for one another.

A combination like this also gets us concerned with our earning potential, which could be when we’re looking for something more reliable that offers better material gain.

3/16 Mercury Conjunct Neptune: High-Minded Thinking

Mercury and Neptune have you covered on the 16th if you want an excuse to get in touch with your mystical side.

An alignment like this is excellent for indulging in new-age topics, so it could be a day of exploring more about esoteric subjects. We could feel the urge to learn about things like meditation, tarot, Astrology, and read about energy healing methods.

Because we’ll feel connected to our higher vibes, this could be a day when our intuition is more potent than average, allowing us to experience extra-sensory moments.

Communication-wise, we could have more of an urge to speak about spiritual things, theoretical topics, art, music, and other philosophical matters.

Also, due to the vague nature of this pairing, we could be receiving intriguing yet abstract text messages. Mercury Neptune transits tend to enunciate haziness, so we could experience a bit of disorientation.

As a result, this day might not be ideal for difficult mental work requiring concentration and analytical abilities.

3/16 Venus Square Pluto: Control Issues In Relationships

Venus and Pluto will be in a problematic transit that accentuates problems in unhealthy unions and financial dealings.

Due to the nature of this transit, we might discover something that was hidden from us. Pluto is associated with unearthing the truth, and Venus is related to our relationships and monetary earnings. So, some of what is revealed to us will be about those subject matters.

Under this influence, we may also learn crucial information about dishonest romantic partners or other personal relationships. We could realize that someone has been exerting control in these areas, and it's time to nip our complex issues in the bud.

Since this helps uncover not-so-wholesome dealings, it allows us to identify unhealthy patterns. And because of this, it could give us the nudge needed to break toxic cycles stifling our happiness in our romantic and professional lives.

3/16 Sun Square Mars: Issues With Abrasive Personalities

Over the next 24 hours, the Sun, Mercury, and Mars will all connect, making for a high-octane experience.

An alignment with the Sun and Mars could pronounce the need to be reckless. Because we feel like we have nothing to lose and need an audience, we could make choices to boost our ego; that's unhealthy.

Our self-assurance will feel puffed up, so we could make some choices that might go in our favor and others that backfire. Therefore, this could help us take risk that we normally wouldn’t that pays off. On the flip side, our arrogance might not go as expected. Since there are high levels of unjustified confidence, we might get backlash from others causing irritated reactions and bickering.

3/17 Mercury Square Mars: How Rude!!

Mercury and Mars will connect in an alignment that could inflate situations with argumentative people.

If taken to its unhealthy extreme, this could create problems for others who must always be correct. Also, during this transit, individuals often seek out fights without justification, so avoid getting involved.

Throughout this transit, things might seem to be taking longer than expected, leading to impatience. Some of these delays might cause overthinking, while some right reacts impulsively due to things not happening fast enough.

On the healthy side of this pairing, we could stand up for ourselves or someone who can’t defend themselves. Also, this is great for giving us a ton of energy, so use this to get things done, clean your house, or work out.

3/17 Sun Conjunct Mercury: A Nice Mental Boost

Luckily the Sun and Mercury will connect, which could also take some of the sting out of the air from the last 24 hours.

And this is an alignment that’s special called a Cazimi which will aid in feeling mentally sharper than usual. This alignment is comparable to having a great pick-me-up, so if you've been feeling off-balance or cognitively spent, this could energize you.

Epiphanies become more prevalent with an alignment like this, so if something seemed hard to figure out, we could have an aha moment today. Our perception of ourselves is more favorable under these influences resulting in speaking confidently. Comprehension-wise, we’re able to absorb data easier than usual.

A transit like this delivers a fantastic boost that allows us to multitask, making it easy to finish many responsibilities faster. We will crave intellectual stimulation and other ways to sharpen our minds because this connection pronounces the knowledge-hungry side of us.

Socially, this helps with having the mental bandwidth to want to mingle with others and engage in chatty exchanges. Due to this, it may usher in a busy yet exhilarating period of plans with the people we enjoy.

3/17 Venus Sextile Saturn: The Importance Of Committing To The Right People

Venus and Saturn will align harmoniously, highlighting the need to create stability in our personal and professional lives.

Under this transit, our focus goes on committing to worthwhile things.

Hence, if you want to strengthen your romantic relationship, this could be the time to be open and honest about what a good relationship looks like.

For those who are single, this may be the period when you meet someone worth your time because they are a good bet. This alignment might aid in finally committing, so now might be the moment to make things official if you're dating someone.

Or, if you're currently in a relationship, this might be the time to intensify your bond by taking things to the next level.

This encourages finding more effective revenue sources and forming sound financial habits. Therefore, we might decide to commit to a profession in order to build a solid financial foundation.

3/19 Mercury Semisquare Uranus: Blurting Out Something Shocking

With Mercury and Uranus in a complicated alignment, we could have a day where communication takes a sudden turn, and things don’t go as intended.

Verbally, this connection enunciates the need to speak freely, which is perfectly fine; however, there could be unexpected results during conversations. So, there might be moments when someone is deliberately saying something to seem edgy, weird, or just for shock value.

With an alignment like this, conversations become chaotic instead of enjoyable.

Also, this transit could make it easier to abruptly end a chat without warning, especially when it happens by text or DM. Or you receive an unanticipated phone contact from someone you didn't expect to hear from for various reasons.

Mentally, an aspect like this tends to create feelings of being wired, which could lead to acting jittery. We might either become apprehensive, shut down, or feel so energized that we speak over others by stopping them mid-sentence out of a lack of patience.

Thus, try to avoid sounding abrupt in your conversations with others today.

3/19 Mercury Semisextile Saturn: Icy Dialog

Continuing with the complicated Mercury aspects of the 19th, there’s one to Saturn that might cause us to shut down communication-wise.

We could have a day when we don’t want to talk with anyone, so we’re less responsive than usual. As a result, we could come across like we’re being cold or short with others.

Because this transit produces harsh inner dialog, we could be tougher on ourselves than typical. Try to avoid thinking poorly of yourself or being judgmental of others because these alignments tend to bring out the critical side of everyone.

3/19 Mercury Sextile Pluto: Able To Solve Complex Matters Like A Pro

At least on that day, Mercury makes one constructive alignment, which could mitigate some of the harsh energies.

One of the beautiful things about it is that it helps us narrow our attention to the subjects that require concentration.

With Mercury and Pluto in a harmonious transit, we could resolve conversations that were taken out of context. Whatever correspondence you receive today will be worthwhile, and it's perfect for constructive chats that offer substance.

3/19 Mercury Transits into Aries: How To Get Your Point Across Quickly

Later on, that day, Mercury will transit into Aries, causing our thoughts and conversations to be more fast-paced.

Because Aries is a direct sign and Mercury is our planet of intelligence and communication, this arrangement may make us feel mentally alert. With this Ingress, speedy thinking happens but efficiently, especially while absorbing whatever we are trying to learn.

Mercury in Aries encourages us to speak honestly, so passive-aggressive communication goes out the window. With energy like this, people are less likely to be long-winded in conversations, so it's easier to get to the point without being bogged down by unnecessary filler.

And the best part is that we will be more self-assured, which aids in confident speaking and analysis of our thoughts. As a result, we could feel more decisive and not be as doubtful as we were at the beginning of March when Mercury was in Pisces.

Vibes For The Week

Transits Graph Photo by Sirius Software

The vibes over these next 7 days will feature various energies while also making for an action-packed week.

There's a high amount of psychic energy from the 13th to the 17th, so we’ll feel more intuitive than usual. This is due to the Neptunian transits occurring this week, allowing us to connect more profoundly with our mystical side, psychic abilities, and dream world.

Romance will also be present from the 13th to the 17th, adding another layer of feel-good vibes.

Mental energy, imagination and confusion, emotional sensitivity, solitude, and ambition will peak and valley throughout this week. Because of the complex transits occurring, we will have moments where we need to take time to act on our essential matters.

And there will be more mental vibes mixed in with family and friends at the end of the week. Because of this, Saturday and Sunday will be days of heavy analysis, communication, and looking for adventure.

Transits For The Week

Mid-March is action-packed with a tone of planetary happenings. Because of the nature of these alignments, it will be a week to get things done since complex transits give us the push needed to take care of the things we usually ignore.

Use this week to work on spiritual comforts and find healthy ways to boost your ego.

Have a wonderful week!!!