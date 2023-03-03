This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For February 27th to March 5th, 2023

In this week’s Astrology, Mercury enters Pisces allowing us to better connect with our intuition and abstract side.

Sun in Space with purple dust Photo by Image by author

We have yet another jammed-packed week full of planetary transits.

In this week’s Astrology, Mercury remains the planet with the most alignments causing communication to be off-kilter. Mercury will also enter Pisces, allowing us to take a more intuitive approach regarding our thought processes. Venus will also be a dominant player in the assortment of configurations producing a need to work on our relationships and financial concerns. And the Sun will connect in various alignments, enunciating our need for self-expression and building our confidence.

2/27 Mercury Semisextile Neptune: Missing The Important Details

Monday brings in an uncomfortable transit with Mercury and Neptune which might make situations hazier than typical.

Complex transits between Mercury and Neptune affect our thinking and speaking ability. Therefore, try to ensure you communicate with others when you’re feeling less foggy or keeping things simple; otherwise, a normal convo might become misconstrued.

Since this transit enunciates the feeling of brain fog, our reasoning skills might be off-kilter on this day. So, please take your time if you have the luxury to, especially when making important decisions, signing important docs, or anything that requires paying attention to detail.

3/1 Mercury Semisquare Chiron: A Case Of Over Critiquing

Tuesday continues the off-kilter communication and thought process trend due to a Mercury-Chiron transit.

We could have moments when we’re critiqued or overly critical of others in this energy. So, we must be mindful of coming off judgy and nipping situations in the bud with people who are micromanaging us.

An alignment like this could also manifest into us being our own worst critics because it pronounces our inner perfectionists.

Another way this could show up is by blaming everyone else for our mishaps on this day rather than taking responsibility. Accepting accountability for our own behavior without blaming individuals will be something we work on due to the nudge this transit gives us.

In some ways, this transit is beneficial and may help us become more conscious of how we use words with ourselves and others.

3/1 Mercury Semisquare Jupiter: Convos With Over Exaggeraters

Technical difficulties with communication continue on the 1st due to a Mercury-Jupiter transit that tends to exaggerate situations.

Truth stretching is more noticeable due to the nature of this configuration, so we might experience interactions with those who blow out a lot of hot air. Some of its harmless tall tales and other situations could be more annoying because this produces the urge to be braggadocios.

And alignment like this could result in blowing things out of proportion because we’re making something small into something it's not. As a result, we could take someone’s words out of context, causing us to react disproportionately. So be sure you are communicating with others effectively.

The best course of action is to hold off on responding until you are at your most lucid. Also, please take your time because an aspect like this could produce impulsivity and impaired judgment.

3/2 Mercury Semisextile Pluto: A Communication Tug Of War

Mercury and Pluto will create a complex transit, making speaking with others feel like a struggle.

In other words, we deal with individuals who insist on talking over everyone. There could be scenarios where people try to dominate the conversation resulting in others being unable to get a word in edgewise.

Sure, It may be tempting to argue due to frustration, but it isn't worth your time and effort. Instead, express your feelings to the person of concern later when things have simmered.

3/2 Mercury Conjunct Saturn: Focusing On Mastery

Mercury and Saturn will align in transit, which could help us develop a better game plan and get serious about our goals.

Under this influence, people tend to lean toward a harsher thinking style, so try to let blunt responses roll off your back.

Due to the logical nature of this alignment, communication can come across as matter of fact and somewhat icy. As a result, there may be instances when people are abrupt, send flat texts, or deliver frosty responses to emotional conversations.

One benefit of this alignment is connecting with our more analytical side and solving problems more effectively than usual. Also, this configuration promotes groundedness, so if we’re ready to set goals, they will have a solid foundation and be realistic to achieve.

3/2 Mercury Transits Into Pisces: An Abstract Perspective

On that same day, Mercury leaves Aquarius and transits into Pisces, causing us to shift from a logic-based approach to a more abstract methodology.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get in touch with the hypothetical corners of your mind, here’s your opportunity. So, this combination could help us be more philosophical and theoretical in processing information.

One thing to note, Mercury experiences some difficulties while transiting this section of the Zodiac because this planet rules Virgo, which is the polarity of Pisces.

Instead of using left-brain mechanisms as you would with Virgo, we connect in Pisces using perception.

However, this doesn’t mean we’ll have an awful time with this combination because it has many advantages despite the snags.

Mercury, combined with Pisces, allows us to understand more right-brain and creative concepts. We also lean into our mystical side, so there will be more of an emphasis on connecting with spirituality and our intuition.

We also get swept away in things like film, poetry, art, writing, and music under this influence. Therefore, it does bring about some enjoyable happenings while transiting Pisces.

3/2 Venus Conjunct Jupiter: Expanding Your Love Life

On that same day, Venus and Jupiter will make a harmonious connection with one another, adding an extra dose of luck to the air.

And with both Venus and Jupiter in Aries, we could take more initiative than usual on fortunate opportunities.

An alignment like this could help us look on the bright side regarding love lives and careers. We could feel hopeful like it's time to get back out there and expand our options because we feel confident that things can finally work out.

Energetically, this motivates us to be more social because we’re in a more upbeat mood than usual. When these heavenly bodies align in perfect harmony, it produces a setting to have fun, mingle, and be open to romance because Venus-Jupiter aspects inflate feelings of euphoria.

Because these celestial bodies together promote a very romantic tone, we feel encouraged to chase love. Therefore, we might feel more open to showing interest in a crush, a person we’re dating, or in a serious relationship.

Additionally, this strengthens platonic relationships, so if you're looking for enjoyable social interactions with your buddies, this alignment will help.

3/3 Venus Conjunct Chiron: Healing The Way You Approach Relationships

Friday brings in an alignment with Venus and Chiron which could help us understand the importance of healing from romantic dissatisfaction.

Venus-Chiron aspects help us understand why our attention-seeking behavior has led to unfulfillment and further amplified rejection issues. Under this influence, we begin to reflect on why making sacrifices to win an unreliable person's approval is no longer sustainable.

This prompts us to hunt for ways to boost our self-esteem.

Mentally, we can be more aware of romantic situations that are unhealthy for us and why we can’t continue investing in a relationship that doesn’t bring any value to our lives.

We might also use this to examine the areas where it's necessary to improve our confidence and self-perception, so we’re picking individuals who are worthy of us.

3/3 Saturn Semisextile Pluto: Have You Built Something Solid In The last 3 Years

Saturn and Pluto began their new cycle in 2020 for the great conjunction between these two planets. And now, 3 years later, we’re getting the first transit from this fresh phase.

Because these celestial bodies are far apart enough, we’re getting a semi-sextile which can bring in more of an internalized energy rather than action-oriented happenings. This is not to say we won’t act somehow, but such an alignment may feel like the beginning of a game plan.

Over this period, you could consider concrete ways to pursue your goals, so this will be a time to ensure that what you seek out becomes real. Over this period, you could make tweaks to guarantee all of your hard work pays off.

Making necessary changes and becoming more discipline could be something you’re considering over this period. So, if that means becoming more restrictive with things that waste your time, you’ll have no qualms about cutting them off.

An alignment like this causes us to fixate more than typical on our objectives, so this might be a period where you have your eye on the prize more than usual. Also, this gives us the stamina to do what's hard, allowing us to take on tasks that generally deplete us.

We also see a reduction of things that can’t go with us during this new phase, so it might be a time to step away from scenarios that have outworn their usefulness. Or, it could be a time when things seem to disintegrate on their own, causing us to feel gloomy but understanding it's necessary in order to move forward.

3/4 Venus Semisquare Saturn: Feeling Limited In A Unfulfilling Union

Venus will create a complicated transit with Saturn, causing uncertainty regarding romantic relationships and employment circumstances.

A situation like this makes it simpler to notice that someone or a particular vocation is no longer working for you. As a result, you can get the impression that something needs to change or that it's time to leave stagnant circumstances behind.

Make a game plan by considering the elements causing you to feel underwhelmed by your situation. By doing this, you will have a solid strategy in place to guarantee your stability.

3/5 Venus Semisextile Uranus: Looking For Love That's Less Restrictive

Sunday brings in another Venus transit that might amplify our need to bust out of a rut.

With a Transit like this, we might become more conscious of how constricting our current relationships or employment conditions have become. As a result, we might act rashly and be on pins and needles because we want to get out of these stagnant scenarios.

However, try to avoid making sudden changes to these areas of your life, as this configuration amps up irrational decisions that backfire.

3/5 Sun Semisquare Pluto: A Dominant Personality Crisis

The Sun and Pluto will connect in a complex transit causing us to work on control issues and superiority complexes.

Under this configuration, unaddressed issues with our personality could come out in an unbalanced manner.

An alignment like this pronounces situations with individuals who believe they’re better than others. As a result, this could be a day of clashing with egoic individuals who try to put people down to boost their confidence.

A transit like this is a gentle reminder of the value of displaying a healthy ego above a false sense of self. So, this could be a time when we get a nudge to work through problematic ego issues.

Another issue with this transit is that it can amp up fixation about situations we have little control over. So, we might feel deflated about circumstances we can’t influence due to limitations.

Vibes For The Week

Transits Graph Photo by Sirius Software

This week's vibes show all of the potential these next 7 days will bring us.

Good luck energy is the highest on the chart lasting from the 26th to the 3rd. Even with the harsher transits this week, there’s still some fortunate moments to capitalize on, so we could see more opportunities to take advantage of as a result.

We have a steady stream of romance, ambition, and social, along with family and friends. With a jammed packed 7 days, the varying energies could help us get out there and mingle but also feel more goal-oriented than typical.

A few contradictory vibes intersect from the 1st to the 3rd, which is solitude with a smidge of emotional sensitivity. So, we might have moments when we’re pushing past the need for personal space in favor of spending time with others.

Transits For The Week

We’re ending February and opening up the month of March with very dynamic energies. The first half of the week will be a time to focus on our reasoning skills, and the second half is all about our personal life, so these next 7 days are a true even split.

Use this week to ensure you’re paying attention to the fine print and heal the areas of your personal life that need a tune-up.

Have a wonderful week!!!