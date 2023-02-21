Venus Goes Into Aries On February 20th, 2023

On February 20th, Venus will transit into Aries, encouraging us to take more action on our love life and career.

Venus in Aries Photo by Image by author

“If you take on a pioneering spirit in your love life, you’ll never be bored.”

As we leave Pisces's dreamy, romantic, and unsure approach, we shift to a decisive, passionate, and take no prisoners method to romance with this planet moving into Aries.

Say hello to Venus in Aries 2023!!!

A combination like this inspires us to go after what we desire and to stop taking things for granted, love life and career-wise. Venus in Aries pronounces the more assertive side of us, leading to feeling determined and less self-conscious about our romantic aspirations.

But let's get one thing out of the way before we continue; Venus is in a condition called detriment when combined with Aries.

In Astrology, we have a system called Essential dignities allowing us to see how groupings interact with one another. Each celestial body will have its own distinct area where it may shine or run into snags when combined with a Zodiac Sign.

Venus naturally governs Libra, which is the polar opposite of Aries. Libra is about understanding people, our unions, romantic relationships, compromising, and relating things back to other individuals to understand ourselves better.

Aries is all about understanding our personal identity, taking action, being assertive, and the advantages of working alone.

Even when we look at their ruling planets, there are huge differences. Venus takes a passive approach and promotes kindness, whereas Mars is about going after what we desire regardless of making waves. As a result, these discrepancies may occasionally make everything feel out of balance.

However, this doesn't imply we won't have fun with this energy because this configuration has many exhilarating and significant advantages.

In other words, with Venus transiting Aries, it's easier for us to start a brand new path in our romantic lives and career that’s adventurous.

Regarding dating and relationships, we will take a high-octane approach romantically. In other words, this energy fires us up to take the initiative in love life scenarios.

If you're single, this energy can inspire you to try your luck with love again. Aries is the initiator and becomes restless after sitting around idly, so this could motivate us to move forward. Under this influence, we take action before we think, which helps us avoid second-guessing our decisions.

Naturally, given this pairing, there may be a problem if not channeled constructively. Still, when done right, it aids us in pursuing situations we don’t act upon due to overthinking. Additionally, we experience less social hesitation.

So, you might experience the sudden urge to start or get back on dating apps to explore your options! Alternatively, you could initiate something with someone with a mutual attraction and finally send that DM that’s been in draft mode on your phone's notepad.

Venus in Aries gives us the drive to live each day to the fullest in our romantic relationships. Under this transit, we allow ourselves to be more open-minded, less shy with a dating prospect, and eager to get things moving in our love life.

An ingress like this pumps us up, which aids in feeling more confident and ready for a dating adventure, making accepting invitations from love potentials easier.

Although this is a slippery slope, try to be mindful of how much you’re seizing the day. There is a tendency to get too carried away and overly passionate. However, putting yourself out there and being a bit daring is a good thing as long as it's done in balance. We want to ensure that our boldness is healthy, not impulsive or forceful.

If you're dating someone, things could go quickly in new circumstances. And even if you’re already in a long-term relationship, it might seem like things are in turbo mode.

Energetically this amplifies intimacy in committed relationships causing a partnership to become more passionate. This is because Aries is a Mars-ruled Sign, so when coupled with Venus, the planet of love, it ignites a strong romantic spark. Additionally, it allows us to adopt a more daring attitude and spice up our relationship.

Socially, Venus in Aries pronounces the need to mingle and do something exhilarating. We feel more outgoing and social under this energy and desire to interact with people. So, our appetite to party will be revved up, causing us to make plans that involve attending or throwing a shindig.

The enthusiasm of this combination enunciates the urge for drinking so we might embark on a bar-hopping expedition. Under this influence, we could get the impulse to engage in a spur-of-the-moment booze-filled adventure.

Venus is about how we splurge and adorn ourselves, so beauty-wise, we could be all about bringing out our sultry side due to the spicy nature of Aries combined with the planet of love. Therefore, this could be the time to heat up our wardrobe with racy threads.

Other items we might be interested in items like gym attire or equipment. Aries is associated with athleticism and physicality, so a combination like this ups the urge for fitness goods. Also, we might be more inclined to buy things on a whim rather than overthinking about what we’re spending.

Financially, this may be a moment when we are devising quick ways to get additional income. In this Ingress, our ambitious side takes over, producing a more driven attitude.

Since this is a bold combination, we might not think twice about submitting a resume to a company we were too nervous about applying to in the past. Or this could be when we feel confident enough to apply for a job at our present place of employment because there's an impulse to just go for it.

Since this Venus is excellent for quick money, it's simpler to make a side income rather than starting a business.

Venus in Aries is more concerned with immediate rewards than patiently waiting for gradual monetary gains. Also, Venus in Aries could prompt us to seek freedom in our financial activities. So, this might be a period to embark on a side hustle or freelancing gigs.

And now, for the not-so-fun part, the lower expression of Venus transiting through the sign of the ram.

Because of the reckless energy, we need to be aware of rushing into things regarding finances, job scenarios, and love life situations.

As stated earlier, this combination promotes doing things at the spur of the moment, and since Venus governs money, we might need to pump the brakes regarding reckless splurging.

Speaking of things to do with money, this could also translate into how we earn dollars.

Aries combined with Venus enunciates our brazen side, which is helpful. However, there is a slippery slope to this newfound audacity.

As a result, the bravado we’re channeling might result in being overly pushy or speaking too boldly at our job. There for, try to avoid acting too blatant at work; otherwise, it could be viewed as stepping on other people’s toes.

Venus in Aries is an excellent combination for starting things off if they are already a sure thing, but this energy is not exceptionally committed in uncertain circumstances.

In terms of romantic relationships, this tends to speed up our eagerness to dive into something for the thrill of it. Even though it could speed up the dating process, this also has a negative side that could result in jumping into a commitment and burning out just as fast as you got into the relationship.

If cheap love isn't your thing, the lower vibes can be frustrating, so this isn’t ideal for maintaining focus on a new romantic interest. Consequently, we might meet someone, develop a crush on them, hook up, and then never communicate with them again due to flakiness.

Even with some of the not-so-positive expressions of this combination, Venus in Aries can be excellent for starting or reigniting our love life plus finances.

Let’s use this for all of its productive attributes and take initiative in our lives.