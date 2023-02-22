This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For February 20th to 26th, 2023

In this week’s Astrology, Venus goes into Aries, giving us the urge to take more initiative in our love lives and financial situations.

Sun in space Photo by Image by author

We have another active week filled with planetary transits.

In this week’s Astrology, Venus enters Aries causing us to feel energized about our love lives and finances. Mercury will make a massive amount of transits, enunciating the need for social exchanges. For the 3rd week in a row, Venus will make a multitude of alignments causing us to concentrate on our romantic situations and career goals.

2/20 Venus Enters Aries: How To Take Initiative In Your Love Life

Venus will move from Pisces into Aries on Monday, shifting the tone regarding love and finances to a more action-oriented approach.

In Aries, Venus becomes energized and ready to make moves allowing us to get out of the passenger seat of our lives. A combination like this aids in motivating you to seize the day and night money-wise, along with your romantic scenarios.

One thing to note, since Libra, a Sign ruled by Venus, is directly opposite Aries, this planet is typically not at ease in this sign.

Venus rules partnerships, whereas Aries governs the individual; therefore, this celestial body runs into snags when coupled with Aries. However, regardless of the hiccups, this Ingress is enjoyable and gets us taking advantage of opportunities.

Venus in Aries gives us the courage to take risks, go on adventures, and live life more boldly. Additionally, this will encourage us to interact with others more, so our social battery will be in overdrive.

2/20 Venus Semisextile Uranus: Craving More Excitement In Monotonous Unions

Venus is connecting with Uranus in a way that could bring out our impulsive side regarding love and finances.

This transit may make us more conscious of the limitations of our current relationships or employment circumstances.

As a result, we might act rashly and be on pins and needles. Try to avoid making any sudden changes this week, love life and money-wise, since this configuration amps up irrational decisions.

Sometimes it is best to wait until you’re not so edgy to make a decision. Of course, it is never good to say in unhealthy scenarios, but you also want to ensure your side of the street is always clean.

And if you’re still feeling that way when you’re less tense, create a proper exit strategy so you’re not imploding your life or stepping on anyone’s toes.

2/20 Mercury Sextile Chiron: When You’re No Longer Your Worst Inner Critic

Luckily, on the same day of the Venus-Uranus alignment, we have a more grounded energy occurring.

Mercury and Chiron will be in a configuration that promotes healing our inner dialog and how we speak to others.

If any concerns need to be settled, this transit will make it easier to mend fences with people. Also, it allows us to communicate in a healing and helpful way.

If you've experienced mental hurdles or brain fog, this transit is beautiful for producing moments of clarity and concentration. And if we’ve been too harsh on ourselves, this could be a period of exploring ways to clear up brutal inner dialog, so we’re no longer our own worst critics.

2/21 Mercury Square Uranus: Communication For Shock Value Sake

Communication and plans may go differently than intended with a configuration between Mercury and Uranus.

With a transit like this, a typical conversation might go into many twists and turns, resulting in frustration. We might end up hearing from individuals we rarely speak to out of the blue because this alignment pronounces surprise contact from others.

Miscommunication could occur due to someone speaking bizarrely or dealing with those who say shocking things to get a reaction. Also, some of the unexpected could result in people saying the wrong thing abruptly or blurting out someone’s business.

Additionally, because things don't always go as planned, be prepared to roll with the punches if something throws you off schedule.

2/22 Mercury Trine Mars: Having An Energetic Exchange With Others

A harmonious connection between Mercury and Mars might help us clear up miscommunication from the previous day.

Also, this is a post-Mars RX transit, so we will feel motivated to tackle things we left on the back burner.

The last time we had this was on October 26, 2022, while Mars was in its pre-shadow and 4 days away from entering retrograde motion. Therefore, this will bring up scenarios from that date regarding Mercury-Mars themes.

With a transit like this, our cognition is sharp, and we will have the urge to seek out anything mentally stimulating. Since this Transit offers us the attentiveness, capacity, and ability to be agile and absorb information, our mental bandwidth will remain constant.

Our ability to be more engaged socially also gets a considerable boost.

Because of this, we will have a few days when our phones are more active in terms of texting, calls, and things to do with social media. Also, this transit has a revitalizing aura of sincerity that makes it simpler to be forthright and communicate effectively.

Additionally, the aspects between Mercury and Mars promote directness and speaking confidently. So, if you needed to speak your mind, you’ll feel less self-conscious about it, and others will be more receptive to what you have to say.

2/23 Moon Transiting Aries: Emotions That Are High Octane

Thursday brings us to a closing Moon in Aries, which might enunciate the need to be active.

We will need to be mindful about doing things on impulse because, due to alignments with Neptune and Pluto, we could behave more recklessly than typical.

Luckily, this Moon is making harmonious connections with Mars and Saturn that might help us turn things around. With these alignments, we could take the initiative on the items that require us to take responsible actions.

2/24 Moon Transiting Taurus: Coming Down From A Frantic Week

We transition to a Moon in Taurus for the next 2 ½ days allowing us to feel more resilient regarding turbulent situations.

Even though we’ll be in Taurus's stable and peaceful energy, there are still some transits connecting with this Moon that aren’t so tranquil.

This Moon will connect with Venus, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune in a way that might pronounce a sudden need to indulge. So, we could have a day when we’re snacking more than usual, shopping, or overdoing it on other feel-good things.

2/25 Moon in Taurus Continues: The Importance Of Stabilizing Your Emotions

Saturday rolls in with more Taurean vibes allowing us to let things roll off our backs.

Energetically, there will be a few complex transits to Mercury, Venus, and Saturn. With the Moon connecting to these planets in this way, we could feel our moods fluctuating, experience overthinking, and deal with harsh realities regarding love life plus financial scenarios.

But this Moon will connect with Neptune and Pluto in a way that could help us get back on track with ease.

Because of these alignments, our focus will go on taking the edge off through music, movies and grounding ourselves through spirituality. With the aspect to Pluto, we will take deep dives into our inner psychology in order to find better coping mechanisms so we can move past turbulent emotions.

2/26 Mercury Semisquare Venus: Superficial Communication

Sunday brings in two alignments that are mixed bag because they’re both fun and rev up our dramatic side.

Mercury and Venus will be in a complex connection that could produce many romantic encounters.

With this Transit, there's a good chance you'll get unexpected social media messages or comments from those who are usually non-chatty. Some of this could be for platonic reasons, while others may take on a flirty tone.

Regarding the more romantic end of this, some of the flirtation could come from an exaggerated place. In other words, this could be a day when you feel like others are laying it on thick to butter you up. So, some exchanges might seem disingenuous.

Also, our need for attention could be higher than usual, resulting in getting irritated if we don’t get the reassurance we’re seeking.

2/26 Sun Semisextile Venus: Seeking Validation in Love For An Ego Boost

Continuing with the Venusian vibes, we have another alignment with mixed-bag energy.

We experience paradoxical emotions because our moods are prone to change with this combination. On the one hand, we can feel friendly, chatty, or flirtatious. Conversely, expressing ourselves in romantic settings could make us feel awkward and self-conscious.

Due to the nature of this transit, it could enunciate our entitled side, resulting in expecting more than others can give. This may also cause problems in partnerships where there is animosity or a sense of isolation.

Vibes For The Week

Transits Graph Photo by Sirius Software

The vibes of this week are more manageable than some of the energies we’ve had in a while.

Good luck energy will be the highest vibe on the graph lasting from the 22nd to the 26th. With a dynamic week like this, we will feel more enthusiastic than typical, causing us to chase fortunate opportunities.

Mental energy will peak and valley over the next 7 days. Since this is a big week for Mercury transits, we will feel more cerebral than typical.

Social vibes pop up from the 20th to the 22nd, then appear again from the 24th to the 26th. Even though this is a mixed-bagged week, we will get moments where we feel open to mingling and interested in doing something exhilarating.

And by the 26th, there’s a smidge of solitude with ambitious vibes. Sunday has a weird tone to it with some of the transits, so we could simultaneously feel motivated but also need some space from others.

Transits For The Week

For the most part, we’re closing out the last full week of February with opportunities for progress. Even though some of the transits are harsh, we have some sweet spots promoting forward movement.

Transits For February 20th to 26th:

2/20 Venus Enters Aries: How To Take Initiative In Your Love Life

2/20 Venus Semisextile Uranus: Craving More Excitement In Monotonous Unions

2/20 Mercury Sextile Chiron: When You’re No Longer Your Worst Inner Critic

2/21 Mercury Square Uranus: Communication For Shock Value Sake

2/22 Mercury Trine Mars: Having An Energetic Exchange With Others

2/23 Moon Transiting Aries: Emotions That Are High Octane

2/24 Moon Transiting Taurus: Coming Down From A Frantic Week

2/25 Moon in Taurus Continues: The Importance Of Stabilizing Your Emotions

2/26 Mercury Semisquare Venus: Superficial Communication

2/26 Sun Semisextile Venus: Seeking Validation in Love For An Ego Boost

Use this week to be more social and return to goals you put on the back burner.

Have a wonderful week!!!