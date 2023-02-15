The Sun Goes Into Pisces On February 18th, 2023

Cleopatra Jade

On February 18th, the Sun will enter Pisces, allowing us to connect with our mystical side and feel more inspired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqBDk_0koYwZZg00
Sun in PiscesPhoto byImage by author

“There are times when life resembles a fairy tale.”

Welcome to the 2023 Pisces Season!!!

Also, happy birthday to all the Pisces out there; it's your time to dazzle ethereally!

As we leave the cerebral method of Aquarius, the Sun shifts into a more intuitive energy as it enters Pisces.

And we will head for some considerable Pisces energy soon! Venus is still in this sign, Mercury will follow a few weeks later, and the most significant transition will be when Saturn enters the sign of the tethered fish.

Pisces Season adds a dose of compassion to the air, and with the massive number of planets in this sign, empathetic levels will immediately be noticeable.

In Pisces, acting morally, taking care of others, and developing empathy feeds our egos. Therefore, individuals come across kindlier than usual during this period. On top of that, we could also develop the ability to be gentler to ourselves.

Pisces is a highly sensitive sign that encourages us to embrace our giving nature.

Under this influence, we feel compelled to help others without anticipating a reward. Therefore, this could be a period where we run into those wanting to pay it forward, or we could be the ones in the given spirit. Even though it's difficult to believe some individuals wish to offer up generosity sincerely, there are still those who exist that give from the heart.

With the Sun transiting Pisces, inspiration often appears out of nowhere. Our confidence will soar from creating something so vivid it feels as if it was pulled from a dream.

As a result, our ability to feel attuned to our creative side will be potent. We could experience intuitive hits that allow us to channel a beautiful masterpiece. Since this combines with the Sun, we will get an ego boost to make something artsy.

So, if you’ve felt like you were blocked creatively, this could be a revitalizing period for coming up with ideas. Over the Pisces season, inspiration for your next project will seem abundant, whether it be a painting or, if art isn't your thing, poetry or other kinds of writing.

Therefore, this might be when we start to get lightbulb moments related to anything we love to produce.

Over this period, our intuition will be more in tune and incredibly vivid. The effects of this are that we could feel more psychic, have dreams that appear more prescient, or experience bursts of insight. Keep a dream journal; that way, you can record your intuitive experiences.

We often forget the details of our dreams; therefore, it's helpful to keep a record so you can refer to them later if you need additional information or something materializes. Also, acquire a dream dictionary to assist you in deciphering the symbolism of what happened to you while you were asleep.

While the Sun is in this Sign, we'll be more aware of our emotions, making it simpler to connect with the intense feelings we tend to ignore.

Even while the idea of being more open to our own and others' emotions could sound annoying, it's important to process what we suppressed. By becoming in tune with our feelings, we can better comprehend our fundamental needs and avoid being mentally and physically stagnant.

The Sun's transit through Pisces will further highlight our need for spiritual understanding. As a result, we could find ourselves exploring the unknown at this time, looking at the newest tarot deck, researching energy healing, and learning more about astrology.

Manifesting also becomes something our interest turns to, so if there is something we’ve wanted to attract, this might be the ideal moment. We could have the urge to create a vision board to aid in manifesting.

Socially, this energy is more internal; nevertheless, that doesn't mean we won't go out and enjoy ourselves.

We may feel more reserved than average, causing us to prefer more one-on-one interactions or very chill social environments. The tendency to be in our heads is more enunciated since introspection is a massive feature of Pisces. So, this could be a moment when you keep your circle small because Pisces is a sign of connecting spiritually.

During this moment, our imagination will be in overdrive.

On the one hand, getting in touch with your visionary side is beneficial, so this is a neutral expression. If we do this in a balanced manner, it helps us look at life more colorfully, offering us a lot of hope and fantasy in our world.

However, we want to ensure our imagination isn’t taking the wheel resulting in a ticket to the land of make-believe. Therefore, we need to be aware of the slippery slope where reality and fiction become muddled.

Of course, this has a lesser vibration of this transit as we always experience when there’s a sign change.

Haziness tends to be a prominent feature in this energy, so try to ensure you’re practicing critical thinking. Also, if you’re feeling foggy about details, wait until you’re clear-minded before working on complex items.

Continuing with the unclear nature of this energy, we must be aware of gullibility due to the pronounced vibe of individuals who stretch the truth. Pisces inflates the trusting side that wants to give others the benefit of the doubt, leading to overlooking discrepancies.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s not silly to give people the benefit of the doubt, but we must be selective when doing so. Otherwise, it could become a problem down the line with untrustworthy types.

Conversely, we must be aware of fibbing in this energy because we tend to stretch the truth innocently. Mostly, it's due to being afraid of disappointing other people, so telling a small lie might seem like a good idea, but if found out, it can become a bigger deal leading to mistrust.

During Pisces Season, there is a tendency for escapism, so you want to be careful not to use coping techniques that allow you to check out.

Sometimes we need a healthy distraction from reality, but with an influence like this, we could find ourselves down a rabbit hole. As a result, we won’t make progress needed due to avoidance.

Luckily, the Sun's transit here doesn’t mean this period will be a complete blur. The Pisces season has a lot to offer, so let's use it to explore our deeper spiritual selves.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Astrology# Pisces Season# Pisces# Horoscopes# Lifestyle

Comments / 3

Published by

Your Astro Weather Girl! I post news about Weekly Astrology Forecast, New and Full Moons, Astrological happenings, along with Astronomy events to help readers understand what's occurring in the cosmos.

Las Vegas, NV
34K followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

Venus Goes Into Aries On February 20th, 2023

On February 20th, Venus will transit into Aries, encouraging us to take more action on our love life and career. “If you take on a pioneering spirit in your love life, you’ll never be bored.”

Read full story
4 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For February 20th to 26th, 2023

In this week’s Astrology, Venus goes into Aries, giving us the urge to take more initiative in our love lives and financial situations. We have another active week filled with planetary transits.

Read full story
5 comments

The New Moon In Pisces Forecast For Zodiac Signs

Here’s how the Pisces New Moon will affect your Zodiac placements. After reading about the New Moon in Pisces and all its happenings, you’ve got to wonder how it will affect your Zodiac sign?!

Read full story
2 comments

The New Moon in Pisces Forecast February 19th, 2023

On February 19th, there will be a New Moon in the sign of Pisces, giving us the urge to connect to our spiritual ideals. We have the Super New Moon at 1 degree of Pisces on February 19th at 11:05 pm PST; 2:05 AM EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation is happening for you.

Read full story
5 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For February 13th to 19th, 2023

In this week’s Astrology, Pisces Season begins along with the New Moon in this sign giving us the urge to connect to our spiritual side. We have a busy week full of planetary transits.

Read full story
1 comments

Mercury Enters Aquarius On February 11th, 2023

On the 11th, Mercury will enter Aquarius allowing us to find innovative solutions to complex issues. After 2 ½ months, Mercury is finally leaving the sign of the sea goat, which will allow us to shake things up.

Read full story
2 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For February 6th to 12th, 2023

After 2/12 months, Mercury leaves Capricorn and transits into Aquarius in this week's Astrology, allowing us to bust out of mental ruts. In this week’s Astrology, Mercury finally transits out of Capricorn and enters Aquarius allowing us to get out of mental ruts. Venus will be very active over the next 7 days pronouncing the urge to work on our love life and financial situations. And Mercury will make most of the transits this week, allowing us to clear up communication that occurred during its retrograde.

Read full story
2 comments

Full Moon In Leo Horoscope For Zodiac Signs

Here’s how your Zodiac sign will experience the Leo Full Moon. Now that we know how this Full Snow Moon in Leo will affect us collectively let’s look at how the Zodiac signs will fair.

Read full story

The Full Moon In Leo Forecast February 5th, 2023

A Full Snow Moon happens in Leo on February 5th, which will help us work on expressing ourselves creatively. We have the Full Moon at 16 degrees of Leo on February 5th, around 10:28 am PST. That would be 1:28 pm EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation occurs in your area.

Read full story

February 2023 Horoscope For Zodiac Signs

Here’s the February forecast for your zodiac sign. We’re kicking off a new month retrograde-free and ready to get things moving in our lives. February has 6 essential events to help us feel like we’re making more progress.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 30th to February 5th, 2023

In this week's astrology, there will be a full moon in Leo, which helps us realize how crucial it is to avoid dimming our light appease other people. And our moods might fluctuate because the Moon will make most of the transits.

Read full story
1 comments

Venus Goes Into Pisces On January 27th, 2023

On January 27th, Venus will transit into Pisces, allowing us to take a more spiritual approach to love life situations. “If there’s no spiritual connection, count me out!”

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 23rd to 29th, 2023

In this week's astrological forecast, Venus will enter Pisces, allowing us to immerse ourselves in romantic relationships that are fit for a fairytale. And the Moon will produce the most transits that make us feel emotions more strongly.

Read full story

New Moon in Aquarius Horoscopes For Zodiac Signs

Here’s how this Aquarius New Moon will affect your Zodiac sign. Now that we know how this Aquarian New Moon will affect us collectively, here’s a closer look at your Zodiac placements.

Read full story
1 comments

The New Moon In Aquarius Forecast: January 21st, 2023

The Aquarius New Moon will help us finally take concrete steps toward being ourselves unabashedly. We have the New Moon at 1 degree of Aquarius on January 21st at 12:43 PM Pacific, which is 3:43 PM EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation will occur in your area.

Read full story

The Sun Goes Into Aquarius On January 20th, 2023

Aquarius Season begins on January 20th, causing us to have the urge to do something fun and outside the box. “At some point, we must look at the alternatives to prevent getting stuck on a problem!”

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 16th to 22nd, 2023

Mercury and Uranus will cease their retrograde motion in this week's astrological forecast, giving us the impression that we are finally gaining speed. A new moon in Aquarius and the start of the sign's season both present opportunities to push ourselves beyond our comfort zones.

Read full story
3 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 9th to 15th, 2023

Following two and a half months of traveling backward, Mars stations direct in this week's astrology, allowing us to gain momentum gradually. We should focus on striking a balance between our love and financial life this week because Venus will be in charge of most of the transits.

Read full story

The Full Moon in Cancer Forecast January 6th, 2023

The first Full Moon in Cancer of the year will occur on January 6. This moon event may inspire us to make changes to ensure a happier personal life. We have the Full Wolf Moon at 16 degrees of Cancer, occurring on January 6th at 3:07 pm PST, which is 6:07 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is happening in the place you reside.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy