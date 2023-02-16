This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For February 13th to 19th, 2023

In this week’s Astrology, Pisces Season begins along with the New Moon in this sign giving us the urge to connect to our spiritual side.

Sun in space with cosmic dust Photo by Image by author

We have a busy week full of planetary transits.

In this week’s Astrology, Pisces season begins giving us the urge to listen to our intuition. There will also be a New Moon in the sign of the tethered fish, amplifying the need to connect with our spiritual side. And Mercury, along with Venus, will make the most transits causing us to focus on love, finances, communication, and our thought processes.

2/13 The Moon Transits Scorpio: Dealing With Deep Emotions

Monday brings in a Moon in Scorpio that might make for a day of intense emotions.

The Moon will make complicated configurations to Jupiter and Saturn, showing us the importance of balance regarding setting limits on who has access to us emotionally.

With a Moon at the late degrees of Scorpio, we could feel introspective and need time to ourselves.

Some of this could be a case of overcorrection with our boundaries because we’ve set no parameters with ourselves and others. Or it could show up as a case of having such strict constraints that we’re now overly opening up to those around us.

However, this Moon will make harmonious connections to Venus, Neptune, and Pluto. Because of these alignments, we could find healthier ways to take the edge off, like doing things that boost our self-esteem, connecting with our spiritual side, and researching more beneficial coping skills.

2/14 The Moon Transiting Sagittarius: Looking On The Bright Side

By the time we get to Tuesday, the Moon enters Sagittarius giving us the urge to turn our frowns upside down.

Even though this Moon will make a few problematic transits, it gets us looking at life more optimistically. So, it will help us look on the bright side, be sociable, and have the urge to do something exhilarating.

Energetically, there will be moments of tension since this Moon is in complex alignments with Mars, Uranus, and Pluto. Because of this, we will have to be mindful of our tempers, impulsive behavior, and the tendency to react in a petty manner.

But, we will experience upbeat vibes from this Moon through easy configurations to Mercury, Jupiter, and Chiron. Even if there is tension throughout that day, this will rev up our need for socializing, doing something adventurous, and healing from things that leave us feeling pessimistic.

2/15 Mars Sesquiquadrate Pluto: How To Speak Recklessly Pt.3

Mars and Pluto are making a post-retrograde shadow transit that will cause us to cope with uncomfortable situations we’ve avoided.

Although this alignment is motivating, it has an aggressive undertone that could cause confrontation. Therefore, it's simpler to become upset with people, so this could be a day when we must be mindful of our conduct.

An alignment such as this causes us to see where pushy behavior needs to be curbed. So, we might have to be aware of our tempers and the need to have control of everything.

Mars and Pluto connected like this tends to drudge up buried angst which might seep out harshly over the next few days. Because of this, we will need to address pent-up frustration and resentment.

Since this is a post-retro transit, it will bring up themes from September 9th, 2022, and December 18th, when this transit last happened.

2/15 Venus Conjunct Neptune: Experiencing Ethereal Moments In Love

Venus will be in a beautiful alignment with Neptune, giving us a lighthearted feeling that is out of the ordinary.

An alignment like this is great for bonding with those we have a spiritual connection with romantically. So, if you’re single, this could bring in someone you feel aligned with energetically or the opportunity to see if someone is suitable for you.

For those in committed relationships, this could be a day of deepening your connection and experiencing a love that feels ethereal. Under this influence, we tend to get swept away romantically, allowing us to be more vulnerable and connected with our emotions.

Activities-wise, this combination motivates us to be creative, enjoy good music, vedge out on a good flick, or tap into our poetic side.

Since this connects us to spiritual things, it’s also perfect for crystal therapy, a tarot reading, or receiving reiki because it helps us be more receptive to high-vibe attunements.

2/16 Sun Conjunct Saturn: Getting Real About Ego Issues

We will be able to identify areas in our lives where we failed to follow through, thanks to the Sun's conjunction with Saturn.

The Sun in this alignment can be two sides of the coin in which we reap the rewards of Saturn for our hard work or a sobering moment for lack of accountability.

One of the reasons this can feel super heavy is because our ego gets a reality check. The wind tends to be taken out of our sails with this one significantly if we've been puffed up on an unrealistic sense of self that wasn't sustainable.

In other ways, It can be stressful when we're looking at all the responsibilities ahead of us. So, for those working hard, this could be a day when you’re overwhelmed by obligations leading to feeling pessimistic.

But this doesn't mean the overwhelm and gloom will last forever because Saturn rewards hard work down the line. So, this causes us to face the facts about being more responsible and mature and not to let our ego get in the way of what's essential.

And on the other side of the coin, this can show up as a period of gaining traction and the recognition for hard work. So, this could be a time of relief for those waiting for their turn.

And for those where you're at the starting point of working on things, this will be your time to get on the right track to succeed in your life.

2/17 Sun Semisquare Chiron: Learning How To Express Yourself

The Sun and Chiron are connecting in a difficult transit which could enunciate our tendency to be hard on ourselves.

For this reason, we may overanalyze any perceived flaws and get fixated on our appearance.

Try to find healthy ways to boost your self-esteem. That way, you can embrace who you are and feel comfortable in your own skin.

2/17 Mercury Semisquare Neptune: Communication That’s Easily Misunderstood

With Mercury and Neptune in a complicated transit, it becomes easier to misunderstand others or come off as if we’re speaking too vaguely.

So, it might be a day when things get lost in translation due to others being foggy on the details or not paying attention to the facts because you’re spacier than typical.

The best course of action is to hold off on responding until you’re feeling mentally sharp again. Also, please take your time because this aspect could impair our judgment.

2/18 Mars Semisextile Uranus: The Impulsive Urge To Take Risk

Mars and Uranus will be in a high-octane aspect that may cause us to feel more restless than usual.

Since this is a post-retrograde shadow transit, we’ve already experienced it a few times. Therefore, this will bring up issues from September 26th and December 8th regarding recklessness.

Today, try to find ways to stay grounded because our moods tend to fluctuate through this transit.

Because we feel wired, we can act on impulse, especially if we’re seeking instant gratification. This could lead to conflict with others if we’re trying to get our way immediately or lead to mishaps because we rushed things.

With this Transit, our tolerance is at an all-time low, making it easier to get frustrated with people whose pace is slow. Furthermore, because of the urge for excitement-seeking behavior, this could cause interpersonal issues.

To get things done, focus your nervous energy on resolving the issues you can control.

2/18 Mercury Sextile Jupiter: How To Have Lively Conversations

Mercury's sextile to Jupiter will revitalize our ability to communicate.

Getting in touch with pals you haven't seen or spoken to in a long is easy with this aspect.

Therefore, this could be a day filled with pleasant surprises from individuals you know, like bumping into old friends online or in person. People are simpler to communicate with, and events proceed as expected, so plans may go off without a hitch.

Because of the social nature of this transit, it might lead to rejuvenated relations with peers, new friendships, business partners, and romantic relationships.

Additionally, our minds tend to feel sharper than usual, allowing us to experience original thoughts and flashes of insight.

2/18 The Sun Enters Pisces: Boosting Your Ego Through Spiritual Things

On the 18th, Pisces Season begins, bringing with it a more sympathetic vibe.

During this sign’s season, we feel more encouraged to embrace our compassionate nature and gain a considerable boost from embracing our spiritual side. We typically feel more idealistic and are less egotistical under this influence.

This is because Pisces is a sensitive sign that opens us up to our intuition and empathic side. Therefore, we could have more of an urge to follow our gut instinct and be more giving to others.

Pisces energy enunciates the imaginative, creative, and the daydreamy parts of our mind more than usual. So this could be a more introspective time and viewing the world from an abstract lens. Also, we might find ourselves drawn to the arts, including poetry, movies, and spirituality.

2/19 Venus Sextile Pluto: Seeking A Profound Romance

An amicable transit from Venus and Pluto will put a need for deep amorous exchanges in the air.

For singles, this may produce intense types but in a fun and healthy way. Also, an aspect like this makes finding a genuine romantic partner simpler. If you’re in a committed union, this should make things pretty intense intimacy-wise and allowing the opportunity to connect on a soul level.

Our ability to healthily concentrate on finances works seamlessly under this alignment. This pronounces the urge to seek out the kinds of opportunities that will provide us with long-term success when it comes to careers.

2/19 New Moon in Pisces: How To Show Yourself Compassion

Sunday brings in a New Moon in Pisces, allowing us to see where we should adopt a more spiritual outlook on life.

A New Moon is about starting something fresh in the sign associated with the lunar event to improve our lives. That way, by the time we get to the Full Moon in that zodiac placement, we can see how the seeds we planted 6 months prior are flourishing.

Pisces is a sign that encourages us to be limitless in everything we do, be more compassionate, and to look at life from an abstract lens.

The mutable modality will feel this more than others, so those with placements in Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces between 00 and 10 degrees will be more impacted by this event.

Vibes For The Week

Transit Graph Photo by Sirius Software

This week’s vibes are a variety of harmonious and complex.

Romance is the highest energy on the graph and lasts through the week. Love life situations will be huge with all of the alignments, so this energy reflects the need for intimacy and amorous exchanges.

Solitude and emotional sensitivity will peak and valley throughout this week, intersecting the romantic vibes. Some of these energies could cause us to have moments where our moods fluctuate.

Mental energy will intersect all of these and peak along with ambition plus psychic energy. As a result, these next few days could cause us to be more analytical than typical while experiencing flashes of intuition.

Transits For The Week

What a mixed-bagged week!

On a positive note, we will get breaks from some of the harsher energies but also feel motivated to take care of what needs to be settled due to the more complex alignments.

Transits For February 13th to 19th:

2/13 The Moon Transits Scorpio: Dealing With Deep Emotions

2/14 The Moon Transiting Sagittarius: Looking On The Brightside

2/15 Mars Sesquiquadrate Pluto: How To Speak Recklessly Part 3

2/15 Venus Conjunct Neptune: Experiencing Ethereal Moments In Love

2/16 Sun Conjunct Saturn: Getting Real About Ego Issues

2/17 Mercury Semisquare Neptune: Communication That’s Easily Misunderstood

2/17 Sun Semisquare Chiron: Learning How To Express Yourself

2/18 The Sun Enters Pisces: Boosting Your Ego Through Spiritual Things

2/18 Mercury Sextile Jupiter: How To Have Lively Conversations

2/18 Mars Semisextile Uranus: The Impulsive Urge To Take Risk

2/19 Venus Sextile Pluto: Seeking A Profound Romance

2/19 New Moon in Pisces: How To Show Yourself Compassion

Use this week to connect with your higher vibes and find ways to stay calm on high-octane days.

Have a wonderful week!!!