This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For February 6th to 12th, 2023

After 2/12 months, Mercury leaves Capricorn and transits into Aquarius in this week's Astrology, allowing us to bust out of mental ruts.

In this week’s Astrology, Mercury finally transits out of Capricorn and enters Aquarius allowing us to get out of mental ruts. Venus will be very active over the next 7 days pronouncing the urge to work on our love life and financial situations. And Mercury will make most of the transits this week, allowing us to clear up communication that occurred during its retrograde.

2/6 Mercury Sextile Neptune: High Vibrational Communication pt. 3

A dose of high-vibe energy will be produced by the post-retrograde shadow transit that we currently have with Mercury and Neptune.

Harmonious configurations like this should allow us to have a civil conversation and help to mellow out some of the nastier energies from the regressive cycle.

Because this is healing energy, there will be a yearning to reconnect with our high-vibrational side. So, if you’ve been off track with spiritual goals and making sure you’re feeling grounded, this will motivate you to get back in alignment. Also, this could have been a period to reconnect with intuition after feeling psychically disconnected.

So, this could be a time of rediscovering the scenarios above or becoming grounded through these practices.

Mercury and Neptune connected in an easygoing aspect promote responsible and compassionate social interaction. And this transit is fabulous for engaging in conversations about philosophy, literature, music, art, or poetry.

Christmas Eve and January 1st of this year were the last times we experienced this alignment, so it could bring up these scenarios from the dates mentioned.

2/6 Venus Sextile Chiron: Realizing Your Worth In Relationships Because You’ve Healed

Venus will make an alignment with Chiron, which could help us see how over-sacrificing ourselves in relationships comes at a cost to our time and self-esteem.

This alignment highlights the need to love ourselves more and to stop putting relationships above our needs. Therefore, we could have a reflective day to recognize why we must curb people-pleasing behavior.

Hence, this could help us examine why we need approval from others and consider why we desire to feel chosen.

With Venus and Chiron, we frequently examine the causes of our unhappiness and the issues that need to be resolved in our romantic relationships. A transit like this enables us to explore our self-worth and discover who we are outside of the context of a committed union.

2/7 Venus Semisquare Pluto: An Elevated Sense Of Suspicion

Venus will be a part of a complex transit with Pluto that will have us reevaluating our financial, romantic, and interpersonal connections.

If you are in an unbalanced relationship, this could be when you learn the truth about things you had previously suspected, such as unfair behavior and other forms of duplicity.

A transit like this allows us to see the truth about someone who takes advantage or exerts dominance in financial and romantic scenarios. Because this elevates feelings of suspicion, it might be a time when you get an inkling about unscrupulous behavior. As a result, this could lead to uncovering something that has been suspected for a while now.

On the other hand, this might inflate unwarranted mistrust for those in healthy relationships.

Consequently, this may lead to doubtful thoughts about seemingly minor things, especially if you feel insecure on that day. And this is when you might start to question other people's generosity in money. But try your best to shake those feelings off and approach the situation logically.

Because this transit magnifies worrying about relationships, do your best to practice mindfulness so you aren't reacting to what might be nothing.

2/8 Venus Sextile Uranus: Ready To Upgrade Your Romantic World

Thursday brings in a need for change for healthy reasons due to a transit from Venus and Uranus.

We will be inspired to achieve our romantic and professional goals.

As a result, we get the self-assurance to take the initiative, be passionate about life, look for better ways to make money, and draw the right people and opportunities to ourselves.

There can be a sudden need to update your love life in a way that would be advantageous to you in the long run.

Venus and Uranus in an alignment such as this promotes the urge to put yourself out there and end your dating slump if you're single. This is also helpful in rethinking your love life strategy and opening up your dating pool to better alternatives.

If you're in a committed relationship, this could be a time to increase your intimacy, be more spontaneous, and take the opportunity to go on exhilarating dates. So, this could be a revitalizing time for your union.

Speaking of revitalization, this is also a time to do a much-needed update to our appearance. Venus and Uranus enunciates the impulse to revamp our hair, clothing, and other accessories in this configuration.

We can feel pressured to take more chances and put ourselves out there regarding our careers. You might either reevaluate your current role or search for something more aligned with who you are now.

And, when the planet that governs money, Venus, along with Uranus, a celestial body about expecting the unexpected, we tend to have lucky moments regarding finances. So, this might lead to a situation where sudden monetary gain occurs.

2/9 Mercury Semisextile Saturn: A Lack Of Warmth In Communication pt.4

Mercury is out of its retrograde shadow but making some overlapping alignments.

Since this is a post-regressive cycle transit, it will be a time to resolve problematic communication from December 23rd, January 3rd, and January 14th.

So, this allows us to resolve inverse cycle scenarios involving a lack of warmth with others.

Even though we’ve moved past most of these energies, this transit could bring a sense of heaviness regarding our thoughts. However, we could find a better solution to dealing with weighty feelings.

One of the things with this transit is it causes us to not be in the mood to talk with others, so there may be a need for some alone time. However, since this is a post-shadow transit, it might be a time of clarification with conversations that were off-putting because of an icy delivery or minimal response to text messages.

Therefore, if we gave the impression or received an unempathetic response, this could be a time to understand where the other person was coming from.

And this could lead to a resolution with highly critical people.

2/9 Mercury Sesquiquadrate Mars: Got A Dirty Mouth pt. 6

Mercury and Mars have done a dance for the last bunch of months within their retrograde cycles; some were harmonious, and others more complex; this just happens to be the ladder.

Because this is a post-retrograde-shadow transit, we will experience themes from both planets' inverse cycles.

This could be a day when you feel especially sensitive and have zero tolerance for the littlest inconvenience. One benefit of having a low threshold is that it prompts us to eventually speak up in situations where we need to make our opinions known.

Thus, this can be the appropriate time to resolve a lingering problem. So, this could be when you’re addressing something that’s built up since the retrograde, and now is the time to assert yourself. Or you might be in an excellent position to speak up for people who need advocacy.

On the unhealthy end of this transit, we deal with those trying to provoke us into a disagreement. However, try not to indulge anyone who’s looking for an argument.

Additionally, avoid reacting to those who get their jollies from confrontation. Otherwise, a journey like this accentuates the desire to be correct in a debate, which could result in combative talks.

So, if you're feeling particularly irritable, consider using this energy to accomplish something, stay busy, or engage in a vigorous workout to help you calm down.

2/10 Mercury Conjunct Pluto: Communication That’s Profound

Mercury will Conjunct Pluto, which could help us have deep conversations and find the answers to things that seemed hidden beneath the surface.

What's lovely about this is it is a sophisticated way to communicate with people and promotes having profound exchanges with others. Also, this allows us to speak the truth in a way that doesn't come off abrasive. So, it gives us a chance, to be honest without backlash since others are receptive to what we have to say.

Today might offer us the opportunity to be analytical and the ability to resolve deep-rooted complexities. Thus, if something has been brewing for a while, this will be the alignment to fix it.

Some of the reasons for this is Mercury, in a conjunction with Pluto, is excellent for transformative self-analysis, leading to better self-awareness. Because of how this transit operates it also helps us seek better-coping mechanisms.

An alignment like this is great for seeing where we might have been the problem or assessing a situation logically. Also, we’re able to dissect uncomfortable scenarios and get to the bottom of things without getting our emotions involved.

This is the kind of transit that might help us understand some previously confusing facts. In other words, you might be able to uncover something that seemed unanswerable.

Hopefully, it will help clarify areas of our lives that seemed like a mystery.

2/11 Mercury Transits Into Aquarius: How To Upgrade Your Mindset

After 2 months, we're finally getting Mercury in a new sign.

A surprising wave of enlivening ideas appears with this planet entering Aquarius.

Our capacity to think outside the box will come naturally because we will observe things more sophisticatedly. We think in cutting-edge, original ways with a combination such as this making it helpful for creating a solution to complex topics.

Socially, this can be excellent for simple get-togethers with friends.

When Mercury and Aquarius are coupled, the urge for social interaction is potent. So, it ushers in the need to converse with our friends, form new relationships, and be more accepting of people from all walks of life.

We also seek out community within this Ingress, so connecting with those on the same wavelength becomes easier. This could also encourage us to join memberships, groups, or associations finally we’ve been interested in for a while.

Also, this brings in networking vibes, so recommendations, matchmaking, and word of mouth spread easier with this combination.

2/11 Mars Sextile Chiron: Gaining Momentum And Pushing Through Hard Times

Mars will connect with Chiron in a way that can help us release old stories holding us back.

And this is our 3rd round with this configuration.

The last times we felt these transits were September 17th and December 19th, and now we have the final version of this as a retrograde post-alignment.

The relationship between Mars and Chiron may provide us with a chance to let go of old stories that have been holding us back.

Because of this alignment's motivational boost, we’re able to take necessary steps to improve unpleasant circumstances.

This transit is a perfect example of turning unfortunate circumstances into something marvelous.

One of the biggest advantages of this alignment is the ability to persevere under challenging circumstances. As a result, during this Transit, your endurance will be in overdrive, enabling you the determination to take on difficulties that you previously didn't think you could face.

One of the beautiful things about this is that it gives us a sense of self-assurance that enables us to be more driven, assured in our abilities, and free of the uncertainty that weighs us down.

With this one, we might find ourselves decompressing from the day's drama through constructive means, like exercise and other ways to blow off steam.

2/12 Sun Semisquare Jupiter: Exaggerated Confidence

Sunday has a mixed bag of alignments that might make us feel unjustifiably confident and demotivated the next.

Due to the Sun's complex aspect to Jupiter, wafting levels of enthusiasm could be higher than usual.

Energetically this gives off a lively tone, so we might feel upbeat, ready for an escapade, or in a knowledge-seeking mood. Also, this configuration promotes confidence and luck that comes from taking a chance.

However, this transit inflates entitlement issues and might pronounce the opportunistic side of others. Additionally, due to the nature of this aspect, reckless behavior is more prevalent, causing clumsy mishaps to occur.

2/12 Sun Semisextile Neptune: A Delusional Sense Of Self

Lastly, the Sun will be in a complex configuration to Neptune, making for a hazy experience.

Because we also have that overboard transit with Jupiter, this one could add to the careless energy of the day.

Try not to act impulsively because this arrangement could make us feel unanchored.

To put it another way, this transit magnifies seeing the world through an unrealistic lens. Therefore, try to be careful not to react to others out of mistrust or to make regrettable choices due to the impulsive energy of this configuration.

Additionally, we could have moments of self-doubt creep in because this alignment creates an unrealistic sense of self in a deflating way.

Vibes For The Week

Considering this is a busy 7 days of transit, the vibes of this week are a mixed bag.

On the 6th, imagination and confusion are present, along with psychic energy, plus family and friends. This could be a day where you’re more sensitive than typical to energies and also have major intuitive hits.

One of the best ways to deal with this energy is to ensure you’re taking moments to rejuvenate, especially if you’re picking up on other people's vibes.

From the 7th to the 8th, romance is the highest on the graph and is connected to emotional sensitivity. Because of some of the transits, we could feel easily triggered due to all of the relationship energy this week. We could feel more vulnerable than usual, which can sometimes seem awkward due to feeling our feelings.

Mental energy is present from the 8th to 11 while intersecting solitude. With all of the Mercurial transits this week, we will feel more analytical than typical, causing us to need time with our thoughts.

And there is a smidge of psychic energy and more solitude from the 11th to the 12th. With this, we could have another few days of intuitive hits leading to needing space to process what kind of vibes we’re picking up.

Transits For The Week

At least this week offers a mix of transits that lead to productivity and a solid mental bandwidth. One thing’s for sure; we’ll be able to tap into our intellectual side, making it an excellent 7 days for problem-solving.

Transits For February 6th to 12th:

  • 2/6 Mercury Sextile Neptune: High Vibrational Communication pt.3
  • 2/6 Venus Sextile Chiron: Realizing Your Worth In Relationships Because You’ve Healed
  • 2/7 Venus Semisquare Pluto: An Elevated Sense Of Suspicion
  • 2/8 Venus Sextile Uranus: Ready To Upgrade Your Romantic World
  • 2/9 Mercury Semisextile Saturn: A Lack Of Warmth In Communication pt.4
  • 2/9 Mercury Sesquiquadrate Mars: Got A Dirty Mouth pt. 6
  • 2/10 Mercury Conjunct Pluto: Communication That’s Profound
  • 2/11 Mercury Transits Into Aquarius: How To Upgrade Your Mindset
  • 2/11 Mars Sextile Chiron: Gaining Momentum And Pushing Through Hard Times
  • 2/12 Sun Semisquare Jupiter: Exaggerated Confidence
  • 2/12 Sun Semisextile Neptune: A Delusional Sense Of Self

Use this week to upgrade your intelligence and understand yourself more deeply because self-knowledge is power.

Have a wonderful week!!

