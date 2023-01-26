Venus Goes Into Pisces On January 27th, 2023

On January 27th, Venus will transit into Pisces, allowing us to take a more spiritual approach to love life situations.

Venus in Pisces Photo by Image by author

“If there’s no spiritual connection, count me out!”

As we leave the detached vibes of Venus in Aquarius, we now head for an approach that’s otherworldly as this planet transits into Pisces.

Having Pisces aligned with Venus will shift how we look at relationships along with finances and make it more of a storybook tone.

Venus enjoys connecting to this sign placement because it’s exalted in Pisces.

Essential Dignities is an Astrological method of determining which signs perform better in some planets or have a tough time in others. With so many Astrological combos, there are points when a grouping might run into snags as it’s coupled with a specific Zodiac Sign.

Luckily, Pisces and Venus go together like ice cream and sprinkles.

As a matter of fact, Neptune, the modern ruler of Pisces, is the higher octave of Venus, meaning it is a loftier expression of this planet. These two play together well and bring out the best qualities in this configuration.

A combo like this enhances our need for dreamy romance, spiritual love, and ethereal experiences in our unions. This is the opposite tone from what we had in Aquarius, which was lovely but not the most romantic.

Now, I'm not saying romance didn't happen while Venus was an Aquarius because it certainly did; however, our focus was more friends-oriented and other platonic connections. What takes the romance out of Venus in Aquarius is it's more of think before you date someone tone.

Let's say you had a wall up during Venus in Aquarius, or you just were not as focused on the romance part. This could be a moment where you're finally allowing yourself to be open to a relationship and leading with your idealistic foot. With Venus and Pisces, we're able to drop the front that many of us carry when it comes to courtship.

So, if you were playing it cool, this could be a time where you're realizing, you know what? I need to drop the facade and just be open. It’s counterproductive to pretend we aren’t into someone; that’s how we miss out on a fantastic person.

With Venus and Pisces, overthinking and playing it cool regarding romance goes out the window.

One fascinating feature of this configuration is that it urges us to relinquish control and get swept away. However, this can be seen as a neutral expression because surrendering too hard can be a slippery slope. Sometimes losing yourself is needed; other times, that can turn into a lower vibrational issue.

So hopefully, in Pisces, we can learn the art of healthy vulnerability.

There are points in our lives when we need to surrender regarding relationships, so this could be an opportunity to let those guards down and be open to a deep connection.

In terms of creativity, this Ingress helps clear up blocks causing us to feel uninspired.

Therefore, if you were experiencing some sort of artistic slump, Venus transiting Pisces might amplify your ability to bust out of that rut.

With Venus in Pisces, we feel a creative blast of inspiration to make some art. And whether that's music, poetry, sketching, photography, or graphic design, you'll be able to lose yourself in your craft and just create something magical.

Activities-wise, the creative energy will be potent, making this the perfect vibe for a paint-and-sip with your friends or romantic partner.

Since Pisces is one of the signs associated with feeling, this would be perfect for losing yourself in some live music. Whether this is going to a concert at one of those big stadiums or to your local dive bar, it’s terrific for soaking up the feel-good vibes of a musical event.

Because Venus is about how we adorn ourselves and spend money, we could have a stronger impulse than typical to splurge on high-vibe items.

In other words, our need to add to our crystal collection could feel more pronounced than average. With clothes and hair, we could go through a brief phase of buying things to nurture our inner hippy. Or the urge to purchase décor that gives off that shabby chic look could feel like our vibe for the moment.

Regarding our finances, this energy is lax because it's not super action-oriented.

However, this is not to say that something good can't happen here financially. Within this energy, it’s more about drawing and manifesting things to yourself. So, this could be a good excuse to focus on the law of attraction for material gains.

Another neutral expression of this regarding money is that we won’t have as tight of a grip on our wallets, so splurging will become easier. The good thing about this is we get the inclination to treat ourselves to the items we usually won’t buy because they aren’t practical. So, this will help us do something nice for ourselves for a change.

However, we’ll need to be mindful of what we have in our budget because there’s a tendency to believe we have more than we do. Therefore, try to be aware and remember that you’re not at an open bar; there will be a bill later that needs to be settled.

Now, of course, there's always a lower vibration as there is any time a planet transits a sign.

And with this, you want to be aware of losing yourself too much. In other words, Pisces’ energy is about surrendering and being open to everything and everyone.

Pisces combined with the planet of love, can enunciate the urge to meld with others resulting in not being able to individuate.

Therefore, when it comes to love, you want to ensure you aren’t losing yourself because you’re so drawn to someone. Another way this could unfold is not showing the real you because you’re wanting to come off as something you aren’t to win a romantic interest over.

Venus transiting Pisces promotes being starry-eyed about people, which can also be problematic if we ignore red flags.

The lovely thing about Pisces energy is that it is accepting and understanding of others; however, it’s vital to use your discretion. It’s crucial to ensure you have limits with certain people, especially boundaries within love and money, because reality can get blurry under this ingress.

Also, escapism could become a way to cope with hard-to-deal-with scenarios.

So, try to be mindful that you aren’t losing yourself to evade complex situations. Avoidance of the things we need to take care of happens too quickly in Pisces; if you need a break, it's understandable; just try to make sure it hasn’t become an unhealthy habit.

Even with the lower expressions, Venus in Pisces is a time to be easygoing and abstract about the things we enjoy, along with our love life plus finances.

Let’s soak these spiritual vibes up.