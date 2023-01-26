This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 23rd to 29th, 2023

In this week's astrological forecast, Venus will enter Pisces, allowing us to immerse ourselves in romantic relationships that are fit for a fairytale. And the Moon will produce the most transits that make us feel emotions more strongly.

Sun in space Photo by Image by author

We have a fascinating week full of planetary transits.

In this week’s Astrology, Venus transits into Pisces, allowing us to be more vulnerable regarding love life scenarios. Mercury and Venus will make an even amount of alignments producing a need to focus on self-worth, love life, and inner dialog. Also, the Sun and Moon will make most of the aspects in the next 7 days, resulting in feeling more in touch with our emotions, fluctuating moods, and confidence levels.

1/23 Mercury Semisquare Saturn pt. 3 Self-criticism

Our moods could go from icy to gloomy with a Mercury post-shadow transit being made today.

Mercury connecting to Saturn in these configurations results in technical difficulties with communication.

To put it another way, today might be a day when we require assistance to successfully communicate our viewpoints, which could make us appear misinformed. Additionally, try to avoid thinking poorly of yourself or being unduly judgmental of others because these alignments tend to bring out the disparaging side in everyone.

Also, Mercury is in the post-shadow portion of its retrograde cycle, so we will see a close-out of alignments that have already occurred. The last time this happened was 2 days before the pre-shadow on December 10th, 2022. Then we saw this again on Jan 14, so think back to those days regarding these types of scenarios.

1/24 Moon in Pisces: The Importance Of Healthy Escapism

Tuesday brings us a Moon in Pisces just before Venus enters this sign.

A Moon in the sign of the tethered fish brings a spiritual tone to the air, a need to connect with higher vibes, and enunciates our compassionate side.

We could also feel drawn to creative outlets such as art, music, poetry, photography, or writing on this day. Activities like this during a Pisces Moon promote healthy escapism, especially if stressed out. If you don’t want to do anything at all, this is also excellent for watching a good movie.

Alignment-wise, this Moon is mixed-bagged, so we will get two harmonious and a few uncomfortable connections from the lunar energy.

The more complex alignment will be with Mars and Pluto, which could cause us to fixate on things that are out of our control and bring up feelings of animosity.

However, the Moon will make aspects to Uranus and Neptune in a way that could help us shake things up while learning the importance of channeling our energy appropriately.

1/25 Venus Semisquare Chiron: Wanting To Heal From Past Disappointment

On the 25th, Venus and Chiron form a semisquare that may cause you to harbor unresolved feelings toward people who have mistreated you.

Because of our charitable nature, we might have experienced scenarios where others have taken advantage, so an alignment like this could drudge up those old memories.

Since Venus governs relationships and money, some thoughts could relate to our love life or work-related situations. So, our mind could gloss over how we helped others only to feel cheated.

Try to be gentle with yourself when these feelings come up. Use this as a reminder to prioritize your needs and establish appropriate boundaries.

1/25 Venus Semisextile Pluto: Intensity In Relationships

More relationship transits with Venus occur; this time, it connects to Pluto.

A complex transit like this could urge us to reevaluate our financial, romantic, and interpersonal connections.

If we are committed to one another, there may be doubts about seemingly insignificant details. Hence, we could have moments when we’re feeling hyper-suspicious about behavior and turn something small into something it’s not.

Try to ground yourself if possible and ask clarifying questions if you feel this way but healthily. Otherwise, it could lead to arguments if we approach a spouse confrontationally.

Also, this enunciates feelings of distrust regarding finances and generosity, so try to be mindful of questioning someone’s kind motives.

1/25 Sun Sextile Jupiter: How To Chase Luck

Just in the nick of time, we get a great alignment between the Sun and Jupiter that brings a festive and lucky vibe to the air. With some of the transits this week, we could use this optimistic boost.

A harmonious alignment of the Sun and Jupiter makes us feel upbeat and that we can finally move forward without obstacles.

So, if there have been any roadblocks, this transit helps you push through and get back on track. These kinds of Jupiter transits also frequently increase luck, so hopefully, you're experiencing fortunate moments this week.

We feel an inflated sense of self but in a good way with this energy.

An alignment like this is excellent for boosting our confidence and allowing us to feel good about ourselves again, resulting in healthy ego expression. For this reason, we could feel motivated to take risks that lead to rewards since this combination aids in finding fortunate opportunities.

Because we’re feeling happier under this energy, there is a need to be social. Therefore, we might be open to going out, seeing friends, or making plans to throw a shindig.

And this is excellent for getting started on a path of personal development or even engaging with spirituality.

1/26 Moon in Aries: The Importance Of Choosing You For A Change

Thursday brings us a Moon in Aries, which could help us take action if we’ve felt sluggish.

With energy like this, we will feel energized to get things going since this is a sign of taking the initiative. This could be a day when you’re feeling the need to be active, which could translate into being social, exercising, and other physical activities to burn off this hyper vibe.

Aries combined with lunar energy could help us put our needs first. In other words, if we’ve been overly sacrificial during the Moon in Pisces on the 26th, this could be a time for us to concentrate on our needs instead of being readily available for others.

The Aries Moon will make complicated transits to Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Chiron, and Uranus. For this reason, we could feel fired up emotionally due to communication, love life situations, responsibilities, and things not going as planned.

Luckily, it connects with Mars and Jupiter in a way that can motivate us to change our circumstances. Even with the edgy tone an Aries Moon can bring, this will be a time when we can push through hardcore emotions and take action on things that bog us down.

1/27 Venus enters Pisces: Seeking A Dream-like Romance

Venus will Transit into Pisces on Friday, so if you've been searching for a reason to let loose and be dreamy, this ingress has you covered.

In Pisces, Venus is in its glory since it can be free to let its hair down while having a wonderful time and not worrying about anything else. This setup offers us the want to simply give up control and let ourselves be carried away, which is one of its great pleasures.

A storybook-like outlook on romance is emphasized during Venus in Pisces.

This is because we tend to be more in touch with the part of ourselves that appreciates a good fairytale in our love life. Hence this can be when you're finally letting yourself be emotionally available or if you’re single, you’re ultimately more open to romance.

Take advantage of this opportunity to explore your creative side and let yourself go healthily and safely. Utilize this time to reconnect with your creative side and let yourself go healthily.

1/27 Mercury Square Chiron: Repairing The Way You Speak With Yourself

We could feel like we need a moment to process our overactive minds on the 27th.

Mercury is connecting to Chiron in a complex transit, so the need for space to deal with personal issues will be vital. The air may get tense in the upcoming days, so if you're feeling stressed, try to anchor your energy.

You might feel like you are coming across differently than you intended because of the energetic difficulty of expressing yourself when this transit is in effect.

Overly judging oneself and others can sometimes become problematic during this alignment so try to reel yourself in if possible.

Heavy stress could result from things not coming out perfect since a configuration like this pronounces the need to come off polished. This could work against you of feel as though your creativity doesn’t measure up to others or your own standards.

So, this transit could reveal where perfectionism has kept you from progressing, and it's time to make changes. Try to be lenient with yourself as you gloss over the harsh thoughts in your mind and know this is coming up so you can find a solution to unhealthy inner dialog.

Since this was part of the Mercury Retrograde transits, we experienced this twice. The first hit was around December 14th, then on January 11th. Therefore, it could bring up scenarios from those dates involving these topics.

1/28 Sun Semisquare Neptune: Feeling Less Sure Of Yourself

With the Sun in a complicated transit to Neptune, we could experience moments of self-doubt.

I suggest doing things to boost your confidence because this can inflate feelings of unsureness. Try not to get too lost in your thoughts because this also enunciates unrealistic thinking that can cause us to go off the deep end. Therefore, we have to be aware of hypochondria and self-deception.

We also must be mindful of our susceptibility to unethical people, especially regarding money and individuals that aren't right for us, as our judgment can be a little hazy today.

One of the best ways to channel this energy is through spiritual attunement, so today, it’s perfect for buying crystals, receiving reiki, meditation, or getting a tarot reading. Or another way to mitigate the harshness of this energy is through music, writing, drawing, and other creative outlets.

1/29 Sun Trine Mars: How To Be A Go-Getter Part 2

Due to the Sun's trine to Mars on this day, we can feel more driven than usual to pursue our goals.

Mars is no longer moving retrograde, which is why this transit is occurring.

Anytime the outer planets and Mars make a trine to the Sun, it’s due to their retrograde periods. This happens when these heavenly bodies move in or out of the regressive cycles.

But here’s the beautiful part about this configuration, if you've struggled with a lack of motivation or felt deflated, your sense of cheerfulness ought to return in full force.

Energetically, we can feel invigorated and like our former selves once more as a result of the vibes of this alignment. This kind of transit enables us to emerge from ruts and connect with our genuine potential plus courageous side.

As a result, we could act on something we previously felt too nervous to initiate. Due to the nature of this arrangement, we might be more willing to take chances or seize opportunities that will enable us to accomplish our objectives in the best possible way.

Harmonious transits of the Sun and Mars bring out our adventurous side. Therefore, we may feel more inclined to socialize because we have the bandwidth to be open to communication and new experiences.

And this ignites our passionate side.

Hence, this may be a period when we are more magnetic than usual and draw attention in a flirtatious manner. And for those in committed unions, this could be an intimately daring few days with lots of thrilling moments.

1/29 Moon in Taurus: Healthy Ways To Ground Turbulent Emotions

Sunday brings in a Moon in Taurus, which could help us steady our emotions after a crazy week.

With a Moon in Taurus, we will have to look for ways to make this Sunday more comfortable and filled with feel-good vibes. Taurus is an energy where we feel more grounded emotionally and choose the softer aspects of life rather than being enthralled in chaos.

Lunar energy like this could put us in the mood to make comfort food, shop for quality items, and pamper ourselves. So, this is our opportunity to treat ourselves because we deserve it after a tough week.

This Moon is making difficult transits to Jupiter and Saturn. The connection to Saturn is primarily the most complex because it could bring in a gloomy tone but only for a short period. With Jupiter, we must be aware not to go overboard with indulgences.

But, it is making favorable alignments to Mercury, Neptune, and Pluto. These connections will help us enjoy easy communication, connect with our spiritual side, and get to the bottom of unanswered things.

Vibes For The Week

Transits Graph Photo by Sirius Software

For having a mixed-bag week, the vibes are primarily decent.

At the beginning of the week, there's a smidge of solitude, emotional sensitivity, and psychic energy. So, there might be low-key moments of feeling sensitive to energies. With a multitude of alignments concerning our emotions, this will be a week where we can feel more triggered than usual.

However, it's followed by a ton of good luck vibes and social energy from the 22nd to the 25th. So, even with the harsher energies, there will be opportunities to push through obstacles and shift to less prosperous situations.

A romantic tone sweeps through from the 25th to the 27th.

Because this is a week of Venus happenings, we will see an uptick in amorous exchanges. So this could be a time to feel more social, flirty, and reignite passion in committed unions.

And over the weekend, the psychic energy pics back up along with ambitious, mental, and a smidgen of good luck. This will allow us to get back on track and take care of our needs after a long week.

Transits For The Week

The fourth week of January is anything but boring! Sure, we have some harder alignments, but there are also sweet spots and an opportunity On Sunday to feel upbeat again and let off some steam.

Use this week to work on your being your own worst critic so you can realize your full potential.

Have a wonderful week!!!