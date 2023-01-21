The New Moon In Aquarius Forecast: January 21st, 2023

The Aquarius New Moon will help us finally take concrete steps toward being ourselves unabashedly.

We have the New Moon at 1 degree of Aquarius on January 21st at 12:43 PM Pacific, which is 3:43 PM EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation will occur in your area.

Our second lunar event of the year and the first New Moon of 2023 is in full swing.

With the New Moon in the water bearer sign, Aquarius season, and Uranus, the planet that currently rules this zodiac placement, we have 3 events occurring in this energy, one after the other.

Energetically, this will help motivate us to bust out of stale periods and finally gain some momentum. So, this could feel like a period of sudden breakthroughs.

There are two chart rulers for the Moon: Saturn and Uranus. Saturn is the ancient Ruler of Aquarius, so it's essential to examine its condition during this lunation.

Saturn is in a complicated transit with Neptune called a Semisquare.

We learn the value of setting boundaries with others to avoid feeling physically and spiritually drained when Saturn and Neptune align in a complex alignment. We'll also look at why, in this situation, we need to strike a balance between overconfidence and gullibility.

Uranus is connected to the Lunar Nodes in a way that promotes making updates to our lives. Therefore, if you’ve wanted to revamp situations, relationships, and anything to do with resources, this is an excellent place to start.

With the exception of one transit, the Moon is in excellent condition.

An aspect pattern called a T-square is forming due to the Moon's complex transit with the Lunar Nodes.

With energy like this, our emotions could feel all over the place because we have to release something unhealthy in favor of better opportunities. Sometimes removing what you’re used to, even if it's not good for you, is challenging, yet, if it leads to greener pastures, why not step out of an old comfort zone?!

However, it will be in harmonious connections to Mars, Jupiter, and Pluto.

Even with some of the harder alignments, we could shake off the things that cause our emotions to feel out of whack and look on the bright side. With these mitigating connections, we will have the extra stamina to transform stagnant circumstances. This should get us in the mood to take a break from our stressors and let our hair down.

Signs that will experience this lunar event will be the Fixed modality Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius between 0 to 8 degrees of these Zodiac placements.

Stay tuned for the Aquarius New Moon Zodiac forecast to get a deeper look at how this will affect your placement.

Vibes For The New Moon in Aquarius

The vibes for this Moon have varying tones to it.

There's a steady stream of psychic energy that's intersecting solitude. Our intuitive side will be in full effect during this Moon, which could result in needing time to decipher what you're picking up psychically.

Emotional sensitivity intersects with mental, family and friends, and solitude. This could be when you're feeling the need to detach from your emotions resulting in needing space from others.

During this time, you might feel too extra sensory and be in your head all at once, causing you to feel off-kilter.

Aquarius New Moon Reflective Questions

New Moons are about embodying the favorable characteristics of a sign and creating something in our lives according to those tenets. That way, by the time we get to the Full Moon in a particular sign, we can integrate these qualities and create something solid in that particular sign.

Where do you see yourself regarding Aquarius energy in the next 6 months?

What do you hope to build by the time we get to the Full Moon in this sign which occurs on August 1st, 2023?

Concerning Aquarian themes in your life, consider the following essential points:

Do you want to live a more unorthodox life?

Realizing why you need to move past ingrained habits so you see progress in your life?

At a turning point causing you to break out of ruts in favor of more innovation?

Ready to awaken to new experiences because you see there’s more to life than the run-of-the-mill everyday things?

Seeking ways to take more risks and to be a little more daring?

Looking to take actions that promote progression to Improve your situation?

Interesting in becoming a person who embraces change?

At a point where you must live on your terms without letting societal norms limit you?

Ready to build up your confidence, so you embrace your eccentric side?

Interested in aligning with others who are on the same wavelength as you?

Ready to pursue the goals you put on the back burner to make others comfortable?

Do you require more autonomy to pursue your interests?

Seeing its time to make an effort to understand higher ideas?

Fascinated in trying new techniques to raise your intelligence?

Interested in connecting to your scientific side?

Ready to become savvier regarding intricate things and tech?

Have the urge to get involved in the kind of work that benefits all of humanity?

Increased open-mindedness?

Learn the art of healthy detachment and let go of emotions that hold you back.

Finally ready to join memberships, groups, and other networking activities?

Instead of being too consumed when dating, are you ready to practice healthy detachment in love?

We can use Aquarius' inventiveness to develop new methods to push ourselves past our comfort zones. When we are over being over it, the energy of Aquarius enters our lives resulting in an eagerness to change our circumstances.

The spirit of Aquarius encourages us to take some risks that will improve our situation by putting ourselves back out there. We reawakened to the activities we had put off because life got in the way, and we start to look for ways to pursue goals we had previously written off as unattainable.

In this sign, we experience breakthroughs. Therefore, if anything appears to be impossible, Aquarius aids in our having an "aha!" moment that provides us with a resolution to a problem that seemed to have no hope of being solved.

These breakthroughs teach us how to transform our way of life. So, this can aid in considering how to make the best of our current situation.

Authenticity is crucial in life and a massive theme of Aquarius. The side of us we've repressed to appease other people awakens in this sign causing us to find ourselves again. We get greater self-assurance and can pursue the priorities we previously put on hold.

Aquarius teaches us why being concerned with what others think slows us down, so now it's time to feel secure in who we are and go after our goals. So, this might kick off a new start where you embrace who you are unabashedly.

Creating a supportive network is how we thrive as humans, so this could begin a new start where you connect with those on the same wavelength as you.

With this Sign, we become aware of the value of interacting with others and cultivating a close-knit community. Therefore, on a social level, this is a period to put more effort into reconnecting with old friends, making new ones, or joining groups with similar interest.

Improving society is also a massive theme in this energy.

Considering this is a sign that thinks about how to contribute to the betterment of society, this could be a new start in assisting others. So, if you ever wanted to lend a helping hand, volunteer, or support a good cause, this might be when you’re feeling ready to lend assistance to those in need.

If you are setting intentions for this sign, consider how to make the most effective plan for yourself.

New Moon in Aquarius Checklist

Aquarius is a complex sign about using your ingenuity to create something better and to live a life of progress. So, use this checklist to get started on the water bearer’s approach to leveling up.

Checklist For Aquarius Things To Do:

More freedom should be cultivated in one's life.

Change how you think about the situation by healthily detaching from your emotions.

Establish a connection with your true self.

Regardless of what others say, embrace your eccentric side because being regular is dull.

Take more chances and add more adventure to your life.

Break out of your rut, so you reconnect to your livelier side.

If you must act rebelliously, do so in a healthy manner.

Establish a connection with your higher intellect.

It's time to connect with those tuned into the same frequency since your vibe will draw your tribe.

Relinquish control over others and yourself, and practice healthy detachment.

Use this time to get back in touch with the folks who are indeed your people.

There are others who get and appreciate your cutting-edge personality, so go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated.

Consider how you can live a more creative life.

If the conventional approach isn't working, look for a more modern fix.

Your new superpower is going to be radical acceptance of yourself.

Write down the goals for adopting a more Aquarian outlook on life and how you intend to reach them by August. So, here’s to a life of forward movement.

Have an incredible New Moon.