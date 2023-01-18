This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 16th to 22nd, 2023

Mercury and Uranus will cease their retrograde motion in this week's astrological forecast, giving us the impression that we are finally gaining speed. A new moon in Aquarius and the start of the sign's season both present opportunities to push ourselves beyond our comfort zones.

We have a colorful and transformative week full of planetary transits.

In this week’s astrology, two planets will go out of their retrograde motion. Mercury goes direct, giving us more clarity about what to prioritize in our lives. After 5 ½ long months, Uranus will end its regressive motion, which will help us take more innovative action. Aquarius season starts this week, giving us the urge to step out of our comfort zone. And there will be a New Moon in Aquarius, which will help us understand the importance of making progress in our lives.

1/17 Venus Semisquare Jupiter: Going Overboard With Romance And Drinks

Jupiter and Venus will form a semisextile, which ought to give the atmosphere a social undertone.

The need to reward yourself will be significant because a transit like this is excellent for feeling festive. Furthermore, it makes us romantically exaggerate, so if someone is flirtatious, it could seem like they are going overboard with the charm.

1/18 Sun Conjunct Pluto: Consciously Transforming

The Sun and Pluto begin a new cycle with one another on the 18th, giving us a fresh start on how to step into our personal power.

Even though this is an intense alignment, it pronounces the need to heal from situations that don’t promote a healthy sense of self. An alignment like this can provide us with the urge to step into our personal power and regain control of our lives.

Therefore, we feel compelled to change unwholesome aspects of our life, such as controlling behaviors, impulsive actions, or interactions with egotistical people. In this energy, we examine the relationships and situations that lower our confidence so we can move forward from what no longer serves us.

Additionally, this gives us the motivation we require to develop more robust coping mechanisms.

1/18 Mercury Direct: Looking Back On How We Got Our Priorities Straight

One down, one more to go!

Mercury is the second to last planet to end its retrograde motion this month, leaving us with one celestial body in its regressive cycle.

On December 29th, Mercury went retrograde in Capricorn, causing us to review the areas of our lives that needed to become a priority.

In astrology, Capricorn represents authority and the quest for excellence. It requires maturity and making the efforts necessary to succeed. It also involves being content with our outward successes and striving hard to advance. As a result, we can feel the urge to get our priorities straight.

In Capricorn, a Mercury Retrograde in this sign could have caused us to look at issues about commitment. Therefore, we might have realized we’re dedicating ourselves to the wrong things and people.

A retrograde like this prompts us to think about how to advance or whether it's time to end a career. If there isn't room for advancement due to the Capricorn energy, we will feel the need to remove anything that won’t help us level up.

The Cardinal Signs Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn between 6 and 26 degrees of these placements would have experienced this retrograde more potently than other Zodiac placements.

Mercury in Capricorn RX dates to remember:

Transited Into Capricorn on December 6th

Goes Retro at 24 Capricorn at Shadow 8°

Pre-Retrograde Shadow 12/12 2022

Retrograde 12/29/2022

Turns Direct 1/18/23

Leaves Post Shadow 2/7/23

Moves Out Of Capricorn Feb 11th, 2023

1/20 Venus Conjunct Saturn: Committing To What’s Worth Your Time

With Venus and Saturn in a conjunction, you could feel ready for something that has staying power.

An alignment like this has a severe tone since it causes us to see where we need to get it together in our love life and finances. We get the urge to seek deeper commitments on all levels. It carries a gloomy tone because these planets connected in this way might have a dampening effect due to the cynical vibes of Saturn.

Some conjunctions are easier than others, and this one tends to have a little bit of that harshness. It can bring a sense of unfulfillment and a realization that you're not picking suitable people.

However, on a positive note, it nudges you in the right direction so that you prioritize working on your love life. That way, you’re committing yourself to suitable individuals. We reevaluate our commitments and if a romantic situation has longevity, especially if it’s a relationship lacking passion. Also, we look at our issues with being vulnerable to others.

A transit like this helps us get back on track in all areas of our lives, including financial situations. So, this could be when you’re figuring out the best strategies to earn more, creating a long-term business plan, or securing a job with permanence and advancement.

So even though this alignment is mixed-bagged, it does help us focus on taking care of our obligations, so we have a healthy love life and financial situation.

1/20 Sun enters Aquarius: Boosting Your Ego Through Humanitarian Activities

The levels of Aquarian energy are dominant this week.

We have 3 events that tie into this energy with Aquarius season and the New Moon in the sign of the water bearer. On top of that, Aquariuses' modern ruling planet, Uranus, goes out of retrograde in a few days.

All these Aquarian events occurring one after the other will feel energizing and help us feel motivated to progress in our lives.

With the Sun entering Aquarius, it opens up a brand-new channel for us to express ourselves.

In Aquarius, we try to come up with fresh ideas for leaving our comfort zones. And of course, this doesn’t have to be extreme; it could be as simple as trying a new place for lunch or shopping at a new supermarket rather than the old standard. Alternatively, if you’ve become bored with your regular gym, this might be the time to check out a new one across town just to change things up.

Socializing becomes a big theme in this energy. In other words, this could be when you’ve had enough alone time during Capricorn season, so now that the Sun is transiting Aquarius, you’re ready to mingle again. This Zodiac sign promotes getting out there and connecting with like-minded individuals, so we will feel the urge to take advantage of being sociable.

1/21 New Moon in Aquarius: How To Create Progress In Your Life

A New Moon in Aquarius occurs on Saturday!!

New Moons are about incorporating the positive attributes of a sign and building something in our lives according to those principles.

Aquarius is an inventive sign, and we can use that to come up with fresh ways to push ourselves out of our comfort zones. Our desire to improve our situation is vital, so we will feel the urge to take some chances that will enhance our circumstances.

The importance of social interaction and building a tight-knit community is brought to light by this Sign. So, we might place our focus on developing friendships to connect with individuals on the same wavelength as us.

Signs that will experience this lunar event stronger than others will be the Fixed modality, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius between 0 to 8 degrees of these Zodiac placements.

1/21 Mercury Quincunx Mars: Got A Dirty Mouth pt 5

Mercury and Mars are connecting tensely, so you may have a lower tolerance for others than average.

Mars and Mercury may be out of retrograde motion, but we’re still in the post-shadow phase for both these planets causing us to relive experiences from their regressive cycles. Therefore, edgy themes will resurface from November 13th and December 15th, so we will have to resolve issues with poor communication that created misunderstandings.

Infuriating others comes easy in this transit.

Choose your battles wisely since this could lead to picking the wrong person to challenge, resulting in agitating them and getting a different response than we were hoping for. During this transit, people are likelier to feel angry, which can cause frustrated outbursts and argumentative behavior. It's important to avoid using direct language that could be misunderstood when communicating.

For a healthy way to channel this brash energy, get moving, work out, and take care of some much-needed chores. This will help you eliminate the aggravating feeling and avoid unnecessary drama.

1/21 Venus Semisextile Neptune: Facing What Was Swept Under The Rug

Uncomfortable revelations might come from an alignment with Venus and Neptune. You might conclude that individuals and financial conditions aren't worth your time.

An orientation like this reveals the areas in our relationships where we have rejected the truth, and it has become apparent. In this sort of transit, Venus and Neptune let us see things clearly, enabling us to make the necessary changes to leave bad relationships behind.

Regarding financial concerns, a game plan that realistically allows us to earn money or examines the significance of establishing healthy boundaries at work may be necessary.

This transit last occurred on Jan 11th in the form of a semisextile.

1/22 Uranus Direct: How Have You Revolutionized Your Life Since August

And just like that, we are fresh out of retrogrades!!!

Uranus goes direct on the 22nd, allowing us to take the lessons we learned about living our lives unapologetically and finally incorporate them.

We might suddenly find a solution to a long-standing issue due to this celestial body leaving retrograde motion. In other words, if there has been a problem with your profession, relationships, personal ambitions, or even your living condition, this could provide you with a way out of a rut.

In these retrogrades, we examine the areas where our comfort zone has turned into a trap.

Uranus RX produces the need to check on what's out of sync since it's crucial to align with yourself and life. This can entail discovering ways to value your eccentricity, uniqueness, the friends you hang out with, etc. If those things aren't in harmony, it is time to set them straight.

During this time, you may awaken to your purpose and let go of the things that hindered your advancement. Finding answers to challenging life issues is what Uranus Retrogrades are all about. And this helps us make necessary changes to the stale parts of our lives.

A Uranus RX emphasizes the areas of your life where you've hit a wall; thus, as this planet moves forward in the post-shadow phase, we'll find more clarity and solutions to our earlier issues.

Obviously, these things take time, but this 5 ½ month-long retro gives us the push to get the ball rolling on a more authentic existence.

One thing to note, Uranus going in and out of retrograde tends to bring malfunctions with tech for a little over a week, so we might experience some frustrating moments with our gadgets.

The Zodiac placements that would have been more affected are the Fixed Modality Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius, between 12 and 20 degrees of these signs.

Important Dates to Remember:

Enters Pre-Shadow Rx 5/7/22

Goes Retrograde 8/24/22

Turns Station Direct 1/22/23

Out of Shadow 5/9/23

Vibes For The Week

Most of the vibes show up at the end of the week.

A steady stream of good luck and ambitious energy will be present from the 16th to the 21st. Even though this week has its anxious moments, this will help mitigate some of the harsher tones resulting in fortunate opportunities.

This week's highest amount of energy is psychic, appearing on the 19th and throughout the weekend. With a week like this, we could feel more extra sensory than typical resulting in our intuition being sharp and having more vivid dreams than usual.

And over the weekend, there is emotional sensitivity, mental, family, and friends, along with solitude.

With the cluster of alignments occurring, this can be a weekend with some triggery moments; however, we might have to push through them. Therefore, even though we have the solitude vibe, it might be hard to get some space due to the social energy of family and friends.

Transits For The Week

Even though we still have the post-shadow periods of Mercury, Mars, and Uranus, at least their backward motions are done. And now that these inverse phases are concluding, we won’t see another retrograde until April 21st, 2023.

That’s right, folks, we are retro-free for 3 months, yay!!

Use this week to get back in touch with your authentic self and bust out of any ruts in your life.

Have a wonderful week.