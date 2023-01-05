The Full Moon in Cancer Forecast January 6th, 2023

Cleopatra Jade

The first Full Moon in Cancer of the year will occur on January 6. This moon event may inspire us to make changes to ensure a happier personal life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQO5m_0k3kQH0g00
Moon in CancerPhoto byImage by author

We have the Full Wolf Moon at 16 degrees of Cancer, occurring on January 6th at 3:07 pm PST, which is 6:07 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is happening in the place you reside.

Welcome to the first lunar event of 2023!

Also, the first Full Moon of the year is referred to as a Wolf Moon because, in ancient times, there were more wolves out and about, making loud noises. This resulted from the wolves howling out of hunger during the winter due to a lack of food. Since winter is typically a dry season, it seems reasonable that food was in short supply then.

Spiritually, it's a good idea to list everything that makes you feel comfortable because Full Moons are the spiritual high point of the lunar cycle, and this one is linked to need. Setting boundaries with those who or things that drain your limited energy is crucial.

For this lunar event, the chart rulers are the Moon for Cancer and Saturn, which governs Capricorn. During full lunations, we look at both rulers because the Sun and Moon are in opposing signs, giving us insight into how this event will play out.

Saturn is coming off a square to Uranus but will be in a challenging aspect to Neptune.

We will feel the urge to get our priorities in order and break stuck patterns. The Saturn-Uranus connection teaches us to balance the side of us that’s afraid of change and the part that needs an overhaul.

With the connection to Neptune, we understand the importance of establishing boundaries with others to avoid feeling physically and spiritually exhausted. We will also examine why we need to find a middle ground about gullibility vs. over-skepticism in this setup.

The Moon is in complicated transits with the Sun, Mercury, and Pluto. This might bring about issues with strong personalities that need to dominate conversations. Also, our minds might experience fluctuations in our confidence because we need to transform matters to do with our ego.

However, this Moon harmoniously connects with Uranus and Neptune, which will mitigate some of the transits it makes with Saturn.

The transits to Neptune will promote healing on an energetic and emotional level. This should give us the push needed to heal the areas of our lives that have become too harsh. Also, this is the perfect time to reconnect with spiritual ideals.

And with the aspects to Uranus, we might experience a breakthrough about our emotional state, and why we need to get out of the funk we’ve been in mood-wise. An alignment like this can help us identify ways to move past emotions that have left us stagnant, resulting in feeling liberated from harsh feelings about our personal life.

The Cardinal modality Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn between 10 to 20 degrees of these Zodiac placements will experience this lunar event more than others.

Vibes For this Full Moon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGipQ_0k3kQH0g00
Transits GraphPhoto bySirius Software

The vibes of the Moon are moderate compared to what we’ve experienced in the last few lunar events.

Solitude will be present and intersecting mental energy.

Throughout this lunation, we will feel more in touch with our inner world causing us to contemplate our emotional needs. This could lead to wanting privacy to sort out our thoughts and emotions.

That solitude eventually tapers off, leaving us with more harmonious energy. Romantic and mental vibes will also intersect over the next few days. Our minds will be more focused on our love life and the importance of only accepting reciprocity in matters of the heart.

Full Moon Reflective Questions

During the New Moon, we look at the positive attributes of a sign and learn how to incorporate them into our world.

Then by the time we get to the Full moons, we hit a period of culmination where we consider what we can carry forward with us, the situations that need alterations, and what is no longer functional.

So, think back to what kind of Cancerian attributes you wanted to bring into your life since the New Moon 6 months ago in this sign back on June 28th, 2022.

  • How has your quest for emotional support progressed thus far?
  • Has this been a time you actively worked on making your life more comfortable?
  • Are you letting go of unsatisfactory connections that don't provide inner security?
  • Are you moving toward a more emotionally satisfying life?
  • Realize you need more consistency in your life so you’re emotions feel stable?
  • Have you taken your focus away from circumstances that cause your moods to fluctuate?
  • Has this been a time to consider who deserves to be in your inner circle?
  • During these last 6 months, have you weeded out those who make you feel emotionally out of control?
  • Has this been a time when you became more private?
  • Learned that you’re not required to share or overexplain everything to others?
  • Recognizing you don’t want to be overexposed and post personal life stuff on social media?
  • Finally, seeing why what you hold sacred doesn’t need to be known to everyone?
  • Learned to make your personal life a massive priority?
  • Has this been a time for you to redefine family and end unproductive cycles?
  • Are you currently in a healing phase following previous disappointments with family members?
  • Was this a period when you went deep into your family's history?
  • Concluded its importance of nurturing yourself and those who’ve earned it?
  • Have you begun to recognize the importance of healthily protecting your emotions?
  • Are you trying to find a place where you can feel at home, even if it involves moving?
  • Realizing you need to have greater faith in your instincts rather than having doubts about them?

If you work toward these goals, you will achieve the stability you seek. Cancer is related to comfort, family, personal life, home environment, and what gives us emotional security.

This Zodiac Sign highlights the importance of internal security, so we learn the importance of having stable emotions. Cancer also emphasizes the importance of surrounding oneself with those who will look out for our interests and prevent us from going off the rails.

In this energy, we recognize why supporting others and being surrounded by those who foster a safe environment is crucial.

To safeguard what is sacred, we should practice the divine art of concealment daily.

Privacy is a huge theme in this energy because we understand the importance of protecting holy things. One of the reasons is that you need something that’s just yours and a personal haven. Another in this sign is to protect your energy. In other words, Cancer teaches us that not everyone needs to know what they have in their home because it promotes envy.

It's crucial to learn to prioritize personal life and the home environment. Cancerian energy is about finding comfort in your sanctuary and having a house filled with harmonious vibes.

And Cancerian energy promotes feeling at home with ourselves, so we feel at peace and stay connected to our inner world.

Checklist For The Cancer Full Moon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6hzV_0k3kQH0g00
Cancer full moon pointsPhoto byImage by author

Cancerian energy brings comfort and emotional security to our lives; here’s a list of how to work with this sign’s qualities.

Themes for all things Cancerian:

  • It's time to strike a balance between keeping your energy safe and totally cutting yourself off from other people.
  • Get in touch with your emotions, sensory abilities, and maternal energy.
  • It's time to heal ancestral stigmas so you can start a healthier generational pattern.
  • Sometimes, the family we forge is the one with whom we grow the closest
  • Create a space that promotes destressing.
  • You don't need to try to win the approval of a family that refuses to be constructive.
  • Please devise a strategy to avoid letting other people emotionally dump their turmoil on you.
  • Nourish your soul by meeting your needs for a change rather than pouring energy into other people's wants.
  • Show gratitude to people who show you affection. Now is the moment to embrace only reciprocal partnerships.
  • Keep what's crucial in your personal life and eliminate what makes you feel weighed down.
  • As long as you are not acquiring pointless items, it is acceptable to maintain nostalgic objects that are significant.
  • Keep engaging in activities that give you mental stability and security.
  • Because it never leads you astray, trust your gut feeling.
  • In a relationship, strike a healthy balance between being present and being overpowering.
  • Make a place that reflects your personality and feels like home.
  • Permit yourself to connect with your emotional body.
  • Get rid of the items you've accumulated that limit your movement, whether they are physical, emotional, or material goods.
  • Let go of anything from the past that is causing your emotions to be trapped by returning to your roots.
  • Don't compromise your ethics or principles to be with someone.
  • Recognize your deservingness of the relationship security you seek.
  • Integrate the Cancerian ability to be both a warrior and a nurturer.
  • It's time to gravitate toward natural and compassionate settings.

Use this Cancerian lunation to make the proper adjustments in your personal life. That way, you can gain much-deserved emotional security in your world.

Have a wonderful Full Moon!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Astrology# Full Moon in Cancer# Horoscopes# Lifestyle# Full Moon Astrology

Comments / 0

Published by

Your Astro Weather Girl! I post news about Weekly Astrology Forecast, New and Full Moons, Astrological happenings, along with Astronomy events to help readers understand what's occurring in the cosmos.

Las Vegas, NV
33178 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

Venus Goes Into Aquarius January 2nd, 2023

Venus finally enters Aquarius on January 2nd, igniting the need to improve our love and professional life. We’re starting 2023 right with Venus entering Aquarius because this combination helps us shake things up in a good way.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 2nd to 8th, 2023

This week's astrology opens the new year with Venus entering Aquarius, inspiring us to improve our romantic and financial situations. A Full Moon in Cancer will also occur, which may motivate us to prioritize our emotional health.

Read full story

Mercury Retrograde Forecast For Zodiac Signs

Let's examine how your zodiac sign placements will be impacted by Mercury RX in Capricorn now that we have a better understanding of how we will all experience it. Mercury in Capricorn with a Zodiac wheelPhoto byImage by author.

Read full story
2 comments

Mercury Goes Retrograde On December 29th, 2022

Mercury will enter retrograde in Capricorn on December 29. This will allow us to examine where we need to set our priorities. We’re ending 2022 while simultaneously kicking off 2023 retrograde style!

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 26th to January 1st, 2023

Mercury goes retrograde in Capricorn this week, allowing us to set priorities for our obligations. Additionally, Venus and Mars will be busy for the next seven days, emphasizing our need to improve our romantic relationships.

Read full story

The New Moon In Capricorn Forecast December 23rd, 2022

On December 23, we'll experience the final New Moon of the year, which will teach us how to overcome challenges in order to turn a new page and reach our full potential. We have the New Moon at 1 degree of Capricorn on December 23rd, 2022, at 2:16 am PST, which is 5:16 am Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story

The Sun Goes Into Capricorn On December 21st, 2022

On December 21st, the Sun will transit through Capricorn, emphasizing the impulse to concentrate on what makes us shine in our lives and work as a whole. Having the stamina to finish most things that individuals lack the commitment to achieve is a superpower!

Read full story
3 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 19th to 25th 2022

The start of Capricorn Season in this week's astrological forecast coincides with a New Moon in Capricorn, allowing us to pursue a better strategy to achieve stability. Furthermore, Chiron travels Direct, and Jupiter enters Aries.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 12th to 18th, 2022

Mercury enters the pre-retrograde shadow stages in this week's Astrology, prompting us to reassess our duties. Additionally, Mercury will make a bulk of the alignments causing us to crave more stimulation than typical.

Read full story
9 comments

Mercury Goes Into Pre-Shadow Retrograde On December 12th, 2022

Mercury will go into Pre-Shadow Retrograde in Capricorn, causing us to look at many situations with our friendships and how we take responsibility. After two months, we’re now back for another edition of Mercury Retrograde, 2022.

Read full story

Venus Goes Into Capricorn on December 9th, 2022

Venus enters Capricorn, encouraging us to make the proper commitments in our love life and career, along with boosting our standards. Relationship stability would never be an issue if we treated our love lives seriously.

Read full story

The Full Moon In Gemini Forecast December 7th, 2022

With the final Full Moon of the year, we will look at what we need to come to a close to live a life that allows us more flexibility. We have the Full Cold Moon at 16 Degrees of Gemini on December 7th at 8:07 PM PST, which is 11:07 pm Eastern. Check your location's local time to see when this lunation is occurring.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 5th to 11th, 2022

In this week's astrology forecast, Mercury and Venus will enter Capricorn, making us yearn for more committed relationships in terms of communication, finances, and love. Furthermore, we have a Full Moon in Gemini that will allow us to reflect on our progress in terms of having variety in our lives.

Read full story
2 comments

Mercury Goes Into Capricorn On December 6th, 2022

Mercury will enter Capricorn for two months due to its Retrograde Cycle. This will require us to be open and truthful about our degree of maturity, financial security, and accountability.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 28th to December 4th, 2022

Neptune exits retrograde in this week's astrology, allowing us to assess our progress concerning the limits we've established for ourselves and others. Additionally, Venus and Mercury will be active this week, causing us to concentrate on problems with love, money, and communication.

Read full story
4 comments

The New Moon In Sagittarius Forecast: November 23, 2022

A New Moon in Sagittarius happens on November 23rd and will give us the motivation we need to pursue all of our opportunities for achievement. We have the Super Moon at 1 degree of Sagittarius on November 23rd at 2:57 pm PST and 5:57 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunar event is occurring in your area.

Read full story

The Sun Goes Into Sagittarius On November 22, 2022

On the 22nd, the Sun enters the sign of Sagittarius, giving us a chance to broaden our perspectives and make our dreams happen. “Knowing there’s light at the end of the tunnel helps us get through the rough times!”

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 21st to 27th, 2022

The New Moon and Sun's entry into Sagittarius in this week's astrological forecast allow us to seize every chance that comes our way. Additionally, Jupiter turns direct, enabling us to assess our progress since May.

Read full story
4 comments

Mercury Goes into Sagittarius On November Nov 17, 2022

Mercury will move into Sagittarius, which should change the mood of the conversation and think to one of optimism. “The intellectual urge to absorb higher perspectives and speak my expansive ideas is strong!”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy