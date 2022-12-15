This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 12th to 18th, 2022

Mercury enters the pre-retrograde shadow stages in this week's Astrology, prompting us to reassess our duties. Additionally, Mercury will make a bulk of the alignments causing us to crave more stimulation than typical.

We have a colorful week full of planetary transits.

In this week's Astrology, Mercury enters Pre-Shadow Retrograde in Capricorn, triggering a sense it’s time to review our priorities. The Sun will make a few varying alignments causing us to feel confident one moment and then unsure the next. And Mercury will make the most configurations over the next 7 days that will pronounce the need for more stimulation than typical.

12/12 Sun Sextile Saturn: How To Be Self-motivated

On the 12th, the Sun will be in a rewarding alignment with Saturn, presenting us with genuine opportunity. This is a beautiful feature since we receive much-needed praise for a well-done job. Therefore, it may be worthwhile if you have worked hard on your objectives, employment, and other tasks.

An alignment like this could be a period of moving past stepping-stone jobs and getting into your desired field. If you’ve worked hard in school, this could be a period of getting the kudos you deserve.

But if this isn’t about gaining recognition, it provides us the energy to take care of our obligations and makes it easier to spot opportunities.

12/12 Mercury Goes Pre-Shadow In Capricorn: Reevaluating Your Responsibilities

And now we close 2022 with the final Mercury regressive cycle. This Mercury Retro will occur fully in Capricorn, so we won’t have the half in one sign than another as we did throughout this year.

Since this is the pre-shadow, themes from now through December 29th will come back up for review as Mercury retraces its tracks. We will review lessons regarding realism, our shortcomings in maturity, and our ability to think critically during the Capricorn portion of this retrograde.

Of course, I will post more about how this inverse cycle will affect us in the upcoming weeks.

The Cardinal Signs Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn between 6 and 26 degrees of these placements will experience this Retrograde stronger than others.

Mercury in Capricorn RX dates to remember:

Transited Into Capricorn on December 6th

Goes Retro at 24 Capricorn at Shadow 8°

Pre-Retrograde Shadow 12/12 2022

Retrograde 12/29/2022

Direct 1/18/23

Leaves Post Shadow 2/7/23

Moves Out Of Capricorn Feb 11th, 2023

12/13 Moon in Leo: Don’t Dim Your Expression To Make Others Comfortable.

For the remainder of Tuesday, the Moon will be in Leo, which is usually a playful and expressive energy; however, it’s connecting with 4 planets in complex aspects.

This Moon will align with Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto, which could create scenarios where others feel insecure about your confidence and uniqueness. In other words, there could be a moment when others react disproportionately about your awesomeness and try to make you doubt yourself by making petty remarks, downplaying your accomplishments, or by ultimately trying to dominate the conversation to get attention for themselves.

A configuration like this inflates others' insecurities; their counter is to try to keep others small. So when this occurs, remember never to dim your expression to make others feel comfortable or superior.

At least there is one connection this Moon is making that’s harmonious. This Leo Moon will make an easy alignment to Venus later in the night, causing us to shake off the stressors from earlier and pour energy back into ourselves again.

So, we will round out the rest of the evening and night with easygoing and fun energy.

12/14 Sun Square Neptune: A Moment Of Self-Doubt

With the Sun and Neptune in a complicated alignment on Wednesday, we might feel unsure of ourselves and as if our mood is all over the place.

Energetically, complex Sun-Neptune aspects pronounce feelings of haziness, so we may experience difficulty maintaining attention, which could affect our ability to make sound decisions. Therefore, it's better to put a judgment on pause until you’re clear-minded.

Use your discretion as much as possible because complicated configurations involving Neptune tend to bring out a prevalence of deceptive behavior. Because of this alignment, we are more likely to believe things that aren't supported by facts; therefore, try to be wary of questionable behavior and lies by omission.

Additionally, taking care of our bodies is crucial because we tend to be quickly impacted by bad vibes and demanding individuals and may not feel as vibrant as usual today.

12/14 Venus Semisquare Saturn: Shutting Down In Relationships

Venus and Saturn will create a semisquare, generating negative feelings about love and the workplace.

This alignment helps us see where we’ve lost interest in a relationship or employment situation due to it not offering satisfaction. In romantic scenarios, you could be losing interest because things feel more like a business arrangement rather than a passionate connection.

With employment, this could be about a toxic job culture that offers no room for advancement. As a result, you’re feeling stagnant and underappreciated in your career.

But wait until you have a sound plan before jumping ship because making hasty decisions is unwise. In other words, this transit is a nudge to get things for yourself before you make an exit. That way, when you leave said situation, it's in a stable condition.

12/15 Mercury Quincunx Mars: Got A Dirty Mouth Part 3

Your tolerance for individuals may be lower than usual today since Mercury, the Sun, and Mars are connecting in tense aspects to each other.

Mercury and Mars have connected like this in various configurations due to the retrograde, so this version is in a quincunx. Also, it is connected to the Sun, resulting in a more egoic expression.

We last saw this transit on November 13th, so themes regarding edginess will come back up from this date.

Energetically, those who lack self-awareness while simultaneously behaving arrogantly tend to be more revved up in this alignment. So, the prevalence of annoying individuals will seem endless.

Because it fosters an entitled mindset, we must be cautious about arrogant behavior and acting as though everyone owes us something. Pick and choose your battles because this can result in riling up the wrong individual to challenge because we might not get the expected reaction. People tend to be angrier during this transit leading to irritated reactions and bickering.

Rather than being a team player, our ambitious side takes over in a bossier and more competitive manner. When it comes to communication, we must be careful not to use blunt language that could be misconstrued.

Channel this bold energy healthily by keeping active, walking, working out, and doing some much-needed housework to burn off this agitating vibe. This will help you to utilize this energy in a higher vibratory way.

Due to Mercury going into retrograde in Capricorn along with Mars still in its regressive cycle, we will see this one play out a few more times. The next round is on January 20th.

12/16 Moon in Libra: How To Transform Unhealthy Patterns In Your Relationships

The Moon will be in Libra for the next 2 ½ days causing us to focus on our close one-on-one relationships.

Because this Moon connects to Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn under challenging aspects, we could have to examine our priorities in romantic and platonic situations. This could show us where we’ve been over the top, entitled, and self-centered in our unions. As a result, we might have to clean up our act and behave more maturely in our close connections.

With the connections this Moon is making to Mars and Pluto, we will feel motivated to take action to break destructive patterns in our unions. This could be a day of taking appropriate steps to fix your relationships and how you relate to others.

Also, with the Moon linking to Mars and Pluto in this manner, we could use this to have some fun but in a deep, profound way.

12/17 Mercury Trine Uranus: How To Level Up Your Mental Abilities

Mercury and Uranus will trine one another, causing us to feel like we're breaking through complex issues on this particular day.

With this alignment, our minds may feel more focused than usual, making difficult situations that need our concentration appear more bearable. Also, we might experience sudden innovating moments of the reason that frees us from the creative blocks that have kept us from moving forward.

Communication will be highly active on that day, so it can be an excellent opportunity to meet up with friends and socialize. And this is great for setting goals, taking risks, and even taking a break to try something new.

12/18 Mars Sesquiquadrate Pluto: How To Speak Recklessly 4

Sunday brings in a few alignments with Pluto causing us to work on situations that we’d rather not deal with because they’re uncomfortable.

With Mars and Pluto making their 4th connection since the retrograde, we will revisit themes involving pushy behavior. We must be mindful of our tempers in this aspect because it tends to make it easier to become agitated with others.

Although this alignment is inspiring, it has a harsh tone that can lead to conflict.

Energetically, we could feel wound up, so try to channel this correctly through exercise, focusing on hard work, or doing research that requires you to be alert. That way, you can burn this edginess off by being productive rather than temperamental.

Because Pluto can uncover things, repressed aggravation could come out brutally and off-putting. For this reason, we will have to dig deep and deal with how we express our anger and the need to be in control.

Romantically, this could turn up the volume on intimacy and passion. However, this does cause us to examine toxic behavior in relationships that must be confronted.

The last time this transit occurred was on September 9th, 2022. We will get the final of these complex configurations between Mars and Pluto on March 25th, 2023.

12/18 Sun Semisextile Pluto: When Having A Strong Personality Goes Wrong

The Sun's Semisextile to Pluto may make us consider where we need to relinquish control.

An alignment like this could send our egos into overdrive because it makes us think that we must be superior to others. Additionally, you can become fixated on circumstances over which you have little control, making you feel disoriented.

In this situation, we could have moments when we need to address issues with our personality. This transit reminds us of the importance of expressing a healthy ego rather than a false sense of self.

Vibes For The Week

Transits Graph Photo by Sirius Software

This week's vibes have an energetic tone, so we could feel more sensory than usual.

Psychic energy is the highest on the chart lasting from the 12th to the 15th. Over those 3 days, we could experience higher intuition, precognition, and dreams that profoundly affect us.

On top of that, all of this will intersect with mental energy. This will peak and valley over the next 7 days. Because this is a strong vibe this week, we could need more mental stimulation and feel like we're in our heads about the next steps.

Solitude shows up in the first two days of this week, then on Sunday.

This will intersect with mental, family, friends, and ambitious energy. We could feel torn around that time about being social due to the conflicting energies causing us to be slightly anxious. Therefore, we might want company one moment and then need to ground our nerves the next.

Transits For The Week

We could feel all over the place with the edgy configurations this week. One thing is for sure, if we’ve been bottling things up, they will get released over the next 7 days, so try to decompress as healthily as possible.

Use this week to address situations that have been brewing and need resolution.

Have a wonderful week.