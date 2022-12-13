Mercury Goes Into Pre-Shadow Retrograde On December 12th, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

Mercury will go into Pre-Shadow Retrograde in Capricorn, causing us to look at many situations with our friendships and how we take responsibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zp5XJ_0jeMU6YD00
Mercury in CapricornPhoto byImage by author

After two months, we’re now back for another edition of Mercury Retrograde, 2022.

And also 2023!!

Mercury will go retrograde at the end of this month, causing it to be an end-of-the-year event while also opening up a brand-new period.

This year, we had Mercury Retros in Earth and Air Signs. Therefore, it Retrograded out of the one sign and then backed into the late degrees of the other, creating one regressive cycle in two different elements.

So, over the last 12 months, we had lessons about relationships, communication, and learning to work on our mindset in the Air Sign portions. Then a period of reevaluation of stability, resources, and practicality through the Earth placement section of the inverse cycles.

Now that we’re finally at the last part of this cycle, we’re fully getting a reassessment time in Earth. And because Mercury is in Capricorn, it will allow us to get honest about our priorities.

How Does The Pre and Post Shadow Retrograde Work?!

A pre-shadow period for Mercury begins when this planet starts to reduce speed for 2 weeks before it goes retrograde.

As the celestial body is in its transitionary point, it decelerates to see what needs to be reevaluated before it goes into the backward motion of the inverse cycle.

Therefore, the preliminary period is a time to observe the things you were moving too fast to notice while the celestial body was in its regular forward motion. This will allows us to examine what needs to be resolved and reorient to what will improve our lives.

Retrogrades cause us to retrace our steps; this is why it’s good to pay attention during the pre-shadow section. We get our topic for the regressive period staring us in the face, so if you could give yourself more leverage, why not make a note of these matters so you can be more prepared?!

Writing down as many vital points as possible during these portions is essential. An excellent way to see your personal Retrograde pattern is by observing repeating scenarios that continue to occur over the next few weeks.

So, if you’re being aspected by the regressive cycle, you’ll see the same problem become repetitious. Generally, the issue will show up 3 times before you become clear about how to resolve it.

For example, because Mercury governs our mind and grasp on left brain subjects, this could be a period when you’re working on how you comprehend data. As a result, there might be 3 scenarios where you must recalibrate how you learn information, reconfigure your thoughts, so they flow better, and reorient your internal dialog.

Because Mercury deals with what we do every day and the plans we make, this could be a period when our routine is thrown off, or plans keep getting rescheduled. Also, this planet deals with details, so during this pre-shadow, you might have to review important information a few times to ensure you have your facts straight.

Or, during this preliminary time, your scenario could be about paying attention to vital details. Therefore, you might have to go back to documents, work projects, and services to ensure you’re reading everything and sending it out correctly.

Mercury also governs communication, so this might be a time to return to a conversation that needs to be resolved somehow. Sometimes this can be about patching things up with someone if there was a misunderstanding.

Say it’s an argument that keeps reemerging between you and one of your parents about priorities and maturity over the pre-shadow; this will come up a few times during the retrograde until it is settled. Or, if it’s work-related, it could be about having to revisit something misconstrued during a meeting or over email.

Once the full retrograde takes place, all the earlier issues will actively play out so we can clear them up.

After the planet goes Direct, we move to the post-shadow phase, where the topics that hit us the most continue to happen; however, we can deal with them more clearly and feel like we are in the driver’s seat. Because we’ve now dealt with the issues multiple times, this section is more accessible because we’re clearer-minded and know how to pivot.

We’ve hit our stride and can now begin to move forward from our retrograde saga because it takes Mercury 2 weeks to leave this portion of the inverse phase.

Early Themes For The Mercury Retrograde In Capricorn Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A53gk_0jeMU6YD00
Mercury Transiting Into Pre-Retrograde Shadow ChartPhoto bySirius Software

Mercury RX in Capricorn will be about commitment issues, integrity, critical thinking, and coldness toward others. Since this regressive period will be fully in Capricorn, we won’t get a break like last year when it was only in the last few degrees of this Sign.

Because Capricorn is about climbing the ladder in our career, this could be about looking at how you can advance or if it’s time to move forward from a job because there’s no upward mobility.

We could feel more focused on getting our priorities straight to ensure a successful life overall.

Capricorn deals with outward security, so this could make us aware of problems with folks who try to control your funds. In other words, energy like this makes us aware of resources someone is dangling over our heads.

On top of that, we have a Mars Retrograde co-occurring at this event.

Mercury is the depositor for Mars, meaning this planet governs Gemini and, for this reason, could create more off-kilter situations. Both Mercury and Mars have aspected one another and will continue to make transits throughout this regressive cycle which could cause this inverse phase to feel more enunciated.

Also, this Retrograde will go over the spots that Venus Retrograde did last year so it could bring up themes from that period.

Our relationships and finances were critical topics during Venus Retrograde in Capricorn. So, if there were any issues regarding that area of life, you might see this regressive period bring up love life and money issues from November 5th to January 29th last year.

The Shadow Periods are a time to reflect and take notes about what could occur. That way, you'll feel more prepared when you go through the retrograde.

I'm not saying it'll be easy breezy, but it will help you identify the themes and tackle them more confidently.

So yeah, this will be quite an interesting Mercury RX Phase.

Of course, I will talk more about it as we approach this Retrograde but start paying attention to Capricorn situations in your life because they will pop back up over the next month.

Mercury will retrograde on December 29th, then Station Direct on January 12th, 2023.

The Cardinal Signs between 6 to 29 degrees of Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn will experience this inverse cycle more than other Zodiac placements.

So yep, we’re not leaving 2022 quietly on top of simultaneously opening up 2023 with a bang, but let’s work this to our advantage.

Mercury In Capricorn RX dates to remember:

  • Transited Into Capricorn on December 6th
  • Goes Retro at 24 Capricorn at Shadow 8°
  • Pre-Retrograde Shadow 12/12 2022
  • Retrograde 12/29/2022
  • Direct 1/18/23
  • Leaves Post Shadow 2/7/23
  • Moves Out Of Capricorn Feb 11th, 2023

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Astrology# Horoscopes# Mercury Retrograde# Capricorn# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Your Astro Weather Girl! I post news about Weekly Astrology Forecast, New and Full Moons, Astrological happenings, along with Astronomy events to help readers understand what's occurring in the cosmos.

Las Vegas, NV
31889 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 12th to 18th, 2022

Mercury enters the pre-retrograde shadow stages in this week's Astrology, prompting us to reassess our duties. Additionally, Mercury will make a bulk of the alignments causing us to crave more stimulation than typical.

Read full story
8 comments

Venus Goes Into Capricorn on December 9th, 2022

Venus enters Capricorn, encouraging us to make the proper commitments in our love life and career, along with boosting our standards. Relationship stability would never be an issue if we treated our love lives seriously.

Read full story

The Full Moon In Gemini Forecast December 7th, 2022

With the final Full Moon of the year, we will look at what we need to come to a close to live a life that allows us more flexibility. We have the Full Cold Moon at 16 Degrees of Gemini on December 7th at 8:07 PM PST, which is 11:07 pm Eastern. Check your location's local time to see when this lunation is occurring.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 5th to 11th, 2022

In this week's astrology forecast, Mercury and Venus will enter Capricorn, making us yearn for more committed relationships in terms of communication, finances, and love. Furthermore, we have a Full Moon in Gemini that will allow us to reflect on our progress in terms of having variety in our lives.

Read full story
2 comments

Mercury Goes Into Capricorn On December 6th, 2022

Mercury will enter Capricorn for two months due to its Retrograde Cycle. This will require us to be open and truthful about our degree of maturity, financial security, and accountability.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 28th to December 4th, 2022

Neptune exits retrograde in this week's astrology, allowing us to assess our progress concerning the limits we've established for ourselves and others. Additionally, Venus and Mercury will be active this week, causing us to concentrate on problems with love, money, and communication.

Read full story
4 comments

The New Moon In Sagittarius Forecast: November 23, 2022

A New Moon in Sagittarius happens on November 23rd and will give us the motivation we need to pursue all of our opportunities for achievement. We have the Super Moon at 1 degree of Sagittarius on November 23rd at 2:57 pm PST and 5:57 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunar event is occurring in your area.

Read full story

The Sun Goes Into Sagittarius On November 22, 2022

On the 22nd, the Sun enters the sign of Sagittarius, giving us a chance to broaden our perspectives and make our dreams happen. “Knowing there’s light at the end of the tunnel helps us get through the rough times!”

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 21st to 27th, 2022

The New Moon and Sun's entry into Sagittarius in this week's astrological forecast allow us to seize every chance that comes our way. Additionally, Jupiter turns direct, enabling us to assess our progress since May.

Read full story
4 comments

Mercury Goes into Sagittarius On November Nov 17, 2022

Mercury will move into Sagittarius, which should change the mood of the conversation and think to one of optimism. “The intellectual urge to absorb higher perspectives and speak my expansive ideas is strong!”

Read full story
1 comments

Venus Goes Into Sagittarius On November 15th, 2022

Venus enters Sagittarius, providing us the motivation and optimism we require to pursue opportunities that will advance our love and work. “If you want to be successful in love, sometimes you just have to put yourself out there!”

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 14th to 20th, 2022

Mercury and Venus enter Sagittarius in this week's Astrology, bringing a more upbeat outlook on our relationships, love lives, and financial situations. Additionally, a few Mars Retrograde alignments will bring up concerns from October that still need to be handled.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 7th to 13th, 2022

The total lunar eclipse in Taurus will occur this week and serve as a reminder of the value of stability. And we still have one more week of Venus Transits, which will help us address essential issues in our love lives and financial situations.

Read full story

The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipses Forecast November 8th, 2022

On November 8th, the Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus will occur, allowing us to see why we need to close chapters on the things that don’t offer stability. We have the Total Lunar Eclipse at 16 degrees of Taurus on November 8th, at 3:01 am PST, 6:01 am Eastern. Check your local time to see when this Lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story
8 comments

Mars Retrograde Forecast For Zodiac Signs

On October 30, Mars will turn retrograde. If you're wondering how this may affect your zodiac sign placements, this article contains the necessary information. This forecast will help you understand how Mars Retrograde will affect your Zodiac Placements.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For October 31st to November 6th, 2022

Venus Transits are a major theme in this week's astrology, making us consider why we shouldn't accept bad conditions with love and money. Additionally, Mars will form several Retrograde configurations that may encourage us to speak up for ourselves.

Read full story
2 comments

Mars Will Go Retrograde In Gemini from October 30th, 2022

On October 30th, Mars will turn retrograde; for the following two and a half months, this will help us examine why we need to focus on issues like lack of flexibility, interpersonal problems, our local surroundings, feeling disorganized, and misunderstanding.

Read full story

Mercury Goes Into Scorpio On October 29, 2022

For the next three weeks, Mercury will be in Scorpio, assisting us in sharpening our attention and undertaking a much-needed mental cleanse. “It’s better to observe quietly, take notes, then speak up once you’ve collected the data points!”

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For October 24th to 30th, 2022

The planetary alignments in this week's astrology, which include a Solar Eclipse, Jupiter Retrograding back into Pisces, Mercury Entering Scorpio, and Mars Turning Retrograde, will feel extremely transformative over the course of the following seven days.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy