Venus Goes Into Capricorn on December 9th, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

Venus enters Capricorn, encouraging us to make the proper commitments in our love life and career, along with boosting our standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zO0zF_0jagdYBF00
Venus in CapricornPhoto byImage by author

Relationship stability would never be an issue if we treated our love lives seriously.

As we leave the aim your arrow at everything and everyone style of Venus in Sagittarius, we shift to a more narrowed focus on our love lives and career.

Capricorn is a sign about setting responsibility and constrictions, so it causes us to establish limits. Therefore, when paired with Venus, a planet associated with relationships and money, we begin to focus on quality over quantity. We feel more inclined to ignore frivolous fly-by-night things to obtain something sensible that will lastingly sustain us.

In Sagittarius, it's necessary to keep your choices open.

But, when Venus is in Capricorn, it's essential to set boundaries in our personal and professional lives.

And no, this does not imply that we won't have any romantic or professional action! However, it means we can only accept some applications rather than every request that comes through our door, jobwise and romantically.

Mercury began its transit in Capricorn a few days ago, which, combined with Venus, will help us examine how to raise the bar on everything.

Venus in Capricorn encourages practicality in love and money matters, so we’ll take these issues seriously. This type of Venus is cautious and deliberate when making decisions, not because of a desire to so its oats, but rather because once it settles down, it's committed for the long term.

And for this reason, it helps us slow down, so we aren’t stuck in something ineffective because who wants to be committed to a mistake?! With Capricorn, it's crucial to expend our energy on the right things; we double down on what works and stick to it.

This will set a tone for our love lives, allowing us to take things slow and ensure our potential partners align with our goals for the future. As a result, if you are single, you may feel more reserved than usual about some of your options. Or you might find someone who ends up being a reliable long-term partner.

Due to this Sign's drive for permanence in everything it does, Venus in Capricorn increases the likelihood of commitment. Transiting Venus in Capricorn pronounces the types that prefer a committed relationship over having multiple options.

One of the best things about this Venus is that faithful people come forward. Therefore, if you’re ready to be in a relationship, this could offer better opportunities to meet those who are solid and looking for something substantial. Or, if you’re already dating someone, this is the energy to take things to the next level of exclusivity.

Age differences in romantic relationships are possible when Capricorn is positioned in Venus. Capricorn is the sign of the elder, timekeeping, Things that have been around for a long time, and someone who has more wisdom and authority than you. The likelihood of running across someone older or younger is high, which is fine if both of you are consenting adults because age is only a number.

If it's not an age difference with this energy, there is a tendency to encounter mature, polished, and responsible people. So, the chances of meeting someone more sophisticated becomes more pronounced. Or, if you’re already in a union, this could be a period of bringing some refinement to your relationship.

If you're in a relationship, this may be when your spouse assumes more responsibility because people tend to become more reliable in their unions. Now can be the time to strengthen your bond and reconfirm your devotion to one another.

Annually, Venus enters Capricorn around this time of year, give or take the orbit of this planet which tends to happen around the Christmas holiday. Once this celestial body is paired with this sign, people tend to take their commitments to the next level and feel surer about who they want to invest in for the long haul. Therefore, we see a prevalence of marriage proposals during Xmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRACC_0jagdYBF00
Venus Transiting Capricorn ChartPhoto byImage by author

Because Venus has to do with what we enjoy, we could find ourselves wanting the finer things in life. Therefore, this may be a time to go out to high-end events and fine-dining restaurants. Or this could be about doing something traditional since this combination prefers the standard, like going on a typical date.

And, hey, there’s nothing wrong with going on a classical date; sometimes we need a nice dinner and a movie night, so if that’s what we’re all craving, Venus in Capricorn has us covered.

This planet is also about how we adorn ourselves and feeling joy through buying things.

One of the good things about this energy is it makes spending wisely easier. Because of this, we could be more interested in buying quality items rather than chintzy things that aren’t worth it in the long run. Therefore, the urge to shop for more tailored and higher-end clothes will seem like a savvy choice because they’re an investment.

With this energy, we tend to gravitate toward more classical styles rather than trendy items, so this might be a time to purchase timeless pieces of clothes and other adornments.

Careerwise, Venus paired with Capricorn motivates us to take our profession more seriously and put ourselves on a trajectory that will help us advance in status.

For those looking to build up their reputation and portfolio, this could be a period of looking into stepping-stone jobs to ensure you’re adding the proper credentials to your resume. Or you may have reached a point in your career and finances where you are prepared to put in the necessary effort to earn a raise or a promotion.

Any time a planet changes signs, there is, of course, a lower vibration.

Therefore, this could result in a situation where you struggle with vulnerability. Because this is a more logical sign paired with Venus, we could have an issue expressing our emotions in love-life situations. In relationships, a person's chilly side manifests as a lack of closeness and a feeling that the other person is dry.

Due to this combination's slow-moving nature, we could take too much time dedicating ourselves to something or someone. Capricorn energy needs to know what it’s investing in won't be a loss, so romantically, we might perceive being too vulnerable as a risk resulting in us keeping a wall up.

A combination like this opens our eyes to how we’re being courted and the longevity of our committed unions. In other words, some dating situations could feel like a hostile takeover rather than genuine wooing. For committed partnerships, this could open our eyes to a relationship that feels more like a business arrangement and is more so for outward appearances.

Material and outward security problems become more pronounced under Venus in Capricorn. Issues with those who are more concerned with image and status over being down to Earth come up more during this ingress. So, this could point out areas where we can’t relate to others due to materialism.

Other complexities that could arise are scenarios with those who use finances to feel superior and dominate over loved ones. Or, there could be instances of those in higher positions at work that dangle promotions and bonuses over people’s heads.

Either way, Venus transiting through Capricorn is an incredible combination so let’s use its positive qualities to get our priorities straight in our love lives and career.

