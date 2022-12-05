The Full Moon In Gemini Forecast December 7th, 2022

With the final Full Moon of the year, we will look at what we need to come to a close to live a life that allows us more flexibility.

Full Moon in Gemini Photo by Image by author

We have the Full Cold Moon at 16 Degrees of Gemini on December 7th at 8:07 PM PST, which is 11:07 pm Eastern. Check your location's local time to see when this lunation is occurring.

And now, we’re at the final Full Moon of 2022.

December’s full lunar event is known as the Cold Moon since it falls close to the longest night, and at that time, the weather is typically frostier. Another name for this cycle is “The Moon Before Yule” Of course; this all depends on the Moon’s orbit. Typically, this Full moon occurs a few weeks before or a few days after Christmas at the Winter Solstice.

Spiritually, you might be cutting back on activities that use up your energy. In other words, you could be at a point where you distance yourself from individuals or situations that waste your valuable time and resources, or you may need to establish limits to prevent being forced into a position of scarcity.

Since this is a Full Moon, there are two chart rulers, Mercury for Gemini and Jupiter, which is associated with Sagittarius.

Mercury will make complicated configurations to Jupiter and Uranus, causing this to be a lunation where conversations and other scenarios might go differently than expected. The fact that both chart rulers are connecting in a conflict will bring awkward moments, especially when paying attention to detail.

Also, this day could feel disruptive because the chart rulers are difficultly connected to Uranus. Jupiter is still linked to Uranus in a difficult alignment, as it has been since September, which might cause luck to fluctuate.

At least Mercury will harmoniously connect to Venus, which could mitigate scenarios where conversations might have gotten blown out of proportion. Mercury and Venus in this configuration help bring a softer tone to harsh situations.

Jupiter will also make harmonious connections. This planet will align with Neptune and Pluto, which will help us get back on track spiritually and focus our energy on what needs a major overhaul in our lives.

There is a yod occurring at the time of this lunar event. This aspect pattern will be from Mars and Chiron on the Moon's South Node. This could create situations when we need to let go of toxic behavior, such as holding grudges, jealousy, and constantly needing to be in control.

The Sun and Moon are in opposition to one another as they are during Full Moons. Through these configurations, the Moon is conjunct with Mars, which is in Retrograde still, and the Sun is connected to Venus.

On this day, the Moon will occult Mars. This is when one celestial body crosses another in a conjunction resulting in one of the planets being obscured for a moment. The incredible thing about this is it will look cool in the night sky.

Not only is Mars in close alignment with the Moon, but it is also opposing the Sun, which will result in Mars being more illuminated than usual. Also, Mars will be in close proximity to Earth during this transit.

This is a varying energy because, on the one hand, it can bring out the adventurous side. We just must be aware of going overboard. Configurations like this put us in the mood to let our hair down; we just need to be mindful of being overly risky.

The Mutable modality, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, between 10 to 20 degrees of these signs, will experience this lunation more than the other Zodiac placements.

Vibes For The Full Moon In Gemini

Transits Graph Photo by Sirius Software

Even though this Full Moon has some complexities, most of the vibes are easy.

Drive and ambition will be the highest energy on the chart. This will help us push through obstacles to get things done and ensure every loose end is tied up.

Intersecting that is romance, mental, social energy, and solitude. Because of the varying mix of planetary alignments, we have conflicting energy. This lunar event will be when you’re more than ready to enjoy yourself but need to take some moments to ground your energy before socializing.

There will be some good luck energy present as we get to the 8th. With some of the alignments, we could see some opportunities coming our way; however, due to what's occurring with Jupiter, take your time before jumping into anything that seems too good to be true.

Full Moon In Gemini Reflective Questions

We have reached a point in the cycle where the lunar phase is at its peak.

Full Moon’s show us how far we’ve come in the last 6 months since the New Moon in a particular sign. Since this is through Gemini, think about what themes you’ve adopted to improve your life since the new lunar phase in this sign back on May 30th?

Consider the things that are working, what needs to be tweaked, or the situations that are no longer viable. It's time to comprehend your alternatives better now that we are at the Full Moon.

Here are some reflective questions to ask yourself to see how far you’ve come:

Where have you changed the narrative in your mind?

Are you finally turning the pages of a new chapter in your life?

Have you become more adaptable over these last 6 months?

Working on increasing your mental capacity and connecting more with your intellectual side?

Become better at using your interpersonal abilities by improving your talking skills?

Were you learning to have more variety in your social life to enhance many facets of your personality and meet your social demands?

Actively working on creating more variety in terms of employment, friendships, relationships, etc.?

Are you working on your levels of emotional intelligence so you can draw in like-minded individuals?

Are you interested in becoming more receptive to new ideas instead of being closed off?

Becoming less rigid and adopting a breezier outlook?

Have you improved your brain power by learning new subjects?

Recognized what you require to be content in your immediate surroundings?

Or, finally, connecting with your community's scene more?

Developed a way to bring out the fun side of your personality?

Were you working on your ability to be wittier?

Developing your analytical skills so that you can quickly grasp complicated concepts?

Were you reconnecting with your more youthful side?

Did you practice the art of reading the room so you can adjust to other people's energies?

Have you started a journey that involves creativity through language or writing?

Figuring out if your environment is meant for you or if it’s time to move?

Learned only to accept facts over belief?

Gemini shows us where we need to rewrite the script in our lives and become more flexible.

Our minds become more open to new ideas in the sign of the twins. This sign pronounces our need for intellectual and verbal stimulation. We also develop the ability of viewpoint flexibility thanks to the preference for objectivity that Gemini possesses.

Because Gemini represents the importance of interactions and developing our communication, we begin to understand why working on our interpersonal skills is crucial. Being able to socialize is a must, so why not develop these abilities further to have a compelling personal life.

This Mercurial sign teaches us the importance of getting more curious and not taking things so seriously. We also try to create excitement in our lives to keep things interesting. With how edgy things get, we need to take moments to reconnect with our effervescent side and be more playful. Because this is the sign of the teenager, this energy promotes never losing touch with your youthful side.

Gemini reveals to us where we need variety rather than confining ourselves because putting all our eggs in one basket is unwise. So hopefully, these last 6 months have helped in terms of creating multiple sources of reserves to help your life flourish.

Full Moon In Gemini Checklist

Full Moon in Gemini Chart Photo by Sirius Software

This sign promotes exploring our options, being playful, and curious about life, so think of ways to include more Gemini enthusiasm.

Here are some Gemini things to examine:

Acquire the ability to let go of those who consistently lie to you

Change rigid thinking and recalibrate your thought processes

Learn the art of effective multitasking to get more done in life

Identify healthy techniques to cope with anxiety and calm a busy mind

If you're unsure, give yourself a break and seek ways to increase your certainty.

You can develop your intellectual abilities by remaining curious and picking up new information daily.

So that you can hone your skills and never miss a beat, adopt a detail-oriented manner.

Finding your voice will help you speak with those that pique your interest confidently.

Because no human is one-dimensional, embracing all the facets of your personality is vital.

Things don’t always go how we want, so learning how to roll with the punches is crucial.

Allow your curiosity to lead you to new experiences or to learn about different topics.

Learn to converse with the best of them and hold your own during meaningful discussions.

Humor is a superpower, so it’s essential to laugh at the little things in life and be a jokester.

We can’t take every relationship seriously; some are just meant to be flirtatious and casual.

Having options is crucial for anything; never limit yourself to only one source.

Work on the paradoxes that are holding you back so you can advance.

Try to figure out why you jump around from one activity to another and become bored quickly.

Balance the erratic portions of your personality that come across as flaky.

Reconnect with the youthful, playful side of you, whether through gaming or listening to songs that used to fuel your soul.

Write more, whether for yourself or to finally showcase your talents.

This is an excellent time to assess if your local scene fits your needs and how you wish to influence it, as Gemini is about connecting with your surroundings.

This Full Moon should demonstrate how far you've come with Gemini themes and where you still need adjustments.

Bring flexibility into your life by utilizing this incredible wonder twin energy.

Have a fantastic Gemini Full Moon!⠀