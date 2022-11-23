The New Moon In Sagittarius Forecast: November 23, 2022

A New Moon in Sagittarius happens on November 23rd and will give us the motivation we need to pursue all of our opportunities for achievement.

Sagittarius New Moon Photo by image by author

We have the Super Moon at 1 degree of Sagittarius on November 23rd at 2:57 pm PST and 5:57 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunar event is occurring in your area.

In terms of energy, this New Moon is more harmonious than edgy, thankfully. Sure, we have a few complex alignments, but the rest are lovely.

Jupiter is the chart ruler for this lunation because it is the natural pairing for Sagittarius. Also, this celestial body has Retrograded back into one of the other Signs it governs, Pisces. Before the discovery of Neptune, Jupiter was traditionally associated with Pisces making it the ancient ruler of this Sign.

Another unique thing that’s occurring with the chart ruler, Jupiter, is it is going out of Retrograde the same day as the New Moon in its home Sign. So, this further adds to this lunar event's potency and Jupiter's effects. Planets are more robust when the Station is in and out of their regressive cycles, so things could feel amplified on an energetic level.

With this planet back in Pisces, it will bring up themes from the beginning of May. As a result, we could return to things left on the back burner since that time. Also, this could help us implement a plan to get back into spiritual practices we might have been too distracted to dedicate ourselves to months prior.

And we will need that because this planet is making a few erratic alignments.

Because these are complex configurations to Uranus and the Moon’s North Node, we could feel on pins and needles about wanting to start something new, but we must be patient and let things unfold in their own time. Also, with Jupiter in this connection to Uranus, try not to go overboard with games of chance because this tends to be a transit when luck unexpectedly goes the other way.

Mercury and Venus are in Sagittarius and are in complicated configuration to Pluto. This could create some tension in communication and love life situations.

Luckily there are mitigating factors for these two planets; both Mercury and Venus will connect with Chiron, which will help us smooth over miscommunication and boost our self-esteem.

Another sweet spot is an Aspect with Jupiter and Pluto that could bring in the ability to focus our energy on the right opportunities. This could also help us go back to things that needed transformation in our lives that we didn't complete back in the springtime.

This Moon is in a configuration called a Stellium which is 3 or more planets in a Sign. “

The Stellium in this Sign is being formed by the Sun, Moon, Mercury, and Venus, all in a conjunction in Sagittarius, which will offer us extra support on what we would like to embark on. With this abundant amount of Sadgy energy, this New Moon will bring a hefty dose of optimism, motivation, and luck.

Also, because this is a New Moon, we don’t see the effects until about 6 months. But having 4 celestial bodies and Jupiter Stationing out of Retrograde will make your new path easier to initiate with fortunate energy backing it.

Signs that will feel this lunar event more than others will be the Mutable Mode Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces between 0 and 10 degrees of these placements.

Sagittarius New Moon Vibes

Transits Graph Photo by Sirius Software

Interestingly, we only have one vibe on the graph that doesn’t fit the Sadgy tone.

Solitude is the highest on the graph and the only vibe during this Moon. One of the main reasons for this is a few transits occurring that could lead to feeling erratic. As a result, you could need some quiet time to come down from anxiety.

However, even with this vibe, the time spent doing your own thing and grounding yourself could lead to a moment of clarity about your next steps to elevate your situation.

New Moon in Sagittarius Reflective Questions

We are officially back to regular lunations, so no more eclipses until the spring, phew. So, for those who enjoy manifesting, lunar rituals, journaling, charging crystals, and moon baths, have at it!

You may now resume your regularly scheduled activities.

New Moons are about starting something fresh in your life with the Zodiac Sign’s energy during the lunation. Therefore, it’s about incorporating the best qualities of a sign so we can use them to enhance our lives.

What intentions would you like to set by the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 6th, 2023?

Here are some Sagittarian questions to ask yourself:

Are you ready to let go of a fixed perspective to adopt a growth mindset?

Open to a new path that enables you to seek better opportunities?

Looking to be pointed in the right direction?

Start the process of restoring faith back into yourself?

Ready to expand your consciousness?

Rejuvenate yourself after a considerable amount of sacrificing?

Looking to let go of the things that limit your freedom?

Interested in understanding universal truths?

Want to learn how to connect to elevated states of consciousness?

Having the urge to further your education?

Or if you haven’t started a higher education path, are you ready to get the ball rolling on going to university or other forms of learning institutions?

Wanting to release limiting beliefs that no longer serve you?

Feeling ready to take more risks and put yourself out there?

Looking to go beyond your inner circle to gain more perspectives on life and to connect with different types of people?

Ready to expand your social circle?

Realizing you no longer want to be tied down by over-responsibility?

Beginning to see you require a life that’s not so traditional?

Been thinking it's time to move out of your city to a brand-new place?

Prepared to be easier going and embrace humor in your life?

At a point where you’re ready to understand deeper truths and philosophies?

Ready to be more optimistic and believe in the possibility that things will work out?

Interested in starting the process of shooting your shot at the things you’ve always wanted?

Sagittarius is about taking every opportunity imaginable and going after it like there’s no tomorrow.

Progress and striving to improve things are essential themes of this Sign. This Sign gives us a boost of energy and confidence in our ability to improve. As a result, we work hard to overcome obstacles and look for ways to enhance our lives.

Sagittarius energy liberates us from a confining environment so we can explore the globe and open our minds to new ideas. This helps us understand our needs better and teaches us to be flexible, so we don't pass up a fantastic chance.

Thus, Sadge's energy shows us that rigidity and the fear of taking a chance prevents us from life’s beautiful experiences. We can create lucky situations for ourselves when we take this approach, see that the things we want are conceivable, and act as though they have already occurred.

New Moon in Sagittarius Themes

Sagittarius New Moon Chart Photo by Sirius Software

Sagittarius encourages us to put ourselves out there and seize the moment, so here is a checklist to help you incorporate this sign’s positive qualities.

Sadgy solutions Checklist:

Let loose and stop taking everything so seriously.

Try to be positive and trust that everything will turn out well.

It's time to finish this cycle and free yourself from challenging issues.

Are you prepared to finish creating something that will bring you luck?

Examine how you can make your philosophies better.

Remind yourself that you will ultimately find your place in the Sun

Never give up on your ambitions and dreams.

Pursuing fulfilling experiences for yourself can fill your soul with joy.

Find ways to expand your expertise.

Look at what kind of fun mission you'd like to take on because you need to do some exploring.

Embrace your inner Sagittarius and try again if your initial efforts are unsuccessful.

Pay attention to your big ideas and take action on them to improve your odds success.

Be the Archer and direct your arrow toward your objectives.

Time to pump yourself up and be your own cheerleader.

If you have the travel bug don’t fight it, it’s your soul’s way of telling you it’s time to see more than your local environment.

Engage in activities that feed your thirst for knowledge and universal truths.

Maintain your confidence so you can see all the opportunities available to you.

Trust that your efforts will be rewarded and try to broaden your horizons in every manner.

Use this lunar event in Sagittarius to see the big picture in life and to attract more promising things to yourself.

Have a wonderful New Moon