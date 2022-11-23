The Sun Goes Into Sagittarius On November 22, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

On the 22nd, the Sun enters the sign of Sagittarius, giving us a chance to broaden our perspectives and make our dreams happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Tqrk_0jIjqKXV00
Sun in SagittariusPhoto byimage by author

“Knowing there’s light at the end of the tunnel helps us get through the rough times!”

Welcome to Sagittarius Season of 2022!

Also, happy birthday to all Sagittarians; it’s your time to be grand!

As we leave the focus on the difficult things in life method of Scorpio, we transition into the playful, let's not take things so seriously, Sagittarius style of life.

Scorpio Season is stern, drastic, and focused on embracing the unattractive truth. We learn to deal with prior trauma, our most profound feelings, intense inner work, and how to move past them. With fresh insights and a positive outlook for what lies ahead, we emerge from the darkness to appreciate life's pleasures to the fullest extent.

Once we enter Sagittarius, we’re ready to travel the road of least resistance. We start to feel optimistic that things will turn out okay. This Jupiter-ruled sign is all about going big or going home; therefore, if properly directed, we will have the enthusiasm to take the risks we were hesitant to go after.

Sagittarius Season enables us to overcome our limitations, allowing us to feel like we have a fire lit under us to venture out and experience life. Our ego will gain more from learning to be more expansive and open to new possibilities.

During this next month, we could feel more of an urge to unleash the inner explorer in us and broaden our horizons. This is not to say we’re going to travel the world and take advantage of every opportunity, but this will give us a sense of aliveness and nudge us to take actions that promote forward movement.

In Sagittarius, our confidence spikes, so it does pump us up to take more risks.

This goes back to what I mentioned in the articles about Mercury and Venus entering Sagittarius. Because this Sign ignites the need to pursue every opportunity possible, I want to remind everyone to use this enthusiastic energy to get things done and shoot their shot at good prospects because this Sign brings some luck.

There will also be a New Moon in Sadge, and its Ruling planet Jupiter goes direct all within 24 hours, giving us a substantial amount of fortunate energy.

Don't get me wrong; you can always seize an opportunity regardless of whatever Sign influences the cosmic atmosphere. However, there are moments when the Astrological weather is perfecto, so why not take advantage of those moments?!

During Sagittarius times, we feel more fortunate because it pumps us up with the feeling that luck is on our side. So, when this energy is channeled healthily, it could look like trying your luck on applying for jobs, scholarships, and exclusive clubs.

Because of the self-assurance of this combination, it encourages us to pursue chances that we previously shied away from because we were worried that we could be disqualified for them or that they wouldn't possibly be. It, therefore, has a way of dispelling imposter syndrome.

So, this could be a time to finally put your application into an apartment or home community that’s hard to get into without feeling nervous or worrying they’ll say no. Sagittarius is a “You never know what will happen if you don’t try” vibe, so this might result in a yes, but even if it doesn’t go through, at least you gave it a go.

However, in the promising Sadgy fashion, when one door closes, another one opens, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Therefore, if you feel this energy, take this opportunity to apply for that job or scholarship and to believe in yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNEOH_0jIjqKXV00
Sun in Sagittarius ChartPhoto bySirius Software

Socially this can be a jammed packed time.

Grandiose shenanigans and spontaneity will feel more manageable than usual. Therefore, if you’re tired of the same old same old, this energy gets you to find more elaborate activities. This vibe is about taking things to an expansive level, so we will elevate our usual weekend hangouts.

Meeting people becomes easier under this influence because we’re less closed off than we were in Scorpio. Therefore, this could look like finding ways to expand your friend group beyond your typical scene. Also, it introduces us to cool and fun adventures we would never have had if we had stayed in our own bubble.

Sadge season is an excellent excuse to embrace your funny side if you've been acting too serious lately.

Humor permeates the atmosphere; thus, crazy chats, jokes, or getting stuck on something so amusing you can hardly maintain a straight face tend to occur during this alignment.

If it’s not a time you’re going out, this is the perfect opportunity to connect with friends over the phone, Facetime, or Zoom. Sadgy energy is fantastic for planning a wine night over the phone with your friends or even a virtual paint and sip.

This allows us to have fascinating talks with others without having to go anywhere if that’s what we prefer. The bonus is you get the benefits of social interaction and the exchange of various viewpoints, which is what the Sagittarius season promotes without doing all the in-person stuff.

The energy of Sagittarius is about roaming new territory. This sign’s ruler, Jupiter, governs long-distance excursions, so this may be an excellent time to make travel arrangements to see family or friends who live across the country or in another state. Additionally, you might feel safe arranging a trip you had put off in the past.

Astrologically, Jupiter, the ruler of Sagittarius, governs festivities, feasts, being joyful, socializing on a grand scale, generosity, and exchanging different perspectives with others. In the United States, Sagittarius Season always coincides with the week of Thanksgiving, which is indisputably a Sadgey holiday.

Around this holiday we travel to the people we care about and sometimes that means a long trip by plane. As we spend time with our loved ones, we share jokes and assemble with others to indulge in excessive amounts of food, alcohol, and grandiose displays.

During Thanksgiving, families frequently engage in stimulating and perhaps tense discussions with their relatives in the Jupiterian tone of being opinionated. This synchronicity has always seemed remarkable because the timing is impeccable.

Since this energy is so generous, it may be a moment when you pay it forward or receive similar treatment from others. The likelihood of witnessing that on a global scale is also high during the Sagittarius Season.

A neutral expression of this energy is the fear of missing out “FOMO.” The reason why it’s a theme that can go either way is it will help you get out there and have fun. However, we do have to be aware of letting it take over to the point we spread ourselves thin, resulting in overbooking out of not wanting to miss a single event.

Of course, there is a lower expression when the Signs shift, which is never enjoyable.

Overindulging becomes an issue if not checked in this energy. The celebratory spirit of this Jupitarian sign causes us to want to go big or go home, and sometimes that can translate into drinking too much, eating more than we should, or overdoing it on feel-good things.

Another thing to watch out for is carelessness while this energy is present. It's essential in Sagittarius not to take yourself too seriously, which is okay as long as it's balanced, but the flip side is being irresponsible.

Entitlement issues need to be checked because this could inflate the feeling that the world owes us something; we also must be aware of clouded perspectives and truth-telling based on opinion rather than reality. Because of the honest nature of this energy, we need to make sure we are being direct but not so blunt it comes off as brutal.

So yes, things can get sticky; just make sure you are engaging in some form of self-awareness practice.

Despite some of this Sign's more complex expressions, the Sagittarius season is a terrific time to relax and have fun, so make the most of it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Astrology# Horoscopes# Sagittarius# Sagittarius Season# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Your Astro Weather Girl! I post news about Weekly Astrology Forecast, New and Full Moons, Astrological happenings, along with Astronomy events to help readers understand what's occurring in the cosmos.

Las Vegas, NV
29975 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

The New Moon In Sagittarius Forecast: November 23, 2022

A New Moon in Sagittarius happens on November 23rd and will give us the motivation we need to pursue all of our opportunities for achievement. We have the Super Moon at 1 degree of Sagittarius on November 23rd at 2:57 pm PST and 5:57 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunar event is occurring in your area.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 21st to 27th, 2022

The New Moon and Sun's entry into Sagittarius in this week's astrological forecast allow us to seize every chance that comes our way. Additionally, Jupiter turns direct, enabling us to assess our progress since May.

Read full story
4 comments

Mercury Goes into Sagittarius On November Nov 17, 2022

Mercury will move into Sagittarius, which should change the mood of the conversation and think to one of optimism. “The intellectual urge to absorb higher perspectives and speak my expansive ideas is strong!”

Read full story
1 comments

Venus Goes Into Sagittarius On November 15th, 2022

Venus enters Sagittarius, providing us the motivation and optimism we require to pursue opportunities that will advance our love and work. “If you want to be successful in love, sometimes you just have to put yourself out there!”

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 14th to 20th, 2022

Mercury and Venus enter Sagittarius in this week's Astrology, bringing a more upbeat outlook on our relationships, love lives, and financial situations. Additionally, a few Mars Retrograde alignments will bring up concerns from October that still need to be handled.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 7th to 13th, 2022

The total lunar eclipse in Taurus will occur this week and serve as a reminder of the value of stability. And we still have one more week of Venus Transits, which will help us address essential issues in our love lives and financial situations.

Read full story

The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipses Forecast November 8th, 2022

On November 8th, the Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus will occur, allowing us to see why we need to close chapters on the things that don’t offer stability. We have the Total Lunar Eclipse at 16 degrees of Taurus on November 8th, at 3:01 am PST, 6:01 am Eastern. Check your local time to see when this Lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story
8 comments

Mars Retrograde Forecast For Zodiac Signs

On October 30, Mars will turn retrograde. If you're wondering how this may affect your zodiac sign placements, this article contains the necessary information. This forecast will help you understand how Mars Retrograde will affect your Zodiac Placements.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For October 31st to November 6th, 2022

Venus Transits are a major theme in this week's astrology, making us consider why we shouldn't accept bad conditions with love and money. Additionally, Mars will form several Retrograde configurations that may encourage us to speak up for ourselves.

Read full story
2 comments

Mars Will Go Retrograde In Gemini from October 30th, 2022

On October 30th, Mars will turn retrograde; for the following two and a half months, this will help us examine why we need to focus on issues like lack of flexibility, interpersonal problems, our local surroundings, feeling disorganized, and misunderstanding.

Read full story

Mercury Goes Into Scorpio On October 29, 2022

For the next three weeks, Mercury will be in Scorpio, assisting us in sharpening our attention and undertaking a much-needed mental cleanse. “It’s better to observe quietly, take notes, then speak up once you’ve collected the data points!”

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For October 24th to 30th, 2022

The planetary alignments in this week's astrology, which include a Solar Eclipse, Jupiter Retrograding back into Pisces, Mercury Entering Scorpio, and Mars Turning Retrograde, will feel extremely transformative over the course of the following seven days.

Read full story

The Partial Solar Eclipse In Scorpio Forecast October 25th, 2022

We will have a New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio, which might help us shed light on what stifling situations need to be cleared out to remove blockages from your life. We have the New Moon Solar Eclipse at 2 degrees of Scorpio on October 25th at 3:48 AM PST, which would be 6:48 AM Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is happening in your location.

Read full story
1 comments

The Sun Goes Into Scorpio On October 23rd, 2022

For the next 4 weeks, the Sun will be in Scorpio, helping us to concentrate on the adjustments we need to make to enhance our lives. “It’s okay to embrace our intense side at some point.”

Read full story
1 comments

Venus Goes Into Scorpio October 23rd, 2022

With Venus entering Scorpio, we will feel a strong urge to transform our love and financial life to ensure stability. “Occasionally, we must examine our relationships to ensure we’re getting the same energy as we’re pouring into these unions!

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For October 17th to 23rd, 2022

Saturn will exit retrograde in this week's horoscope, prompting us to reflect on the areas of our lives where we've built stronger foundations. And the Sun will join Venus in Scorpio, helping us change circumstances involving our ego, love life, and money.

Read full story
4 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For October 10th to 16th, 2022

Mercury enters Libra this week, causing us to analyze financial and romantic circumstances that occurred from the end of August to September 22. Additionally, Mercury will conclude Post Shadow Retrograde on Sunday, ending the Virgo-Libra Regressive Cycle.

Read full story
1 comments

The Full Hunters Moon In Aries Forecast October 9th, 2022

A Full Hunters Moon in the Sign of Aries will occur on October 9. Here's how this lunar event can teach us how to be more self-sufficient and be who we truly are without apology.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For October 3rd to 9th, 2022

In this week's astrology, Saturn and Uranus will complete a rare four-part alignment that will encourage us to focus on aspects of our life that are currently inactive. Pluto will end its retrograde motion, which could shed light on how much change has occurred in our lives. And there will be a Hunter's Moon in Aries, allowing us to recognize why it's vital to advocate for ourselves.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy