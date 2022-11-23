This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 21st to 27th, 2022

The New Moon and Sun's entry into Sagittarius in this week's astrological forecast allow us to seize every chance that comes our way. Additionally, Jupiter turns direct, enabling us to assess our progress since May.

We have a Transformative week full of planetary transits.

In this week’s Astrology, Sagittarius Season begins, giving us the urge not to sweat the small stuff and be more optimistic about life. There will be a New Moon in Sagittarius, which could help us learn to believe in ourselves to gain the confidence to chase our goals. Jupiter will Station out of Retrograde, causing us to understand how far we’ve come on our lofty goals. And Mercury, along with Venus, will make the majority of the transits resulting in resolving conflict with communication, our focus going on love life situations, and money.

11/21 Mercury Conjunct Venus: How To Flirt Like A Pro

Mercury will make a conjunction with Venus that encourages softer communication.

An alignment like this is fantastic for bringing in a more pleasant tone, which will help us think more optimistically.

People typically resolve complicated love and financial problems due to this alignment. With the aid of this Transit, we could also find it easier to compromise and be more adaptable.

Socially, we could feel more open and able to relate to others than usual because of the good mood this promotes. The most incredible thing about this Transit is that conversations typically turn out to be enjoyable and relaxed.

Love-life-wise, this pronounces more openness so our minds could be on how to make the most of our dating life or a committed relationship. Because of this transit's flirty and chatty nature, this might be a day of messaging back and forth with someone you’re crushing on or with a significant other.

11/22 Sun enters Sagittarius: Feeling Confident About What Lies Ahead

The Sun enters Sagittarius on the 22nd, leaving Scorpio.

Happy birthday to everyone who is a Sagittarian!

This should help us shed the heavy energy we experienced throughout November because the Sagittarius Season is a fun-loving time full of adventure, generosity, and comedy.

A need to be more social is another benefit of this energy. It will be simpler than typical to engage in extravagant antics and spontaneity. Therefore, we’re more open to discovering other ways to seek out leisure.

The Sun transiting Sagittarius helps us get past many of our restrictions and gives us the confidence to get out and experience life. Learning how to be more expansive and open-minded will benefit our ego more. These periods offer us the sensation that luck is on our side, making them good times for fortunate events.

Additionally, the Sagittarius Season starts the week before Thanksgiving, bringing a festive vibe to the atmosphere.

11/23 New Moon In Sagittarius: Aiming Your Arrow At All The Possibilities

We have a primarily harmonious lunation for the first time in a while. This New Moon in Sagittarius only has a few edgy transits, but for the most part, it’s a power-packed lunar event in a nice way.

A New Moon is about creating a fresh start in the sign associated with it so we can see how far we've come when we get to the Full Moon in Sagittarius.

So, during this lunation, it’s about adopting the positive qualities of Sagittarius, like taking a more optimistic approach, going after opportunities, looking at ways we can elevate our lives, and being more open to things beyond our horizons.

Sign placements that will feel this the most will be the Mutable grouping Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces between 0 to 10 degrees of these configurations.

11/23 Jupiter Direct: Did You Learn To Believe In Yourself?!

Jupiter's transition to Direct motion could help us gain insight after its four-month retrograde period. Things could become more apparent regarding realizing our full potential, our belief system, and other possibilities we'd like to seize in life.

In Astrology, Jupiter is all about going for the gold and throwing spaghetti at the wall to see if it sticks. However, during its Inverse Period, we only shoot one to three arrows at our possibilities rather than twenty at once.

With Jupiter Retrograde, we slow down and reexamine what we need to aim our focus on rather than taking an impulsive all-in approach. Therefore, we could be more cautious and deliberate in our choices rather than hastily going for them. This is your chance to make wiser decisions that will set your life on the right course.

Energy-wise, this might be a moment when you embark on a search for the truth in your life. This helps us get in touch with your perspective on righteousness; it's also about looking inward and realizing what is fair. During this Retrograde, we also examine our worldview and other life options that are available to us.

The Cardinal Signs between 1 and 9 degrees of Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn would have felt this Retrograde more than most. Additionally, people with the Mutable Signs of Pisces, Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius will feel this retrograde more intensely at the last three degrees of these Zodiac Signs.

Critical Dates For Jupiter Retrograde:

Pre-Shadow Retrograde 5/4/22

Goes Retrograde 7/28/22

Out of Retrograde 11/23/22

Leaves Post Shadow 2/14/23

11/24 Mercury Semisquare Pluto: Overtalking Others And Harsh Words

Thursday could bring in a tone of needing to talk down to others with an alignment between Mercury and Pluto.

With this Transit, those who are confrontational tend to be more enunciated. Therefore, those who have pushy personalities could try to throw their weight around and talk over others might result in frustration that leads to arguments.

Try to pick and choose your battles because this is the kind of transit where it’s pointless to bicker with others. This is because it tends to pronounce arguments with those committed to misunderstanding you; therefore, it’s a waste of time to try and win them over.

Luckily, on that same day, another configuration could assist us in making a smooth recovery.

11/24 Mercury Trine Chiron: Finding Ways To Pump Yourself And Others Up

An easygoing transit on the 24th has mitigating factors that will help us communicate in a way that restores order and harmony.

Mercury will connect with Chiron in a way that helps us mend things with others, our thoughts and to gain mental clarity. Because Mercury and Chiron are establishing a pleasant aspect that might facilitate communication, this Transit should make any problems that need to be settled easy.

This kind of alignment might motivate you to look into methods for enhancing your self-esteem. Or it could be a day when you’re helping someone else feel better and more self-assured about themselves.

And if you've been suffering from brain fog, this will help you clear your head. So, hopefully, this configuration takes the sting out of the air from the previous Mercury aspect to Pluto.

11/25 Venus Semisquare Pluto: Uncovering Unacceptable Behavior In Relationships

Venus will be involved in a complicated transit with Pluto, making us question our financial, romantic, and interpersonal relationships.

For those in an unbalanced relationship, this could be a time of uncovering things you previously suspected, like unfair actions and other types of disloyalty.

On the flip side, try to be mindful if you aren’t in a complicated relationship because this alignment inflates worrying. Thus, there might be thoughts of skepticism over seemingly innocent little things; therefore, if you’re feeling more suspicious than typical, try to ground your energy and look at things from a logical perspective.

And in terms of money, this can be the moment when you doubt the generosity of others.

Tread carefully with this one because, again, this transit pronounces mistrust. In unhealthy situations, this brings to your awareness someone who’s using money and gifts as a way to maintain control. On the other hand, this could inflate ungratefulness, leading to a misunderstanding about someone’s intentions.

11/25 Venus Trine Chiron: Realizing You’re Worth

A day with positive energy brought on by a Trine between Venus and Chiron enables us to let go of the painful memories of rejection and criticism that led us to doubt our worth.

After the last transit between Venus and Pluto, we need something to remind us about the importance of building up our confidence. Also, this reminds us why it’s crucial to have relationships that uplift us that way; we aren’t constantly on edge and can feel secure.

During this Transit, you will feel tranquil and be able to see how deserving you are of healthy relationships. We learn the importance of increasing self-confidence in love and money, so use this alignment to help eliminate the things that diminish your value.

11/26 Moon in Capricorn: Feeling Responsible Yet Numb

The Moon will be in Capricorn until Sunday Afternoon, which could cause us to feel more responsible about our personal life and money matters.

This Moon will connect with Pluto, which will help us take transformative action on old baggage regarding love, finances, and self-worth because of its connection to Venus. It will also help us address harsh inner dialog that’s left us feeling numb thanks to a connection with Mercury.

Even though we might feel blah in some ways, the connections this Moon is making could help us have a breakthrough and follow our gut instincts the right way, thanks to its alignments with Uranus and Neptune.

The Moon will be in Aquarius by Sunday 2:06 pm PST which will help get us out of ruts.

11/27 Mercury Quincunx Uranus: An Unexpected Turn Of Events

The final alignment of this week could create moments where things go differently than planned, with Mercury and Uranus in a complicated transit.

Hopefully, the Moon in Aquarius will help with some of the transits it makes, but for the most part, this will be a day when things seem to change instantly.

With this Transit, social energy may feel amplified, producing an overflow of communication.

Communication may appear to be coming out strangely, which might prevent you from connecting with or carrying on conversations with them. Or it creates a scenario when a conversation turns into a misunderstanding.

Vibes For the Week

The vibes for the next 7 days are moderate compared to the last 3 weeks of November.

On the 21st, there's a lot of optimism and good luck energy mixed in with psychic, romance, and social energy. With the abundance of Jupitarian and Sadgy energy occurring, we will feel more enthusiastic than usual, helping us put ourselves out there on all levels. Also, our intuition could be more on point than typical, resulting in moments when we feel clairvoyant.

Solitude will come up 3 times this week, so this energy is apparent on the 22nd, the 24th, and from the 26th to the 27th. Even though this week has its sweet spots, some transits still have a bit of edge to them. So, we could feel like taking breaks from others to ground ourselves.

Then there will be a smidge of good luck from the 26th to the 27th. Again, even with a bit of edge, there’s still a sense of hope in the air, so this could be a weekend of trying your luck at things.

Transits For The Week

Energetically, this is a mixed-bag week, but it’s still a welcoming vibe from what we started out with this month.

Transits For November 21st to 27th:

Use these next 7 days to let your hair down and examine all the possibilities you have in front of you.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, everyone!!