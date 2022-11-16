Mercury Goes into Sagittarius On November Nov 17, 2022

Mercury will move into Sagittarius, which should change the mood of the conversation and think to one of optimism.

Mercury in Sagittarius image by author

“The intellectual urge to absorb higher perspectives and speak my expansive ideas is strong!”

Mercury, our planet of thought and communication, is moving from Scorpio into Sagittarius, changing the tenor from a somber and introspective inflection to a chattier and upbeat approach.

Even though Mercury is in a state called Detriment while transiting Sagittarius, it still brings a more enjoyable, humorous, and optimistic tone.

The Essential Dignities approach, employed in Astrology, enables us to determine which Signs are more fitting or less compatible with particular planets. With the numerous Astrological pairings, a heavenly body may occasionally feel odd when combined with a specific Zodiac Sign.

The opposite of Gemini is Sagittarius which is why this sign combined with Mercury adds more complexities.

Both signs are about perspective; Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter and about the overall picture and viewing situations based on opinion. Gemini is about the small details, objectivity, and only accepting the facts rather than theories. Therefore, things might become out of whack when you combine this with Mercury's requirement for the data points in opposition to a belief-based point of view.

Sagittarius is a right-brained sign with a broad perspective, whereas Gemini is a left-brained sign with an analytical point of view. Even when examining their respective ruling planets, Mercury and Jupiter are associated with the micro and macro aspects of information processing in these two Signs.

Does this imply that we won't enjoy ourselves with this mixture?!

Of course, not; we just need to be mindful of the glitches that could be experienced during this Ingress. Mercury in Sagittarius promotes optimism, which is welcome given how edgy the Astrological Weather has been this month.

With this Alignment, we receive a considerable boost of enthusiasm that should make us feel lighter than we did while Mercury was in Scorpio. This boosts our self-assurance and makes us feel more socially outgoing, enabling us to go out and accomplish things.

Socially, this allows us to let go and engage in the most enjoyable interactions with the people we know. Additionally, it makes us feel more comfortable talking to others outside of our own circle. It's important to be receptive to those different from you in Sagittarius. This could be when you branch out from your typical group of friends and associates and learn to interact with new individuals with different viewpoints.

Because Sadgy energy tends to get carried away with enjoyment, our interactions may feel more stretched during this period. As a result, if you usually don’t finish chats or leave social groups early, you can feel like hanging out longer than usual or not going to the bar until closing time.

Mentally, thanks to this optimistic combination, we could feel more sure of ourselves than typical. The confidence that comes with Mercury in Sagittarius aids in giving you the impression that luck is on your side. As a result, it enunciates the urge to psych yourself up and take your shot at what you want. So, this is terrific for pursuing your objectives that you’re typically too nervous to try because your mindset will be about having nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Mercury in Sagittarius Chart Sirius Software

Since this Sign rules long journeys, you might feel motivated to finally make travel arrangements for that trip you've been putting off. If you aren't planning a trip, this could be when you want to travel in your thoughts by reading a fantastic book or watching a compelling documentary.

Stimulation-wise, we will have more of an urge to absorb wisdom than typical. In other words, we might feel like understanding the information we usually don’t seek out, such as philosophy and exploring theories about life. We might gain an interest in topics beyond our backyards, such as cultural things and perspectives from others who are different. With this combination, our interest in worldly things becomes more pronounced.

This alignment is ideal for studying other languages, writing, art, history, and religion. If you're a creative thinker, this will be your sweet spot because of how well its placement lets you interact with your right brain. Use this time to discover new information and get answers to your questions because Sagittarius is a truth- and knowledge-hungry sign.

To keep the world turning, we require a variety of learning approaches.

November is when most are studying for final exams that attend primary school and higher education. With Mercury transiting Sagittarius, it is easier to approach education from a new perspective that helps a person understand broad concepts.

Accessing a different form of intellect comes easier with this combination. This vibe is an excellent time for non-traditional learners to understand things. With Mercury in Sagittarius, non-traditional learning approaches are effective since they give you access to a viewpoint outside our usual way of thinking, which is always energizing.

On the other hand, dealing with the lower expression of themes is always unpleasant throughout these Sign shifts.

The interesting thing with Sagittarius is that as open-minded as this energy is, there can be some snags when something bumps up against its own ideals. In other words, there could be difficult moments when we deal with others who naysay our perspective on life.

Another area for improvement with this is that you might occasionally feel disorganized, which could skew conversations or make it seem like you can't digest extremely logical ideas. This might also enunciate lapses in responsibility, such as forgetting to do the little things like everyday tasks, paying bills, or skimming important details in work situations or anything to do with data.

Intellectual arrogance is another thing to be aware of with this energy. Mercury in Sagittarius pronounces the need to throw our weight around regarding being more intelligent than everyone else. Try to tame your inner troll because internet bickering happens more frequently than usual with this energy.

Some of these interactions might occur in person or on social media, so do your best to disengage if someone’s being flippant or antagonizing.

So yes, it can sometimes be uncomfortable, which is why we need to stay as grounded as possible in this energy.

Let’s make the most of the harmonious parts of Mercury in Sagittarius by being lofty-minded, friendly, and lighthearted while also aiming at your objectives.

Here’s to thinking expansively!