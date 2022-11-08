This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 7th to 13th, 2022

The total lunar eclipse in Taurus will occur this week and serve as a reminder of the value of stability. And we still have one more week of Venus Transits, which will help us address essential issues in our love lives and financial situations.

Sun in Space with green cosmic dust image by author

We have a colorful week full of planetary transits.

In this week’s Astrology, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse will happen in Taurus, triggering us to work on incorporating softness into our lives. The Sun will make a bunch of transits which might teach us a healthier way to feed our ego. Mercury will be very active this week which could lead to communication issues and things not going according to plan. And Venus will make the most transits this week, resulting in us taking action in our romantic lives and career situations.

11/7 Mercury Sesquiquadrate Jupiter: A Case Of Saying More Than You Should

We might find ourselves in situations where people overshare due to a Mercury-Jupiter Transit.

For this reason, there’s a higher chance of dealing with those with a TMI problem, so you could have conversations with others giving too many sorted details. Also, this does inflate the need to be pious, so some conversations might seem more opinionated than typical.

Whenever Mercury and Jupiter are in intricate transits, individuals tend to be more puffed up than usual. There’s also a tendency to overstate things, so if something or someone seems to exaggerate, it’s more than likely the case.

Also, try to ensure you're paying attention to details and important talks because this setup tends to pronounce disorganization.

Tuesday could feel transformative with some of the transits on that day.

11/8 Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus: Leaving Behind Turbulence For Tranquility

The Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus will occur today, causing us to look at what’s creating turbulence in our lives.

Taurus is about soaking up the things that make us comfortable so we can soothe our souls after hard times. In this sign, we learn the importance of having stability, living a less stressful life, looking forward to the things we can rely on, and having the resources we need to nourish our bodies so we can be sturdy.

Because of this, we might be ready to let go of scenarios, people, and other things that create discord in our lives to become more tranquil. So, this is a period to ensure we eliminate anything that disrupts our peace.

Signs that will experience this eclipse more than others are Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius, between 12 to 20 degrees of these placements.

11/8 Sun Conjunct Mercury: A Much-Needed Mental Reboot

An alignment with the Sun and Mercury will clarify how to solve the day's complexities.

In a unique configuration called a Cazimi, which is when Mercury is conjunct at the heart of the Sun, we tend to feel more alert and mentally sharper than typical. This alignment is similar to getting a fantastic pick-me-up, so if you've been feeling off balance or mentally spent, this could invigorate you.

Even with the situations occurring due to the Eclipse and Uranus, this gives an incredible boost allowing us to multitask, making it simpler to complete numerous things quickly. We also experience the desire for mental challenges and strategies to advance our intellect.

Additionally, we often feel better about ourselves. With this, we may confidently communicate, plan, experience epiphanies, and engage in social activities. As a result, this Transit may bring us a hectic but exciting time of comprehension and conversations.

11/8 Mercury Oppose Uranus: A Sudden Plot Twist

On that same day, Mercury and Uranus will be in a configuration that suddenly causes us to change course.

If you had plans for this day, they could get pushed back to another time due to the unreliable nature of this energy. Revisions might need to be made with something you’ve worked on, such as a project, meeting, or anything to do with publishing.

Unexpectedly blurting out the wrong thing tends to happen in this energy. Therefore, this could be a day when something that wasn’t meant to be said comes out. Also, people tend to react the opposite way than expected.

These next few days could cause you to feel overstimulated. Make the necessary changes to get the higher end of this transit rather than the uncomfortable ways this can manifest.

11/9 Sun Oppose Uranus: Doing Risky And Shocking Behavior To Boost Your Ego

The Sun and Uranus will be at the halfway point of the Retrograde cycle for this outer planet.

With this Transit, things will be subject to change, so something that seemed concrete might not be as stable as you would like. It will feel like a plot twist over these next few days, so do your best to be flexible.

Some of these shifts could have to do with impulsive behavior from reckless individuals. Hence, there could be moments when we’re dealing with those who create disruption and leave us to clean up the mess. Also, this could be about not wanting to make the appropriate changes in our lives, so we rebel out of spite.

Because this pronounces strong personalities looking for a reaction, try not to indulge them or validate their need to shake you up.

With this, we must curb our rebellious inner side because that tends to emerge. It could be a day when we’re taking things to the next level because we’re bored, so a lot of excitement-seeking behavior will happen as a result.

This could be someone who unexpectedly pops back up in your life and then goes radio silent, leaving you feeling disrupted and confused. Our freedom-loving nature tends to come out in a non-productive way, so there could be a strong need for independence at the expense of certain relationships.

Nervous energy also tends to be something we experience more than typical in this energy, which could result in feeling anxious on this day.

11/10 Venus Trine Neptune: The Right Way To Create A Story Book Romance

Venus and Neptune will be in a lovely transit that puts a sense of fantasy in the air!

An alignment like this creates an incredible romantic undertone. These two celestial bodies get along so well that their energy is fun and uplifting.

If you’re in the mood to get out, this vibe could give you the urge to hang out at a poetry night, go gallery hopping, or check out cultural things.

There’s a need for more magic in your life, so today could feel like a healthy escape from reality.

A greater connection with the folks you like may develop today than usual. This could be when others feel at ease around you because Venus-Neptune alignments can lead to spiritual connections. With this Transit, the biggest concern is to watch your spending because you can think you have more resources than you do, which could lead to depleted cash.

11/11 Sun Square Saturn: Wondering When Your Moment In The Sun Is Coming

Our confidence could feel deflated due to the Sun and Saturn being in a difficult transit.

Because this alignment pronounces the feeling of not being where you should be at this point in personal life and career situations, we might experience self-doubt. Please, try your best to avoid comparing yourself to others because even if it seems like someone else has it easier, some things are just for show and not based on reality.

The relieving thing about this transit is it will pass, and if you’ve worked hard on your situation, it will pay off because Saturn honors hard work and generously rewards it.

11/11 Venus Quincunx Mars: Impulsivity In Love Life Situations That Leads To Drama

Venus is forming a Quincunx to Mars, which happens to be part of the Mars Retrograde saga.

Any issues regarding unhealthy relationships, primarily romantic ones, will come up to be addressed.

Because this is a Quincunx, we must be aware of our blind spots. In other words, this could show us why we are the creators of our own instability in love life and career situations.

An alignment like this could cause us to see why our communication problems are causing issues in our relationship. We could realize that just because we’re attracted to someone doesn’t mean it will work, so why force the issue?! This could be when you recognize you’re not a match with someone and abruptly end things.

With this, we can see issues with contradictory behavior, like wanting a commitment but having a wandering eye or the tendency to be superficial and wonder why there’s no compatibility.

We could understand why having an overabundance of libido, and addictive behaviors must be addressed before entering a commitment. And there could be light shed on why we need to know the difference between physical attraction vs. a relationship that fulfills all our needs.

We will see this transit again on December 19th, so by that time, it will help us uncover what we need to resolve these issues.

11/12 Mercury Trine Neptune: Craving Spiritual Things

Mercury and Neptune are forming a trine, which is fantastic for empathic communication. It's ideal for having mystical dialogues, sharing spiritual experiences with others, and engaging in new-age activities.

Therefore, you might do things today that help you connect with your higher self, such as meditating, receiving energy healing, or taking a relaxing bath filled with candles and incense.

Another approach to benefit from these positive feelings is by getting in touch with nature. Or, if it’s too cold to go outdoors, try visiting a stone store to purchase crystals that elevate your energy and ground it. Doing this will also connect you with natural resources, which is excellent for getting back in touch with higher vibrational materials.

In a psychic sense, we may feel connected to our intuition more.

11/13 Venus Sextile Pluto: Taking Your Love Life Seriously

Sunday brings in an amicable transit from Venus and Pluto. An alignment like this gives you the power to manage your love life and finances healthily.

This is an excellent opportunity to take our monetary situations seriously and pursue the kinds of partnerships that will provide us with lasting fulfillment.

For single people, this could increase the intensity and make it easier to meet someone more compatible with whom you can take seriously. With significant commitments in partnerships, this should help. Venus and Pluto's harmonious alignment may heighten the intensity if you're in a stable union.

11/13 Mercury Quincunx Mars: When Being Blunt Backfires

Mercury and the Sun are in edgy Aspects to Mars today, so you might have a lower tolerance for people than usual.

This is a problematic Transit because those who lack self-awareness tend to be more inflated than typical.

We must be aware of arrogant behavior and walking around as if everyone owes us money because this promotes an entitled attitude. This could result in challenging people only to be embarrassed because we picked the wrong person to start with, and now it’s blowing up in our faces.

Our ambitious side kicks in but in a way that’s bossier than being a team player.

So, there could be a need to compete with others. Communication-wise, we will need to be mindful of our words because they could come off blunt but not in a good way. Also, our reactions could be more agitated than usual, resulting in our argumentative side emerging.

Use this energy in a higher vibrational way by keeping busy, walking, working out, and getting some much needed cleaning around the house done to burn off this aggravating vibe.

Because this is a Retrograde alignment, we will see it come back up. The next Quincunx will be December 15th and January 20th; we are getting two hits from this because Mercury will be in Retrograde in Capricorn.

Vibes For the Week

Transits Graph Sirius Software

This week's vibes are a wild mix of edgy vibes with a few sweet spots.

The solitude and emotional sensitivity will be present on the graph throughout the week.

On the 7th, then for consecutive days from the 9th to the 11th, solitude comes back up, then it's just emotional sensitivity from the 12th to the 13th. This week will create moments when you feel more triggered than usual, resulting in needing to back away from situations and people.

Therefore, intense feelings could cause things to not go as planned due to high emotions or other inconveniences.

Mental and romantic energy will intersect those vibes, causing moments when we're in our head about our next steps, goals, and love life-wise.

By the time we get to the 11th to 13th, there's a mix of mental, confusion, psychic, romance, ambition, emotional sensitivity, and a smidge of good luck. The weekend has its sweet spots but a ton of off-putting moments; therefore, it’s best to go slow and try not to make impulsive decisions. Otherwise, it can result in mishaps.

Transits For The Week

Even though the second week of November has some edge, at least there are some sweet spots. Having those harmonious alignments will mitigate some of the other things going on throughout the next 7 days.

Use this week to create backup plans for when things don’t go as planned, and take this time to gain self-knowledge.

Have a wonderful week!