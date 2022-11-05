The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipses Forecast November 8th, 2022

On November 8th, the Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus will occur, allowing us to see why we need to close chapters on the things that don’t offer stability.

Lunar Eclipse In Taurus image by author

We have the Total Lunar Eclipse at 16 degrees of Taurus on November 8th, at 3:01 am PST, 6:01 am Eastern. Check your local time to see when this Lunation is occurring for you.

And this is the last eclipse for the season, along with the final complete set in these Zodiac Signs.

Over the next year, the Taurus-Scorpio eclipse series will separate; one will be on May 5th, then the last will occur around October 28th, 2023.

Now that we’re in a new month and this is a Full Lunar Cycle, this lunation also has a name.

November’s Full Lunar Cycle is called a Beaver Moon and is also referred to as a Frost Moon. This event got its name from Native tribes who saw beavers erecting dams in preparation for a long, arduous winter. Also, during this time of year, the nights get so cold that vegetation becomes covered with a thin layer of ice hence the name Frost Moon.

Spiritually, this Moon is about ensuring you have everything you need to get through tough times so you may feel emotionally and financially secure. During this lunar cycle, you might reevaluate what is required for your comfort over the long run.

The Chart rulers Venus, “Taurus’s natural pairing,” along with Mars, “The ancient ruler of Scorpio,” and Pluto, “Scorpio’s modern assigned planet,” are making complicated Transits.

In other words, this lunar event has more complexity than most, causing things to feel edgier than typical. Sure, we will have some sweet spots, but this lunation could pronounce more irritation than usual.

Venus is making complicated transits to Saturn and Uranus that could shed light on cold, restrictive, and unfulfilling relationships plus financial situations. With this kind of energy, we could conclude that something is no longer working in these areas resulting in making a clean break on the extreme end or quietly quitting these scenarios.

However, we have a few more accessible alignments to Venus that could mitigate more complex connections.

At least this planet will be connected to Jupiter and Neptune in a way that could help us get through the harshness of this Moon. Even if we’re stressed about things that Venus governs, like love and finances, we could still look at this time as an opportunity to let go of unhealthy situations so we can have stability one day.

Mars is in Retrograde, so we could see unresolved issues from the last few months come up for resolution.

On top of that, there could be situations we need to act slowly on due to Mars in a Square with Neptune. This creates scenarios where we need to take our time even if we’re antsy because impulsively jumping into situations could result in mishaps due to not knowing the full scope of an issue.

Also, both the rulers of Scorpio, Mars, and Pluto are in a Quincunx with one another.

Having both the ancient and modern planets of Scorpio in a complicated transit could create a sense of frustration, resulting in letting off steam in an out-of-sorts manner. This is argumentative energy so try to pick and choose your battles wisely with others.

Due to a T-Square with Saturn on the apex point from the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and the Lunar Nodes, we could feel more strained than usual. Then challenging alignments from the Moon, North Node, plus Uranus could cause situations to go differently than planned.

With an Aspect pattern like a T-Square, we might feel called to let go of the stagnant and turbulent things in favor of more structure in our lives. That way, we can move forward and upgrade our circumstances.

Because this eclipse is coming back over problematic sections of the sky that we experience at the end of July and August, it could bring in the finalization of what wasn't complete during that time.

Luckily, Mars will at least be in a harmonious Transit to Saturn.

Mars and Saturn are in a favorable alignment that could help us get back on track and gain the stamina to work on the areas of our life that need structure. With this Transit, we can make a plan to help our objectives become a reality one day. Also, this helps with seeing what’s worth your effort, so you let go of the things that waste your time and double down on what’s working for you.

Signs that will feel this lunar event more than others will be the Fixed Mode Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius between 14 to 24 degrees of these placements.

Vibes For The Partial Lunar Eclipse in Taurus

Transits Graph Sirius Software

The vibes for this eclipse are edgy, so do your best to stay grounded.

Solitude will be present over the next few days. This energy will spike during the eclipse, so the need for personal space will be vital. Because there is mental energy intersecting solitude, we could be in our heads and feel more anxious than typical, resulting in the need to take a step back from others.

This solitude energy comes back on the 9th and will be connected to romantic and edgy vibes.

About Lunar Eclipses

Lunar Eclipses are Full Moons that occur when the Sun and Moon are in opposition and close to the Nodes. During this type of eclipse, the Moon will be in the Umbra, which is the Earth's shadow. As a result, the Moon is enveloped in a rusty hue giving this kind of eclipse a reddish color.

Since this event takes place closer to the Nodes, we will experience totality.

In Astrology, Lunar eclipses are about realizing the weighty issues associated with a Sign's energies. Since lunar eclipses govern feminine energy, this could be when you let go of outdated beliefs that held you back or remove unhealthy female influences from your life.

As a result, it may help someone close a chapter, enhance something, or let go of circumstances that are no longer doable. These Lunar/Solar events can be viewed as an update because they resemble revisions.

This complex version of a Full Moon significantly alters the luminaries' light and our atmosphere.

Think of it as an operating system or software upgrade. When you install new software or get a notification for an update, which modifies the script currently operating on the computer, you typically have to reboot your system.

Consider this an opportunity to hit the refresh button and fix the bugs in our lives. Full Moons are about advancing with what is beneficial to you, making necessary revisions, and letting go of things that are no longer helpful.

However, since this is an eclipse, I urge you not to set any intentions for it, do spiritual baths, light candles, do energy work, or journal.

Due to the unpredictable nature of this type of Solar/Lunar event, it raises the possibility that manifestation rituals performed during eclipses may result in unexpected results. So please, try to hold off on performing rituals of any kind.

If you enjoy spiritual activities during lunar events, wait until November 23rd, when there’s a New Moon in Sagittarius. Because it’s not an eclipse, the Astrological Weather will be harmonious at that time.

Lunar Eclipse In Taurus

Lunar Eclipse In Taurus Chart Sirius Software

Taurus encourages us to value ourselves.

Many people tolerate unacceptable situations because they do not realize their worth. So, during this eclipse, we could see lessons or a chapter closing due to choosing self-respect over settling for less in all areas of our life.

Another significant Taurus theme is choosing a gentler way of life over turbulence. Taurus teaches us to tend to our needs, take time to appreciate the little things, and refrain from pushing ourselves at an uncontrollable speed, which is only one of its many excellent qualities.

Therefore, this eclipse could illuminate why you must choose a more tranquil path rather than constantly being in hustle and bustle mode.

Due to the unmovable nature of Taurus, this could also be a period when we set limits and say no to what makes us uncomfortable.

To put it another way, we sometimes feel pressured to make choices that aren't in our best interests simply to make everyone else happy, and as a result, it costs us. So, this eclipse could help you learn the art of not allowing others to take you out of your comfort zone.

Total Eclipse In Taurus Occurrences

Because this is a Lunar Eclipse, we could see themes from the last 6 months come up for review. This will indicate what’s coming to a close, how far we’ve come, or what needs to be reconfigured.

Here are some occurrences that could have arisen since April 30:

A time to become more consistent in your life.

Become more patient with yourself, situations, and other individuals.

Seeing why impulsivity has worked against you.

Recognize that you should move on if a scenario doesn't provide much worth to your life.

Learning to resist being pressured into making decisions you don't feel comfortable with.

A solution to eliminate uncomfortable circumstances might come sooner than expected.

Regaining control of your personal life and finances.

Understanding that your generosity can only go so far.

Release issues that are out of your control.

Learned the importance of treating yourself because you’ve earned it.

Understanding why you need to connect to your sensual or divine energy.

Learning to look for internal confirmation to build up your sense of self-worth and self-esteem.

Understanding why you need consistency in all areas of life.

Learning the art of serenity and creating a way to live a gentler life.

Investing your time in things that have staying power.

Becoming more persistent on your goals and staying the course.

Working on money noise so you don’t feel shame in enjoying material possessions.

Feeling called to develop a better plan for generating income that will lead to financial stability.

Hopefully, you guys have had a productive six months and have worked on some of these Taurean topics.

Have a wonderful and productive lunar eclipse!