This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For October 10th to 16th, 2022

Mercury enters Libra this week, causing us to analyze financial and romantic circumstances that occurred from the end of August to September 22. Additionally, Mercury will conclude Post Shadow Retrograde on Sunday, ending the Virgo-Libra Regressive Cycle.

Sun in Space with blue clouds image by author

We have a busy week full of planetary Transits.

In this week’s Astrology, Mercury moves forward into Libra, allowing us to gain clarity about events at the end of August and September. Mercury will continue to make its Post-Shadow Retrograde Transits offering us an opportunity to take action on things that were put on hold. And this is a week of an even amount of Sun, Mercury, and Venus alignments, causing us to focus on ego issues, our inner dialog, relationships, and financial matters.

10/10 Mercury Goes Forward In Libra: How To Find Equilibrium In Your Love Life

On Monday, Mercury will enter Libra leaving us with only 6 more days of the Post Shadow Retrograde Phase; phew!

In this Sign, Mercury will bring up situations from August 25th to September 22nd.

The share of Libra will highlight difficulties that need to be resolved with fairness in both romantic and close relationships.

Reexamining situations when people-pleasing behavior resulted in resentment and passive-aggressive behavior is one of the themes that might arise.

Also, there could be a resolution with an ex-love interest if they made contact through the Retrograde. This could be an excellent time to discuss disagreements with people or view a relationship for all its phoniness because Libra brings up issues related to seeing those who openly oppose us.

Signs that would have experienced this portion of the Retrograde are the Cardinal Mode, Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn between 00 to 10 degrees of these placements.

10/10 Venus Oppose Chiron: Low Confidence Leads to Being Overly Sacrificial In Relationships

Venus will be in a complex configuration with Chiron causing us to look at why people-pleasing behavior is causing us to neglect our own needs in a relationship. As a result, we’re feeling depleted emotionally and underappreciated, which could lead to acting passive-aggressively in a union.

Also, a Transit like this shows us why we shouldn’t go above and beyond with others and expect something in return. With this, we learn that not everyone has the same heart as us, which could be disappointing, but at the same time, we could learn to set limits for ourselves. Also, this allows us to reevaluate our behavior to ensure we aren’t damaging our relationships due to resentment.

Seeing the truth about something we don't find pleasant in our love life can be challenging.

Venus will be making some problematic aspects for the remainder of the week, so much attention will be paid to the relationship issues that need to be resolved.

Tuesday brings in a mix of alignments that could result in impulsiveness and arrogance.

10/11 Sun Quincunx Uranus: Doing Out Of Character Things To Get A Reaction

The Sun and Uranus will connect in a configuration that revs up obnoxious behavior.

Although this Transit has its entertaining side, it can also be a bit rough around the edges, so you might feel like trying something new and exciting. With this one, take your time because the desire to complete tasks increases.

Due to the wild nature of this alignment, a Transit of this type could pronounce bizarre behavior. Additionally, there is a limited tolerance for people who take their time, which may result in having a short fuse over the next few days.

Likewise, you should watch out for overconfidence because it could irritate people.

10/11 Sun Trine Saturn: Getting Attention For Your Hard Work And Originality

Luckily the Sun is connected to a stabilizing planet like Saturn on that day which could help mitigate some of the less grounded energy.

And this Trine means we are on the other side of Saturn's Retrograde Cycle. This planet will begin its Station Direct on October 22nd.

A configuration of this side of the regressive cycle is a breath of fresh air.

If you feel that your efforts have gone unappreciated, the wonderful thing about this Transit is that it will bring you the recognition you deserve for all of your hard work.

Additionally, suppose you've needed to organize your life and take on more responsibility. In that case, this Aspect will enable you to take the necessary steps to roll up your sleeves and do some adulting with ease.

10/11 Mars Square Neptune: Taking Action On Unrealistic Goals Part 1

Mars and Neptune will form a Square, which will come back again during the Retrograde.

Due to Mars still in its Pre-Shadow Phase, we will see this theme come back like deja vu. This one could feel taxing. One thing to note is that this Transit will hang around longer than typical due to Mars slowing down. As a result, we could feel this until December 13th, when Mars finally moves away from Neptune.

We could also be unsure of the course we want to take with our lives.

Mars and Neptune in this Retrograde Transit urges us to take our time since whatever we're working on can only be finalized after we're certain.

Pay close attention to the specifics because this one skews the information. Please take your time and carefully read any contracts, agreements, or other paperwork you are required to sign before proceeding.

During complex Mars and Neptune Aspects, we could feel more drained than typical, so if you’re feeling depleted, rest and take care of your needs. As humans, we have a propensity to absorb the energy and mood of others, so be sure to set reasonable boundaries.

One of the healthiest things you can do with this Mars-Neptune connection is to channel your creativity.

Fortunately, we will only get this configuration one more time rather than 3 hits. The next time Mars will Square Neptune will be on March 13, 2023, and this second hit won’t hang around for two months like the one we currently have on October 11th.

10/11 Mercury Oppose Jupiter: How To Blow Things Out Of Proportion Part 3

The final Opposition from Mercury RX also occurs that day.

This could bring up themes from the end of August and September about communication, details, and other things regarding information that seemed skewed.

We could finally understand why things got blown out of proportion in conversation, something was misunderstood about information, or why our perception was off.

Also, we could find ourselves going back to finalize critical work, documents, something we signed up for, or contracts. Additionally, this could be your opportunity to break out of a bad agreement.

10/12 Mercury Sesquiquadrate Uranus: How To Make A Shocking Impression Part 3

Wednesday brings in more Mercury Retrograde Transits. These celestial bodies connected at the end of August and September, so we can see a repeating theme from this Transit.

However, since this is the Post Shadow, we could feel like things are resolving themselves.

Even if we feel scattered, this could be an opportunity to understand why things haven’t gone as planned or communication with someone has become weird. This could be a moment to hash out something with a person who’s become edgy. Also, we might get an answer as to why we received unanticipated contact.

Thursday brings in a bunch of alignments that could cause our emotions to feel edgy one moment but slowly feel more grounded the next.

10/13 Mercury Sesquiquadrate Saturn: Shutting Down Mentally Part 3

On the 13th, Mercury and Saturn will be in contact, which may make us need some alone time.

The Last Mercury Retrograde connection from the Libra portion happens on this day.

Mercury governs both communication and our thinking. Therefore, it may be difficult for us to communicate civilly in a group setting. Due to disregarding something that didn't go as planned or because of someone being unduly critical, we could be in our minds.

A combination like this could be challenging to have a lively conversation due to the emphasis on other people's numbness. However, since this is a Retrograde Post Shadow Transit, we might finally get the answer as to why someone shut us out.

10/13 Venus Quincunx Uranus: The Wrong Way To Thrill Seek In Your Love Life

Venus will form a complex Transit with Uranus causing us to look for excitement and love in all the wrong places.

This brings in the urge to do something more exhilarating than typical regarding our love lives. Of course, this can be fun. However, it could seem odd in a relationship if what we’re seeking is too experimental.

For singles, this could look more daring than usual regarding a person of interest. With this sort of energy could throw the person off, resulting in a disconnect between the two of you. So try to be mindful of your need to cure love life boredom.

10/13 Venus Trine Saturn: How To Commit To The Right People

At least we have some stabilizing vibes from Venus and Saturn, which might help us look for something more solid in our love lives and finances.

Making a smooth commitment is a great idea with this Transit. This energy is excellent for committing to anything in writing so that contracts move quickly.

For singles, this is excellent for meeting someone who’s more of the committal type. In a romantic sense, this can be a favorable time for people who are in healthy unions. If you’re dating, this could be the ideal time to put a label on your relationship, so you go from just seeing one another to committing.

10/14 Moon in Gemini: Experiencing Foggy Perception

Friday brings in the Moon in Gemini. Typically, Gemini offers a lighthearted vibe; however, this particular Moon is experiencing mixed-bag energy.

This Moon is Squaring Neptune and Jupiter, which could create moments of confusion and impulsive behavior. The Moon will be in a Conjunction with Mars, which could cause us to feel edgier than typical. Additionally, it’s connecting with Pluto in a Quincunx which could further amplify a lack of focus on serious matters that require your attention.

If you feel foggy, try to take a break and return to things when you’re clear; otherwise, it could lead to mishaps. Also, our emotions could become blown out of proportion due to misunderstanding things, so try to take a step back if it seems something is off before jumping to conclusions.

Luckily, this Moon is in harmonious connections to Venus and Saturn. With Venus, we could be urged to take the edge off by being social, going out on dates, and indulging in our favorite feel-good foods and booze. Saturn being in this connection could be the stabilizing factor in this situation, causing us to regroup and ground ourselves if our emotions are out of whack.

10/15 Moon In Cancer: Making Your Personal Life A Priority

Saturday, the Moon heads into Cancer, pronouncing the urge to focus on our personal life matters.

Because of the edgy configurations, this Moon will make to Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and eventually Pluto. We could feel pushed to take care of matters that cause disorder in our relationships.

All these Transits connecting to the Moon will show us the importance of having the right people in our inner circle to obtain emotional security.

10/16 Mercury Leaves Post Shadow: Saying Goodbye to the End Of Summer Of 2022

Sunday ends the summer of the 2022 Mercury Retrograde series; yay!!!

Now we can enjoy Mercury in Libra at its total capacity for all the lovely energies this combination brings to our communication and thought process.

10/16 Sun Quincunx Neptune: Coming Off Vague In The Way Others See You

The Sun will connect with Neptune in a Transit that could cause us to feel unclear about ourselves and others.

Let’s face it; taking a break is challenging because we live in a fast-paced society and sometimes don’t have the luxury of just relaxing. However, this Transit encourages us to take it more slowly. This alignment often induces drowsiness in those who are being aspected by this configuration.

To avoid wearing on your mind, body, and spirit, try to find healthy ways to increase your energy if you're feeling low. Additionally, establish limits as necessary because this Aspect does seem to bring out more scenarios with emotionally unstable people.

With this alignment, motivation and confidence are likely to be low, which might cause us to feel uncertain about the course of our lives, leading to feeling self-conscious.

Vibes For The Week

Transits Graph image by author

The mix of energies this week will feel extra sensory.

We have a steady stream of psychic energy throughout the week, which will peak on the 13th and then taper off on the 16th. Over the next 7 days, we could feel more intuitive than typical, causing us to feel like we’re having strong pre-cognition. Also, this could be a week where our dreams seem more prophetic than usual.

Romantic vibes will be one of the other steady energies throughout the week and taper on the 15th. This could be a flirty week filled with amorous exchanges and cause us to need more attention than typical.

The solitude and emotional sensitivity will increase throughout this week. This is a mixed bag 7 days, so there could be moments when we need to take some space from others because our moods fluctuate.

And we have low-grade amounts of mental energy from the 11th to the 12th. There will be a low amount of ambition and family plus friends. By the weekend, even though the vibes are mixed, we could be ready to distract ourselves with constructive activities.

Transits For The Week

Again, mixed-bagged energy is better than strictly edgy Transits because at least we get some relief. Luckily, some of the more complicated connections we experienced in August and September are letting up and clearing the way for more leisurely vibes.

Transits For October 10th to 16th:

10/10 Mercury Goes Forward In Libra: How To Find Equilibrium In Your Love Life

10/10 Venus Oppose Chiron: Low Confidence Leads to Being Overly Sacrificial In Relationships

10/11 Sun Quincunx Uranus: Doing Out Of Character Things To Get A Reaction

10/11 Sun Trine Saturn: Getting Attention For Your Hard Work And Originality

10/11 Mars Square Neptune: Taking Action On Unrealistic Goals Part 1

10/11 Mercury Oppose Jupiter: How To Blow Things Out Of Proportion Part 3

10/12 Mercury Sesquiquadrate Uranus: How To Make A Shocking Impression Part 3

10/13 Mercury Sesquiquadrate Saturn: Shutting Down Mentally Part 3

10/13 Venus Quincunx Uranus: The Wrong Way To Thrill Seek In Your Love Life

10/13 Venus Trine Saturn: How To Commit To The Right People

10/14 Moon in Gemini: Experiencing Foggy Perception

10/15 Moon In Cancer: Making Your Personal Life A Priority

10/16 Mercury Leaves Post Shadow: Saying Goodbye to the End Of Summer Of 2022

10/16 Sun Quincunx Neptune: Coming Off Vague In The Way Others See You

Use this week to close out your Retrograde scenarios and try to ground your energy if you’re feeling off-kilter.

Have a wonderful week!